Editorial：Disadvantaged Students Need More Support after Pandemic

The Education Bureau last conducted the TSA in 2019 before its suspension. According to the assessment report of that year, Primary Three, Primary Six and Secondary Three students in Hong Kong performed steadily overall in the three subjects of Chinese, English and Mathematics. Although the TSA report for Primary Three students showed a slight decline in the attainment rates of the three subjects, the percentage change was about 1% at most. From a statistical point of view, the fluctuations in the attainment rates of these subjects were unremarkable.

The latest TSA report shows that the attainment rates of participating students at three different levels have dropped significantly in the three subjects of Chinese, English and Mathematics. Particularly noteworthy are the attainment rates of Primary six and Secondary Three students in English and Mathematics and that of Primary Three students in Chinese. They are all the lowest since records began in 2005, with fall ranges between 5.9% and 8.5% compared with 2019.

According to the Education Bureau, the results of this TSA are in line with the performance of students under the pandemic as reflected in large-scale international assessments, meaning that there is a uniqueness to the background and conclusions should not be drawn based on these results. The Education Bureau calls on schools and parents to understand the reasons behind the decline in the overall attainment rates and give students space to readapt to the lives and pace of school settings.

In recent years, there has been a wave of emigration from Hong Kong. In this year's HKDSE examination, there were only four top scorers, the lowest number ever. Some people think this has been caused by the fact that outstanding students have emigrated to other countries or are pursuing studies overseas. The Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority argues against jumping to conclusions based on just one examination. After all, in 60% of subjects this year, more candidates have obtained the result of 5** than before, which reflects improvement in general performance. It is difficult to objectively confirm whether the current decline in students' TSA performance at all levels is related to the wave of emigration. However, a lot of research and evidence has borne out the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on students' academic achievements and interpersonal development.

As Hong Kong has returned to normal after the pandemic, students will need time to gradually adapt to various changes after a return to normal learning and social lives. With the approach of assessments and examinations, they might feel pressure. Since the beginning of this year, the number of suicide cases among Hong Kong students has increased significantly. Parents and schools should not put too much pressure on students. It would be an egregious mistake to return to the old way of drilling students in TSA to improve their performance.

More time for observation is needed to determine whether Hong Kong has the problem of "Education's long COVID". The SAR authorities and the education sector must pay close attention to the situation and must not underestimate the problem. To narrow down the "learning deficits", the authorities should provide disadvantaged students with more support and small class tutoring to consolidate their knowledge so as to help them lay a solid foundation of knowledge again. This way, they can gradually catch up with the learning schedule that has been slowed down by the pandemic.

明報社評 2023.11.21：TSA揭疫後倒退現象 弱勢學童須更多支援

2023年全港性系統評估（TSA）報告出爐，小三、小六及中三級別學生的中英數表現全線下跌，甚至錄得歷來最低。3年疫情影響學童學習與發展，課業水平下滑，成為國際普遍現象。今屆TSA復辦，學生達標率顯著下跌，屬預期之內，需要跟進處理，惟不能再走盲目操練之路。

教育局對上一次做TSA，已是2019年之事。根據當年的評估報告，本港小三、小六及中三級別的學生，在中英數3個科目的表現大致平穩，雖然小三TSA報告三科達標率均呈微跌，但最多亦不過是1個百分點左右，從統計學角度而言，各科達標率波動並不顯著。

最新TSA報告顯示，參與評估的三個級別學生，中英數達標率均明顯下跌，其中小六和中三生的英文及數學，以及小三生中文的達標率，均是2005年有紀錄以來最低，跟2019年相比，跌幅介乎5.9至8.5個百分點。

教育局表示，今次TSA結果，與國際大型評估所反映的疫下學生表現相若，背景具特殊性，不宜以今次評估結果作定論，呼籲校方和家長要理解整體達標率下跌背後原因，給予學生空間重新適應校園生活與節奏。

近年香港出現移民潮，今年中學文憑試放榜，只有4名狀元，屬歷來最少，有人認為這與優秀學生移民或負笈海外有關，考評局則認為不能以一次考試下定論，畢竟今年六成科目均多了考生取得5**成績，反映整體成績有進步。今次TSA各級學生表現下跌，跟移民潮有沒有關係，難以客觀論證，但新冠疫情影響學童課業與人際關係發展，卻有很多研究和證據支持。

香港疫後復常，學生回復正常學習和社交生活，需要時間逐步適應各種轉變；面對測考臨近，也可能會感到壓力。今年以來，本港學童自殺個案顯著上升，家長與校方不宜給予學童太大壓力，為了催谷TSA表現而重走操練歪路，更是大錯特錯。

香港有沒有「學業長新冠」問題，需要更多時間觀察，特區當局和教育界須密切留意情况，切莫低估問題；為了縮窄「學習赤字」，當局應該為弱勢學童提供更多「補底」支援和小班輔導，幫他們重新打好底子，逐步追回因為疫情而拖慢了的學習進度。

/ Glossary生字 /

bear out：to show that somebody is right or that something is true

egregious：extremely bad

deficit：the amount by which something, especially an amount of money, is too small or smaller than something else