Editorial : SmartPLAY's Botched Launch

As part of the construction of a smart city, the LCSD has launched a new smart sports and recreation services booking system, SmartPLAY, replacing the Leisure Link computer reservation system that has been in use for over 20 years. According to a document submitted by the authorities to the Legislative Council, the new system will be "more efficient, convenient and user-friendly", making it easier for the public to book LCSD facilities and sign up for activities.

The new system also includes functions to tackle the touting of facility bookings. They include real-name registration and allocating certain recreation and sports facilities by ballot on top of the first-come-first-served allocation mechanism. Furthermore, when booking natural or artificial grass football pitches, the applicant must also fill in the new system's user account numbers of four other users. At least three of them must be present with the applicant during the booked session. When booking a facility, citizens must make a declaration and promise that the user permit will not be transferred.

The new system was officially launched for public use last Thursday (9 November). Within just one week, it was plagued by a litany of problems. First of all, on the first two days of its service, the system was once overwhelmed and "froze". Some users were unable to log in despite having waited for several hours. Later, some users reported that the system might be at risk of privacy information leaks. When booking a football pitch session, for example, an applicant can see the full Chinese and English names of other users related to some random English letters they enter when filling in the "team members" information. The applicant can add these users, whom he or she has never met before, as "team members" without authorisation. Some users are worried that their personal information will be leaked and used by scalpers without their knowledge.

The government has spent $500 million to develop the new system. The fact that so many problems have arisen right after its launch has inevitably invited questions about whether public funds have been properly spent. The Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism has said that the system was tested many times before its launch, but it was difficult to envisage every possible scenario. While it is true that teething problems are inevitable for a large-scale system in its initial stages, the problems that have occurred in SmartPLAY obviously should not have happened, nor are they difficult to foresee.

The Office of the Government Chief Information Officer (OGCIO) has recently launched a pilot programme, requiring that government departments arrange for an independent testing service contractor appointed by the OGCIO, to conduct additional load checks before launching large-scale electronic services. According to the OGCIO, SmartPLAY might not have been included in the pilot programme in time. It is hoped that the authorities can learn a lesson and avoid repeating the same mistakes.

In order to make e-government services more convenient, thoughtful and user-friendly, more real users should be invited to take part in the trial run before the official launch. Relying only on employees from relevant departments for testing can easily lead to blind spots. Had SmartPLAY been tested by more coaches, athletes and citizens before its launch, it is believed that the problems could have been identified earlier, and corrected and improved in a timely manner, thus giving the public a better impression.

明報社評2023.11.16：訂場新系統錯漏多多 政府事前測試太粗疏

康文署新訂場系統SmartPLAY推出一周，問題接二連三。

為配合智慧城市建設，康文署推出全新訂場智能系統SmartPLAY，取代使用超過20年的Leisure Link電腦預訂系統。根據當局向立法會提交的文件，新系統將「更具效率、便利及貼心易用」，方便市民預訂康文署設施及報名參加活動。

針對炒場問題，新系統還加入「防止炒賣場地」功能，包括實名登記，在先到先得的分配機制上，加入抽籤方式分配特定康體設施的新功能；另外，預訂天然及人造草地足球場時，申請人還須填寫另外4名用場人士的新系統用戶編號，當中至少3人必須在租用時段，與申請人一同現身。市民訂場時須作聲明承諾，不會轉讓用場許可。

新系統上周四正式開放供市民使用，短短一周內，不斷發生各種問題，先是首兩天系統不勝負荷一度「死機」，一些用家等了數小時仍無法登入；其後又有用戶反映，系統存在泄漏私隱風險。以預訂足球場為例，申請人填報「團隊成員」信息時，隨便輸入一些英文字，應用程式就會顯示一些以相關字眼作為帳號的用戶中英文全名。申請人可擅自將這些素未謀面的用戶，添加為「團隊成員」，有用戶擔心個人資料因而外泄，並在不知情下被炒場者利用。

政府耗費5億元開發新系統，一推出便問題多多，難免令人質疑公帑是否用得其所。文體旅局長稱，事前有對系統進行多次測試，惟難以窮盡每一可能情景，云云。誠然，一個大型系統初試啼聲，難免會出現一些小狀况，但SmartPLAY所出現的問題，明顯不應該發生，亦非難以預視。

資科辦最近推行試點計劃，要求政府部門推出大型電子服務前，由資科辦安排獨立測試服務承辦商，額外檢查負荷量。觀乎資科辦說法，SmartPLAY似乎未有趕及納入試點計劃之內。期望當局可以好好汲取教訓，避免重蹈覆轍。

政府服務電子化要做到便利貼心易用，正式推出前應多找真正用家試用，只靠相關部門人員做測試，容易出現盲點。倘若SmartPLAY推出前有多找教練、運動員和市民試用，相信可以更早發現問題，及時修正改良，讓市民有更佳印象。

■ Glossary 生字 /

tout : to sell tickets for a popular event illegally, at a price that is higher than the official price, especially outside a theatre, stadium, etc.

litany : a long list of problems, excuses etc. — used to show disapproval

envisage : to imagine what will happen in the future