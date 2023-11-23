Editorial : Care Teams' Capabilities will be Put to Test

The selection results of a total of 452 Care Teams in Hong Kong's 18 districts were announced in September this year, with an average of about 10 people in each team. As for the District Councils, elections will take place on the 10th of next month (December). The new term of District Councillors will assume office on New Year's Day next year, marking the official completion of organisational restructuring.

In an interview with this newspaper, Eric Chan explained the concept of the entire district governance structure, and the division of functions between District Councils and Care Teams. Chan said that the biggest function to be carried out by District Councils in the future is the provision of consultation, as they will help the government gauge local sentiments about its district work and solicit the views of residents. At the same time, they will explain government policies to citizens. As for the execution of district services, it will be handled by the Care Teams.

The anti-amendment storm and the COVID-19 pandemic exposed many problems in Hong Kong's district governance. On the one hand, the District Councils were highly politicised, which prevented many practical tasks from being carried out effectively. On the other hand, the government's insufficient mobilisation and organisation capabilities at the district level were in full view during the COVID-19 pandemic. From enforcing lockdowns and mandatory testing to administering vaccination, the government was always in a shambles. Early last year, when the fifth wave of the pandemic broke out, the government even did an awful job in coordinating the fight against the pandemic.

The current government is stressing the need to improve the standard of district governance and enhance regional services. This is no doubt a step in the right direction. However, the actual results will have to be observed after the new District Councils and Care Teams fully engage in their work.

Not only have the District Councils returned to their attribute of a "advisory structure", but the method for the selection of District Councillors has also changed significantly. Although some service functions, such as the referral of complaints from the public, have been retained after the restructuring, the roles and responsibilities are still different from the past. The Care Teams, as a "service structure", consist of community groups and will shoulder the important responsibility of execution. Although many members have experience in district services and some are former or current District Councillors, they are still a completely new creation. Compared with the new District Councils, the Care Teams carry a high degree of uncertainty. Whether their work will be adequate will have a direct bearing on the government's district governance performance.

The Care Teams consist of thousands of members across Hong Kong. This might seem like a large number. However, there are myriads of problems at the district level. If the Care Teams are asked to perform every task, every task might be done perfunctorily. Those who are dedicated to serving the community will be exhausted and unable to do so for long; while those who are uncommitted will only be going through the motions. The government needs to set priorities for district governance work and clarify the tasks, powers and responsibilities of the Care Teams. In addition, an effective mechanism must be set up to monitor the performance of all Care Teams so that their members will not be making up the numbers merely and do things haphazardly.

明報社評2023.11.23：地區治理「補漏拾遺」 考驗關愛隊執行力

政府提出「完善地區治理」方案，政務司長陳國基闡述新架構下區議會與關愛隊的角色，前者負責諮詢及反映地方民情，後者主要負責地區服務工作。

全港18區合共452支關愛隊的遴選結果，已於今年9月全數公布，每支關愛隊平均約有10人；區議會方面，下月10日亦將進行選舉，新一屆區議員將於明年元旦履新，標誌人事架構重整正式完成。

陳國基接受本報專訪，解釋整個地區治理架構的構思，以及區議會與關愛隊的職能分工。陳國基表示，區議會日後最大職能是諮詢工作，協助政府就地區事務及居民意見「把脈」，同時向巿民解釋政府政策，至於地區服務的執行工作，則交由關愛隊負責。

反修例風暴與新冠疫情，暴露本港地區治理存在不少問題。一方面，區議會高度政治化，令很多實務工作無法有效推展；另一方面，政府地區動員組織能力不足，亦在疫情期間表露無遺，由圍封強檢到疫苗接種，每每手忙腳亂，及至去年初第五波疫情爆發，政府組織抗疫的表現，更是不忍卒睹。

現屆政府強調要提高地區治理水平、提升地區服務，方向當然正確，至於具體成效，則要留待新區議會和關愛隊全面投入工作後，再作觀察。

區議會回歸「諮詢架構」屬性，議員產生方法亦出現重大變化，雖然改制後仍保留一些服務功能，諸如轉介市民投訴個案，但角色職能始終有別往昔；關愛隊作為「服務架構」，由社區團體組成，肩負執行重任，雖說不少成員都有社區服務經驗，有部分更是前任或現任區議員，但始終是一個全新的創制，未知之數比新區議會更多，工作到位與否，將直接影響政府地區治理表現。

全港數千名關愛隊員，人數看似不少，但社區問題之多，有若恆河沙數，假如什麼都叫關愛隊做，結果可能是每項工作都是蜻蜓點水，用心服務者疲於奔命、無法長期投入，敷衍者則是做做樣子走過場。政府需要制訂地區治理工作優次，將關愛隊的任務和權責明確化，另外亦要設有效機制，跟進各支關愛隊表現，提防有人濫竽充數，苟且了事。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

shambles : a situation in which there is a lot of confusion

bearing : the way in which something is related to something or influences it

haphazardly : in a way that has no particular order or plan; in a way that is not organised well