Editorial : Construction of Smart City Needs to Speed Up

At yesterday's (9 November) Legislative Council meeting, many lawmakers criticised the government's slow progress in promoting smart cities and asked the authorities to speed up the construction. No doubt the government can argue that initiatives such as the new smart ID card, Faster Payment System (FPS), eHealth and the HA Go mobile application of the Hospital Authority have provided a lot of convenience to citizens in their daily lives, and they are evidence that Hong Kong is making steady progress as a smart city. However, there have also been numerous examples showing a lack of progress, a lack of efficiency and problematic implementation. Smart lampposts, for example, are widely used in many cities. But in Hong Kong, there are just about 100 of them installed in Kwun Tong and the Kowloon East New Development Area so far.

Another example is the automated parking system. In early 2018, the Hong Kong government commissioned a study into implementing a pilot plan for a smart parking system. However, the progress has been similarly slow. At present, only two smart car parks are in service. The completion of the remaining projects may have to wait until 2026, and the total number of parking spaces provided by all projects is merely around 1300.

"Paperless" government services are the general trend. However, for the Chronic Disease Co-Care Scheme to be launched next week, citizens still have to register in person at district health centres. SmartPLAY, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department's latest smart sports and recreation service reservation system, can theoretically allow 10,000 people to stay logged in and make reservations concurrently. But the system crashed yesterday morning, soon after it was launched. Many people have complained that they were unable to create an account through "iAM Smart".

The government launched the "iAM Smart" platform at the end of 2020 to facilitate the e-Government services. In last year's policy address, it was further announced the comprehensive adoption of "iAM Smart" for government services within three years. However, many people have criticised "iAM Smart" for not being user-friendly. The complicated registration process, in particular, has drawn much criticism. Not only discouraged the elderly, but even made young people find it too cumbersome.

When it comes to the construction of a smart city, a large number of blueprints do not equate to fast progress or effective implementation. When promoting the e-Government services, the SAR government must take a user-oriented approach. It must not consider the matter with a bureaucratic mentality and ignore user experience. Theoretically, the construction of smart cities in Hong Kong should be coordinated by the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau, and the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer also provides technical support and assistance, but the actual implementation and execution of the project still depend on individual government departments.

In fact, some middle- and high-level civil servants know little about smart cities, information technology, artificial intelligence, the application of big data, etc. It is necessary for the authorities to strengthen training and broaden their horizon. At the same time, they must also tackle the long-standing lack of coordination between government departments and make smart city construction smoother and more efficient.

明報社評2023.11.10：加快智慧城市建設 電子政府須更高效

政府推動智慧城市建設多年，藍圖一份又一份，官員強調近年本港智慧城市排名已見躍升，惟不足之處仍是顯而易見。

昨天立法會會議，多名議員批評政府推動智慧城市進度仍嫌緩慢，要求當局提速建設。當然，政府可以辯稱，由全新的智能身分證、轉數快（FPS）、醫健通到醫管局的HA Go應用程式等，都為市民日常生活提供了不少方便，見證了本港智慧城市正穩步向前，然而要數缺乏進展、成效不彰、甩漏多多的例子，同樣比目皆是。以智慧燈柱為例，不少城市已經廣泛應用，反觀香港，迄今仍只限於觀塘和九龍東新發展區所安裝的約100支。

又例如自動泊車系統，2018年初，港府已委託顧問，研究推展智能泊車系統先導計劃，惟進展同樣緩慢，至今只得兩個智能停車場投入服務，其餘數個未完成的項目，可能要等到2026年才能全部竣工，所有項目合共提供的泊位，也不過是1300個左右。

政府服務「無紙化」是大勢所趨，但下周推出的慢病共治計劃，市民依然要親到地區康健中心登記；康文署最新智能康體服務預訂系統「SmartPLAY」，理論上可容許1萬人同時登入預訂，惟系統昨早一啟用就「冧機」，不少人投訴無法通過「智方便」順利建立帳戶。

政府2020年底推出「智方便」平台，配合政府服務電子化，去年《施政報告》更宣布，政府服務3年內全面採用「智方便」，惟不少人都批評，「智方便」用起來絕不方便，當中又以登記程序複雜最惹詬病，莫說長者卻步，就連年輕人也嫌麻煩。

智慧城市建設，藍圖多不等於進展快落實佳。特區政府推動政府服務電子化，必須多從用家角度出發，而不是以官僚本位的心態去考慮問題，忽略用家體驗。本港智慧城市建設，理論上由創科局統籌，另外亦有資科辦提供技術支援及協助，然而具體落實與執行，仍得看各個政府部門。

部分中高層公務員對於智慧城市、資訊科技、人工智能、大數據應用等，其實不甚了了，當局有必要加強培訓，拓寬他們的視野，同時亦要打破政府部門各自為政的積弊，令智慧城市建設，可以更順暢更高效。

■ Glossary 生字 /

fall short : to fail to reach an amount or standard that was expected or hoped for, causing disappointment

commission : to officially ask somebody to write, make or create something or to do a task for you

equate : to think that something is the same as something else or is as important