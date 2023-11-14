Editorial：Helping children of skilled immigrants settle in HK schools

Over the past few years, there has been a wave of emigration from Hong Kong. It is estimated that hundreds of thousands of people have left the city. It is necessary to find ways to make up for the loss of human resources and talent. In last year's policy address, a number of measures were introduced to "compete for talent". Judging from the latest figures released by the authorities, the results of these measures seem to be better than expected. In the first ten months of this year, the government's various talent schemes received a total of 180,000 applications, with more than 110,000 approved, of which 70,000 people, a double of the original target (35,000 for the whole year), have come to Hong Kong. Under the Top Talent Pass Scheme (TTPS) alone, 55,000 applications have been received and over 43,000 of them have been granted. Given Hong Kong's close relationship with the mainland, it is natural that the majority of those arriving in Hong Kong under those schemes are mainlanders.

Under the existing measures, successful applicants for seven admission schemes for talent may bring their spouses and minor children to Hong Kong. According to the Immigration Department, as of September this year, nearly 70,000 dependent visas or entry permits had been issued, and minors accounted for around 40,000 of them. Among all, the TTPS made up the largest proportion of successful applications at nearly 22,000 people. These young people can choose to attend local government and aided schools, direct subsidy schools, private schools or international schools.

The chairperson of the Hong Kong Subsidised Secondary Schools Council has said that many schools have received more applications from TTPS children this academic year, although there are no specific numbers currently. An earlier survey conducted by the Hong Kong Federation of Education Workers on several hundred skilled people who had come to Hong Kong, also showed that more than 75% of the respondents would let their children go to primary or secondary schools in Hong Kong. The highest proportion of them would choose subsidised schools at around 40%, followed by those who preferred direct subsidy schools.

For Hong Kong to tap into the pool of students in the Greater Bay Area, it is necessary for schools to organise more briefing sessions to explain to mainland parents how Hong Kong's education system works. At the same time, the SAR authorities can play a greater supporting role. For example, the newly established Hong Kong Talent Engage Office can do more to contact skilled immigrants who have arrived in Hong Kong and also have children, understand their needs and difficulties in terms of their children's education, and provide feedback to the Education Bureau and schools.

Furthermore, after the children of skilled immigrants come to Hong Kong and make in-year transfers to local schools, they need to get accustomed to the use of traditional Chinese and English as the languages in teaching as well as fit in at their schools. The SAR authorities can consider setting up a task force to closely communicate with the education sector. On the one hand, it should promote an inclusive atmosphere in schools to assist incoming students adapt to the campus life as soon as possible. On the other hand, it should ensure that schools' admissions policies are fair and impartial so as to treat local and non-local students equally.

As the SAR government is actively "competing for talent", the trend of the children of skilled immigrants making in-year transfers to Hong Kong schools might continue for a certain period of time. Education policies and resource allocation must be forward-looking, and different variables need to be considered. The government needs to handle the issue of class size reduction and school closures with caution.

明報社評 2023.11.14：「搶人才」順道招學生 政府學界須助適應

政府「搶人才」措施初見成效，同時亦為中小學帶來更多生源，人數料以萬計。

過去數年，香港出現移民潮，外界估算離港者數以十萬計，人力資源與人才流失，必須設法填補。去年《施政報告》推出多項「搶人才」措施，觀乎當局新近公布數字，措施成效似乎比預期更佳：今年首10個月，政府各項人才計劃，合共收到18萬份申請，逾11萬人獲批，其中7萬人已來港，相當於原來目標（全年3.5萬人）的一倍；單是高端人才通行證計劃（高才通），便收到5.5萬宗申請，超過4.3萬宗獲批。香港與內地關係緊密，「搶人才」計劃來港者以內地人為主，亦屬自然。

根據現行措施，7類人才入境計劃的獲批申請者，可以攜同配偶及未成年子女來港。入境處表示，今年截至9月已發出近7萬張受養人簽證/進入許可，當中未成年者約有4萬人，當中又以高才通計劃下批出的最多，直逼2.2萬人。這些人才子女，可選擇入讀本地官津學校、直資學校、私立或國際學校。

雖然現時沒有具體統計數字，但津中議會主席表示，不少學校均反映本學年接獲更多「高才通」子女申請。教聯會早前針對數百來港人才所做的調查亦顯示，逾七成半受訪者表示會讓子女來港讀中小學，當中約四成會選擇津校，佔比最高，其次是直資學校。

香港欲拓大灣區生源，學校當然需要多辦介紹會，向內地家長講解本港學制，與此同時，特區當局亦可發揮更大支援角色。舉例說，新成立的「香港人才服務辦公室」，可以多些聯繫已抵港人才家長，了解他們在子女教育方面的需要和困難，多向教育局和校方反映。

另外，人才子女來港插班，由繁體中文、英語授課到融入校園，全都需要適應，特區當局可考慮設立專組，與學界緊密溝通，一方面推動校園包容文化，協助來港插班生盡快適應校園生活，同時亦要確保校方招生政策公平公正，對本地生和非本地生一視同仁。

特區政府積極「搶人才」，人才子女來港插班，趨勢有可能持續一段時間，教育政策和資源配置須有前瞻性，考慮不同變數，縮班殺校問題，政府需要小心處理。

/ Glossary生字 /

emigration：the act of leaving your own country to go and live permanently in another country

make up for something：to do something that corrects a bad situation

tap into something：to manage to use something in a way that brings good results