Editorial : Xi-Biden Meeting in San Francisco

In last November, Xi and Biden held their first meeting as heads of state during the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. Now another Xi-Biden meeting has been held, this time against the backdrop of the APEC San Francisco summit. However, it is fundamentally different in nature from their last meeting in Bali. Wang Yi, the Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs, has said that the heads of state meeting this time came of a separate invitation from the US. In other words, this was not an ad hoc unofficial meeting arranged during the APEC summit.

The two met at the Filoli Estate, which is away from the APEC venue. The meeting also specifically included a walk in the estate, which was in line with the routine arrangement of Xi's previous visits to the US. The purpose was to highlight the fact that this was Xi's first US visit in six years and attendance of a formal Sino-US summit, which, in terms of scale and importance, surpassed their meeting in Bali.

Over the past year, Sino-US relations have been a rollercoaster ride. The détente created by the Xi-Biden meeting in Bali lasted only a few months before the so-called "balloon incident" broke out, which seriously damaged Sino-US relations and interrupted high-level military-to-military contact for several months. It was not until US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to China in June this year that Sino-US relations stabilised, which finally gave rise to this summit.

At the meeting, Biden reiterated the US's position, which is that the US does not seek a new Cold War, does not seek to change China's political system, does not seek to strengthen alliances against China, does not support Taiwan's independence, and has no intention of conflict with China. It can be said that Sino-US relations have returned to the state of the Xi-Biden meeting in Bali.

At the latest Sino-US summit, the two sides reached a series of consensus on promoting and strengthening dialogue and cooperation in every area. They included the establishment of a Sino-US Counternarcotics Working Group, the resumption of high-level communication between the two militaries on the basis of equality and respect, and the implementation of meetings between the defence departments of China and the US. In addition, Xi and Biden also agreed to establish an intergovernmental dialogue on artificial intelligence and further increase flights between the two countries significantly next year. However, in terms of major issues such as Taiwan and economic and trade disagreements, there has not been much breakthrough between the two sides.

On the eve of this summit, some US commentators argued that the current economic situation of the US was better than that of China, so the US could have the upper hand at the meeting, and so on. In fact, this was a manifestation of a kind of power politics mentality. It is indeed doubtful to what extent the US will heed the "San Francisco Vision" advocated by China. When Biden is most concerned about avoiding conflicts merely, "peaceful coexistence" can in practice be the bottom line that must be maintained when it comes to Sino-US relations.

明報社評2023.11.17：中美關係正確認知未立 避免衝突成最大公約數

中美元首三藩市峰會，國家主席習近平與美國總統拜登同意，恢復兩軍高層溝通，推動中美各領域對話合作，對兩國關係「止跌企穩」具有積極意義，惟峰會所取得的成果與共識，其實相當脆弱。

去年11月，習近平與拜登趁印尼峇里G20峰會，首度舉行中美元首會晤。今次習拜會再度舉行，雖有APEC三藩市峰會這一背景，但性質跟上次峇里習拜會，卻有根本不同。外長王毅指出，今次習拜會，乃是習近平收到美方發出的元首會晤單獨邀請，換言之，這不是兩人趁APEC峰會期間「順道」安排的非正式會晤。

兩人會晤選址費羅麗莊園，遠離APEC會場，還特別加入「莊園散步」這一環節，貫徹過去習近平訪美必有的例行安排，目的都是要突出，今次是習近平6年來首度訪美，出席一場正式的中美峰會，無論規格和重要性，均超越峇里習拜會。

過去一年，中美關係如過山車，峇里習拜會所營造的緩和氣氛，持續不過數月，便鬧出所謂「氣球風波」，嚴重損害中美關係，兩軍高層溝通中斷多月。直至今年6月美國國務卿布林肯訪華，中美關係才止跌回穩，最終促成今次峰會。

拜登會上重申了立場，即美國不尋求新冷戰、不尋求改變中國體制、不尋求強化同盟關係反對中國，不支持台灣獨立、無意跟中國發生衝突，中美關係算是回到峇里習拜會時的狀態。

今次中美峰會，雙方就推動和加強各領域對話合作，達成一系列共識，包括成立中美禁毒合作工作組；在平等和尊重基礎上，恢復兩軍高層溝通，落實中美國防部工作會晤。另外，習拜又同意建立人工智能政府間對話、明年進一步大幅增加航班等，不過在台灣問題、經貿摩擦等重大議題上，雙方並無多少突破。

今次峰會前夕，美方一些評論認為，目前美國經濟狀况較中國好，所以美方可在會晤佔上風，云云，其實就是強權政治思維的體現。中方所倡的「舊金山願景」，美方有多少會聽進耳裏，確是疑問。當拜登最關心的僅是避免衝突，中美關係實際也能只以「和平共處」作為必須守住的底線。

■ Glossary 生字 /

ad hoc : arranged or happening when necessary and not planned in advance

détente : an improvement in the relationship between two or more countries which have been unfriendly towards each other in the past

heed : to pay careful attention to somebody's advice or warning