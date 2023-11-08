Editorial : Don't Dally over Redevelopment of Choi Hung Estate

Due to the serious shortage of public housing in Hong Kong, the redevelopment of old estates is often delayed because of insufficient housing units for resettlement. It could easily take more than 20 years to redevelop Choi Hung Estate, as there are still many old district redevelopment projects to be handled in the coming years. The government must expedite large-scale land creation to solve the rehousing problem.

The HA currently has ten redevelopment projects underway or under planning, including Wah Fu Estate, Sai Wan Estate, Ma Tau Wai Estate and Kwai On Factory Estate. A total of around 17,000 housing units and 4,800 industrial units will be demolished. The authorities' preliminary estimates suggest that these ten projects will provide around 32,000 housing units upon completion. Last year's policy address proposed that the HA select one more public housing estate to be considered for redevelopment. In the last few days, news about Choi Hung Estate being "chosen" has been circulating. It is expected that the authorities will announce the decision on its phased demolition and redevelopment by the end of the year at the earliest.

Choi Hung Estate was completed in phases in the early 1960s, with more than 7,400 units and about 17,500 residents. After the Shek Kip Mei fire in 1953, the first four public housing estates designed for long-term residence were established, namely North Point Estate, Sai Wan Estate, So Uk Estate and Choi Hung Estate. Today, the first three have already been demolished or redeveloped — only Choi Hung Estate remains standing.

The government's low-cost housing flats often did not come with independent bathrooms. But when Choi Hung Estate was built, each flat already had a separate toilet and kitchen. As the first housing estate in Hong Kong to win a design award, Choi Hung Estate was regarded as a "model estate" by the Hong Kong British government in the early days. Visits by foreign dignitaries were often arranged, the most famous of them being none other than soon-to-be US president Richard Nixon and Princess Margaret of the UK.

However, the conditions of the buildings in Choi Hung Estate have been deteriorating steadily. According to experts in the surveying field, public housing estates completed in the early years like Choi Hung Estate often face many problems such as concrete spalling or water seepage. The annual maintenance expenses amount to hundreds of millions of dollars, which is two or three times the cost for estates that are around 20 years old or so.

For large-scale urban housing estate redevelopment projects, it would of course be best if residents could be relocated to nearby areas. However, Hong Kong is still facing a public housing shortage in the short and medium term. The government also has to take care of those who are waiting for public housing allocation. The Wang Chiu Road public housing project in Kwun Tong can take in some residents from Choi Hung Estate upon completion, but it will not be enough to accommodate all residents. If the rehousing arrangement is divided into two or three stages, it might easily take more than 20 years for it to finish. The authorities need to think of a strategy to compress the project timeline and handle the rehousing problem flexibly, with an overarching principle of respecting the residents' wishes.

明報社評2023.11.08：彩虹終須揮別 重建勿拖廿年

房委會公屋重建項目，彩虹邨料將納入其中，具體計劃最快年底公布。彩虹邨屬本港最早期公共屋邨之一，曾被視為公屋模範，早年不時有外國高官顯貴到訪參觀，時至今日，其色彩繽紛的設計，依然吸引不少遊客慕名而來「打卡」，然而經歷了60年歲月洗禮，彩虹邨樓宇老化，石屎剝落、滲水等問題層出不窮，每年維修開支龐大。全面重建，讓居民早日遷往新環境，無疑是更划算和合理的做法。

本港公營房屋嚴重不足，舊邨重建常因不夠單位安置而拖拖拉拉，彩虹邨重建隨時要花上超過20年，未來還有大量舊區重建項目要處理，政府必須加快大規模造地，應付安置問題。

房委會現有10個正在進行或規劃中的重建計劃，包括華富邨、西環邨、馬頭圍邨、葵安工廠大廈等，合共清拆約1.7萬個住宅單位及4800個工廠大廈單位。當局初步估計，這10個項目重建後，可提供共約3.2萬個住宅單位。去年《施政報告》建議房委會再選多一個屋邨，展開重建研究。有關彩虹邨「中選」的消息，近日不脛而走，預料當局最快年底公布分期清拆重建的決定。

彩虹邨於1960年代初分期落成，單位逾7400伙，居民達1.75萬人。1953年石硤尾大火後，首批落成的4個可供長遠居住的公共屋邨，分別是北角邨、西環邨、蘇屋邨及彩虹邨。今時今日，前3個屋邨都已拆卸或重建，唯獨彩虹邨仍然屹立。

很多政府廉租屋都沒有獨立廁所，但彩虹邨落成時，每個單位已有獨立廚廁。彩虹邨是本港首個獲得設計獎的屋邨，早期被港英政府拿來作「示範邨」，不時有外國顯貴獲安排參觀，最著名的訪客，莫過於曾任美國總統的尼克遜及英國瑪嘉烈公主。

彩虹邨樓宇狀况每况愈下。有資深測量界人士指出，這類較早期的公共屋邨，有很多石屎剝落或滲水等問題，每年維修開支數以億元計，成本是廿多年樓齡屋邨的兩三倍。

市區大型屋邨重建項目，若能安排居民原區安置，當然最好，但本港短中期公屋供應依然緊缺，政府也要照顧輪候上樓的市民。觀塘宏照道公屋項目日後落成，可接收部分受彩虹邨居民，但不足以消化所有住戶；倘若搬遷計劃分兩三期，隨時需要20年或以上才能完成，當局有必要思考對策，壓縮重建時間，以尊重居民意願為前提，彈性處理安置問題。

■ Glossary 生字 /

dally : to do something too slowly; to take too much time making a decision

dignitary : a person who has an important official position

expedite : to make a process happen more quickly