Editorial：DQ of Democratic Party's Fair Stall Bid Discussable

Over the past year, all of the Party's six attempts to hold a fundraising dinner miscarried. It also failed to obtain nominations for its candidates to run in the district council elections. Now that even its bidding for LNY stalls has been DQ'ed, given the shortage of resources, surely there are doubts on whether the Party can continue to exist and operate in the form of a political party in the long run. With the Victoria Park LNY fair being the government's ''home field'', of course it has the right to set the bidding rules. However, if the government wants to avoid any political implications, it could have made it clear beforehand. Disqualifying a stall without first knowing what it will contain gives people the impression that the decision was merely based on political considerations. This way of handling the matter is undesirable.

In the past, both pro-establishment and pan-democratic parties would bid for stalls at the LNY fair. For some ''non-pro-establishment'' parties and political groups, setting up stalls at the LNY fair is not only an opportunity to engage with citizens and advocate their political beliefs, but it is also a means of fundraising to supplement their income. For many years, stall number 1 facing Tin Hau at the Victoria Park LNY fair had been successfully bid by the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China. That was until 2020 when the authorities temporarily suspended dry goods selling at LNY fairs.

Lo Kin-hei, chairman of the Democratic Party, said that this time, a staff member was sent to participate in the auction for the Victoria Park LNY fair stalls and won stall number 1. However, after the staff had registered his personal information, FEHD officials cited article 10h of the regulations for bidding LNY fair stalls and informed him that the bid was invalid without giving any reasons. According to Lo, the staff placed the bid under his own name and had never mentioned the Democratic Party until registration. Lo said that he would not speculate on whether the government has a so-called ''blacklist''.

In addition, the Democratic Party's vice-chairman Ng Hoi-yan also said that she participated in the auction for a LNY stall at Victoria Park in her individual capacity. Shortly after she handed over her identity card for registration, she was told that she was DQ'ed. The FEHD stated that it would not comment on individual cases, but mentioned that article 10h of the regulations for bidding clearly mentions that ''the government reserves the absolute right not to enter into a licence agreement with any successful bidder without cause''. Such regulations had been uploaded to the department's website before the auction and posted at the bidding venue to inform participants.

As the LNY fair stalls are put up for auction by the FEHD, the government certainly has the right to set the rules. However, the fact that both DQ decisions involved the Democratic Party also unsurprisingly invites questions about whether political considerations were involved.

A topic often discussed in recent years has been whether the non-pro-establishment parties from the olden days have room for survival and development in the new political environment. Lo has remarked that dissolving the Democratic Party is the ''last resort'', while the Party's former chairman Yeung Sum suggested that the Democratic Party has to transform into a pressure group and downsize to cut costs. It remains to be seen where the Democratic Party will go from here on out.

明報社評 2023.11.15：政黨年宵遭「DQ」 政府處理可斟酌

維園年宵攤檔競投，民主黨投得攤位後被通知無效，該黨副主席以個人名義為其店舖競投攤檔，亦遭食環署「DQ」（取消投檔資格）。事件可以從民主黨前路與政府處理兩個角度討論。

民主黨過去一年六度欲辦籌款晚會皆告吹，參選區議會亦未獲提名入閘，辦年宵攤檔亦遭「DQ」，資源匱乏下，長遠能否繼續以政黨形態存在和運作，實屬疑問。維園年宵，政府是「主場」，當然有權定競投規矩，若不想有政治色彩，大可事前說清楚；未知攤檔活動內容就「DQ」，令人覺得決定是出於政治考慮，並非好的處理。

以往年宵，無論建制還是泛民政黨都曾競投攤檔。對一些非建制政黨和政治組織而言，年宵擺攤除了接觸市民、宣揚政治理念，也是籌款及做生意幫補收入的場合。維園年宵面向天后的1號攤檔，多年來都由支聯會投得，直至2020年當局暫停乾貨市場為止。

民主黨主席羅健熙稱，今次有派職員參與維園年宵競投，投得1號檔，惟該黨職員在登記個人資料後，食環署人員引用年宵市場攤位競投規則第10h條，通知競投無效，並無交代理由。根據羅健熙說法，該黨職員是以個人名義競投，直至登記時，從未提及民主黨，不揣測政府是否有所謂「黑名單」。

另外，民主黨副主席伍凱欣亦稱，她以個人名義為其店舖競投維園年宵攤位，交出身分證登記未幾，已被告知「DQ」。食環署稱不評論個別個案，但提到競投規則第10h條列明，「政府保留絕對權利拒絕與任何投得攤位的人士簽訂特許協議，毋須交代因由」，有關規則在競投前已上載署方網頁，並在競投場地張貼，讓參與者知悉。

年宵市場攤位由食環署批出，政府當然有權定規矩。但兩項「DQ」決定皆涉及民主黨，外界懷疑涉及政治考慮，亦不足為奇。

昔日的非建制政黨，在新政治環境下有沒有生存和發展空間，近年不時有人談論。羅健熙稱解散民主黨是「最後選擇」，前主席楊森則稱民主黨須轉型為壓力團體，縮小規模省開支。民主黨何去何從，需要繼續觀察。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

miscarry：(of a plan) to fail

speculate：to form an opinion about something without knowing all the details or facts

a/your last resort：the person or thing you rely on when everything else has failed