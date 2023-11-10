Editorial：Chronic Disease Co-Care

Hong Kong has the highest life expectancy in the world. With an ageing population, chronic diseases are expected to become more common. According to the report of Population Health Survey published by the Department of Health early this year, nearly 30% of Hong Kong's population aged between 15 and 84 have hypertension and about 8.5% suffer from diabetes.

Furthermore, risk factors for chronic diseases such as high-salt diet and insufficient potassium intake are also very common. People over 45 years old are particularly at risk of diabetes or hypertension. These people's chances of developing heart disease increase from 1.1% between 40 and 44 years of age to 44.5% between 65 and 74. If the trend continues, the number of patients with chronic diseases in Hong Kong could increase from 2.2 million currently to 3 million in ten years. Early detection and treatment can help rein in the disease and reduce the risk of developing serious complications.

Hong Kong's healthcare system has long attached much more importance to treatment than to prevention. Specialist services in public hospitals account for over 80% of the total medical expenditure, while primary healthcare accounts for less than 20%. The problem of public hospitals being overwhelmed has been in clear view in recent years. The development of primary healthcare and the promotion of the preventive treatment of diseases are particularly important for alleviating the pressure on public hospitals in the long run.

Last year, the government published the Primary Healthcare Blueprint, proposing a series of reform measures to develop a district-based, family-centred community healthcare system and strengthen the concept of ''family doctor for all''. The Chronic Disease Co-Care Pilot Scheme (CDCC) to be launched next Monday (13 November) is one of the key measures. After registering as a member at a district health centre, a Hong Kong citizen aged 45 or above with no known medical history of diabetes or hypertension can be matched with a private doctor for screening and follow-up. The government will provide subsidies.

The development of primary healthcare for the preventive treatment of diseases involves major changes to the healthcare model. Both citizens and the medical sector will need time to adapt and adjust to it. As analysed by this newspaper, doctors who have registered to participate in the CDCC Scheme are not evenly distributed among the 18 districts. The Yau Tsim Mong district accounts for the majority of the participating doctors, while North District, Tsuen Wan and Southern District have fewer than ten each. To a certain extent, this reflects the fact that the concept of family doctors is not strongly held in Hong Kong. Otherwise, the participating doctors' practice locations would correlate more closely with district populations.

CDCC is a brand new thing, and there is a relatively strong wait-and-see atmosphere in the medical profession. In addition to the short time frame for recruiting doctors, it is hardly surprising that only 300 doctors or so have signed up.

In recent years, the mainland has introduced a centralised drug procurement system, which has had a visible effect on reducing drug prices. True, the Hong Kong market is different in size, and it might not be possible to transplant the mainland's practices here. Still, the SAR authorities should actively study how to bring down drug prices and find ways to introduce more inexpensive, effective and safe medicines into Hong Kong to benefit the public.

明報社評 ̷̷ 2023.11.09：慢病共治待推廣 藥費資助可加強

香港人口老化，公營醫療系統負荷沉重，發展基層醫療提倡「治未病」，既有益於市民健康，亦可減輕公營醫院壓力。

香港是全球人均壽命最高地區，隨着人口老化，慢性疾病預料也將更為普遍。根據衛生署年初發表的人口健康調查報告，本港15至84歲人口中，近三成人有高血壓，約8.5%人患糖尿病。

另外，高鹽飲食、鉀攝取量不足等引致慢性疾病的風險因素，亦十分常見，45歲以上人士患糖尿病或高血壓的風險尤高，他們患上心臟病的機率，會從40至44歲的1.1%，升至65至74歲的44.5%。倘若趨勢持續，10年後本港慢性病患者，有可能由目前220萬增至300萬，早發現早治療，有助於控制病情，減低出現嚴重併發症的風險。

本港醫療體制，長期以來都是「重治療、輕預防」，公營醫院專科服務佔醫療總開支超過八成，基層醫療佔不足兩成。公院不勝負荷的問題，近年已顯露無遺，發展基層醫療、提倡「治未病」，對於長遠減輕公院壓力，尤其重要。

去年政府公布《基層醫療健康藍圖》，提出一系列改革措施，發展以社區為本、家庭為中心的社區醫療健康系統，強化「一人一家庭醫生」概念，下周一推出的慢病共治先導計劃，正是其中一項重點措施，年滿45歲港人，如無已知糖尿病或高血壓病歷，於地區康健中心登記為會員後，可配對私家醫生篩查跟進，政府將提供資助。

發展基層醫療治未病，涉及醫療模式重大轉變，無論市民和醫療界均需時適應調整。本報分析發現，已登記參與慢病共治計劃的醫生，18區分佈並不平均，油尖旺佔多數，北區、荃灣和南區均只有不足10名醫生，某程度反映本港家庭醫生概念薄弱，否則醫生執業地點與居住人口關聯應更強。

慢病共治是新事物，醫生業界觀望氣氛較濃，加上招募時間又短，暫時只有300多名醫生參與，並不令人意外。

近年內地引入藥品集中採購制度，對於降低藥價效果明顯，即使香港市場規模有別，未必可以照搬內地做法，特區當局仍應積極研究如何降低藥物價格，設法引入更多價廉、有效又安全的藥物，造福市民。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

rein in：to control something

time frame：the length of time that is used or available for something

transplant：to move somebody or something to a different place or environment