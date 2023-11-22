Editorial：Slacken Not in Fighting Transnational Telecom Scam

As fraudulent activities have become globalised and industrialised, northern Myanmar has become a base for scam syndicates in recent years. In the last few months, China has stepped up collaboration with Myanmar, Thailand and Laos to combat these activities. The ''four major criminal families'' in northern Myanmar have suffered a crushing defeat in fierce battles with local militias. Many important ringleaders have been arrested and handed over to Chinese public security authorities. However, just like a centipede that keeps wriggling even after it has been severed from its body, scam syndicates are continuing to spread across Southeast Asia. International cooperation in fighting telecom and online fraud must be maintained. The SAR authorities must enhance intelligence sharing with law-enforcing bodies in the region to ensure that efforts in combating fraud can be more effective.

Hong Kong has experienced a spike in fraud-related crime. In the first eight months of this year, there were over 25,000 fraud cases, marking a dramatic increase of more than 50% compared with the same period in last year. Last weekend, some people came across a social media page that appeared to be openly selling dog meat. The seller of the so-called ''fragrant meat'' would send a hyperlink to customers via WhatsApp, asking them to download a mobile app for placing orders and pay a small deposit through ''FPS'' (Faster Payment System). However, the said app was actually a malicious software that enabled the scammers to gain the access permissions of mobile phones and post a fake bank login page. The victims were thus tricked into entering their login names, passwords and other banking credentials. The scammers would then seize the opportunity to transfer the victims' savings.

The police said that in the past two months, there have been nine cases of fraud in which the victims had been tricked into downloading malicious apps and had their money stolen. The cases involved a total loss of more than $1.36 million. These scammers set traps under the guise of ''selling dog meat'' to create public opinion and lure curious people into downloading the app. One cannot rule out the possibility that the scammers will come back in a different guise next time and use the cheap sales of things like hairy crabs or seasonal fruits as bait. If citizens show even the slightest lack of caution, they may easily fall prey to scammers.

The police believe that this case involved cross-border activities and will contact law-enforcing bodies overseas. In recent years, many transnational fraud groups have set up their bases in Southeast Asia. The situation in northern Myanmar is the most notorious.

Many Chinese people reside in northern Myanmar, where the so-called ''four major families'' tightly control the region's political and economic power, resembling gangsters and warlords. They have countless ties with the military government. At the same time, they also work with outlaws from mainland China, Taiwan and other places to engage in telecom and online scams, forming a huge ''fraud industry''. It is estimated that there are over 100,000 participants, and many of the leaders are wanted by the Chinese authorities. This time, the crackdown on the fraud groups in northern Myanmar has achieved significant results, which is generally believed to be related to the local armed uprisings by ethnic minorities.

The downfall of the criminal families of scammers in northern Myanmar may temporarily help curb the surge of telecom fraud in the region. But how long the effect can last is uncertain. It is necessary for the governments of various regions to strengthen their cooperation and enhance intelligence sharing. Hong Kong should also actively take part in these efforts.

明報社評2023.11.22：打擊跨境詐騙傳捷報 一雞死一雞鳴難鬆懈

電騙網騙猖獗，最近曝光的「賣狗肉」詐騙陷阱，突顯不法之徒無所不用其極，市民必須提高警惕。

詐騙活動國際化兼產業化，緬甸北部近年成為犯罪集團根據地。過去數月，中國與緬甸、泰國、老撾方面加強合作打擊，緬北四大犯罪家族與地方民兵激戰中遭重挫，多名重要頭目落網，移送中方公安機構。只是百足千蟲，死而不僵，詐騙集團在東南亞四處逃竄。國際合作打擊電騙網騙，必須持之以恆。特區當局須與區內執法機構加強情報共享，務求更有效打擊詐騙活動。

本港詐騙罪案顯著增加，今年頭8個月，詐騙案超過2.5萬宗，較去年同期急升逾五成。上周末，有人發現一個社交媒體專頁，疑似公然出售狗肉，聲稱售賣「香肉」者會透過WhatsApp傳送連結，要求顧客下載一個手機應用程式作訂貨用途，並透過「轉數快」先付小額訂金。但有關程式實為惡意程式，騙徒一邊以此取得手機操作權限，一邊以虛假銀行登入頁面，誘騙受害人輸入銀行登入名稱、密碼等資料，伺機轉走銀行存款。

警方表示，這類誘騙受害人下載惡意程式盜款的個案，近兩個多月有9宗，總損失金額逾136萬元。騙徒以「賣狗肉」佈下陷阱，可以製造輿論，引誘好奇者下載程式，不排除下次又會改頭換臉，以廉價出售大閘蟹或時令水果等作招徠，市民稍一不慎，隨時中招。

今次案件警方相信涉及跨境成分，將會聯絡海外執法機構。近年不少跨境詐騙集團以東南亞作為巢穴，當中又以緬北情况最臭名昭彰。

緬北多華人聚居，當地有所謂「四大家族」，他們牢牢緊抓當地政經權力，儼如土豪軍閥，與軍政府關係千絲萬縷，同時又跟來自內地、台灣等地的不法分子合作，從事電騙網騙，形成一個規模龐大的「詐騙產業」，參與者估計超過10萬人，多名頭目均是中方通緝對象。今次打擊緬北詐騙集團取得重大成果，外界普遍認為跟當地少數民族地方武裝起事有關。

緬北詐騙家族倒下，短期或有助遏抑一下區內電騙案件上升趨勢，但效果可以維持多久乃是疑問。各地政府有必要深化合作，加強情報共享，香港亦應積極參與其中。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

slacken：to gradually become, or to make something become, slower, less active, etc.

syndicate：a group of people or companies who work together and help each other in order to achieve a particular aim

notorious：well known for being bad