Editorial：Canton Fair and CIIE

The CIIE that was held this year was its sixth. 3,486 companies from 128 countries and regions attended, and the intended transaction value was US$78.41 billion, an increase of 6.7% over the last expo. As for the Canton Fair, nearly 200,000 overseas buyers participated, an increase of 53% over the last fair. The offline export transaction volume reached US$22.3 billion, an increase of 2.8% over last year. It can be said that there was a lot of footfall but not much revenue was generated. At first glance, there was a huge gap between the volumes of transaction of the two events. However, the figure for the CIIE was the intended transaction value. How much of that will be realised will depend on many factors. The Canton Fair, in contrast, always attaches greater importance to the contractual figure.

Also noteworthy about the Canton Fair is that its online exhibition and sales platform attracted 6.6 million visitors from overseas. It is true that some old customers who are confident about the quality and style of some traditional commodities for export can avoid the trouble of travelling and reduce costs through online transactions. However, the fact that online trading was able to replace in-person examination of products and face-to-face price negotiation goes to show that the commodities for export at the Canton Fair were nothing innovative, and the way they were exhibited and promoted had not changed. In recent years, exhibition stalls for imported products have been added at the Canton Fair. However, the format, organisation and the content all lack creativity and fail to keep up with the times.

As the world's first import-themed national-level exhibition, the CIIE is organised by the Ministry of Commerce and the Shanghai Municipal Government. In the early days of the exhibition, most of the products on display had already been purchased by China. The exhibitors were there showcasing those products simply to flatter the authorities. Later on, it was more about promoting products to China. In recent years, China's economy has been weak, and the total value of imports last year only increased by 4.3% from the previous year. This year, coupled with the depreciation of the renminbi, the purchasing power has declined, and the total value of imports in the first 10 months fell by 0.5%. Despite weak imports, the CIIE has gone from strength to strength year by year.

There are many perspectives and factors to consider when comparing the economic development prospects of the Yangtze River Delta region and the Pearl River Delta region. Foreign trade is only one of them. However, judging from the performances of the CIIE and the Canton Fair, Guangdong does need to play catch-up. In fact, Guangdong's overall scientific research strength, together with Hong Kong's financial factors to become the combined force of the Greater Bay Area, can indeed compete with the Yangtze River Delta region. If its regional advantages can be integrated with the interlinkage between technology, industry and finance, the Greater Bay Area and the Yangtze River Delta complement each other is also expected. After all, there is enough room in China for several regions to forge ahead hand in hand.

明報社評 2023.11.13：進博會廣交會此起或彼落 長三角珠三角競爭非零和

廣州交易會11月4日落幕，進口博覽會隨即在5日至10日舉行，在「東方唱罷西方登場」之間，看到廣交會以出口主導的單向模式日漸式微，而在上海舉行的進博會，既有進口出口，也有展銷、金融、科技融合的平台，已然成為一個國際貿易的全球大「派對」。

進博會今年已經踏入第六屆，來自128個國家和地區的3486家企業參展，意向成交金額784.1億美元，比上屆增長6.7%。反觀廣交會，近20萬名境外採購商參加，比上屆人數增長53%，線下成交出口金額達到223億美元，比上屆增長2.8%，可謂旺丁不旺財。兩者成交金額驟看相差甚遠，但進博會公布的是意向成交額，多少能夠落實還要看很多因素，而廣交會素來重視合同金額。

廣交會還有值得注意的地方，本屆線上展銷平台境外訪客人次660萬。誠然，有些老客戶，對於傳統出口商品的質量與式樣有信心，確實可以通過網上交易，免去舟車勞頓並降低成本。然而，網上交易能夠取代面對面看貨議價，反而說明，廣交會的出口商品欠缺推陳出新，展銷形式也是一成不變，雖然廣交會近年也增加了進口商品的展銷攤位，但交易會無論從形式、組織與內涵，都缺乏創意以追上時代發展。

進博會是全球第一個以進口為主題的國家級展會，主辦單位是商務部和上海市政府。舉辦初時，大部分參展商品是原來中國已經採購的，參展商「給面子」來秀一下，及後更多的是向中國推銷商品。近年中國經濟疲軟，去年進口總值比前一年僅增長4.3%，今年加上人民幣貶值，購買力下降，前10個月的進口總值下降0.5%。雖然進口乏力，進博會卻辦得一年比一年紅火。

對比長三角區域與珠三角區域經濟發展前景有很多角度與因素，外貿只是其中之一，但從進博會與廣交會的表現看來，廣東確實需要急起直追。其實，廣東整體的科研實力，加上香港的金融因素而成為大灣區的合力，與長三角地區也可爭一日之長短，如果能夠從區域優勢整合，科技、產業和金融連結，大灣區與長三角互相輝映也是可期，中國有容得下幾個區域齊頭並進的空間。

/ Glossary生字 /

as it were：sometimes said after a figurative or unusual expression

flatter：to say nice things about sb, often in a way that is not sincere, because you want them to do sth for you or you want to please them

go from strength to strength：to become more and more successful