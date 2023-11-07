Editorial：Boosting Confidence of Foreign Investors is Top Priority

Over the past few decades, Hong Kong's development has been a long-term smooth ride. Reform and Opening-up on the mainland and a calm international situation have allowed Hong Kong to take in riches from all over the world and become an international financial centre. However, with the dramatic changes in the international environment in recent years, the SAR authorities must be more proactive so that Hong Kong can consolidate its status as an international financial centre.

In November last year, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) held the first Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit as the opening salvo of Hong Kong's gradual emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic and return to the international financial arena. It was a breakthrough, and the results were satisfactory. Although the city's pandemic measures had not yet been fully lifted at that time, still more than 200 representatives from about 120 financial institutions attended the meeting. The chairmen of major Wall Street banks such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley attended despite pressure from American politicians. Now the summit is being held for the second time. Efforts definitely need to be made to push its scale and outcomes to higher levels.

The number of financial institutions participating in this summit has increased from 120 to 300. More than 90 chairmen and CEOs of the world's top financial institutions have agreed to come to Hong Kong, a more impressive lineup than the approximately 40 people last year. There has been political noise in the US recently about whether US financial heavyweights' attendance at the Hong Kong summit is a "gesture of goodwill" to John Lee, who has been sanctioned by the US. However, many chairmen or presidents of major Wall Street banks have agreed to continue to serve as keynote speakers. The president of Blackstone Group, who was unable to attend in person due to his COVID-19 infection last year, is on the speaker list this year.

The performance of the Hong Kong stock market this year has been unsatisfactory. Due to impacts such as geopolitics, US interest rate hikes and the slowdown in the mainland economy, foreign investors have reduced their holdings of Hong Kong stocks. The IPO market has also been stagnant, with the proportion of foreign institutional investors subscribing to new shares dropping significantly. Many people in society have expressed pessimistic views, worrying that the city will lose its status as an international financial centre. Judging from the scale and lineup of this summit, foreign investors still attach great importance to Hong Kong's role and functions. The current challenges faced by Hong Kong as an international financial centre are indeed unseen in many years. However, there is no need for Hong Kong to belittle itself.

Eddie Yue, the Chief Executive of the HKMA, has said that the liquidity of European and American banks and capital markets has also declined due to the impact of the high interest rate environment, so the problem is not unique to Hong Kong. As for foreign-funded institutions choosing to leave Hong Kong or reduce their staff in the city, Yue believes that these are isolated cases. This year, there have also been foreign-funded institutions expanding their businesses in the city. A large US-funded capital market intermediary service institution, for example, has recruited thousands of employees in Hong Kong. Overall, there are more banks expanding their businesses than those shrinking their businesses.

In the past, Hong Kong took its status as an international financial centre for granted. In the future, it must redouble its efforts to strengthen its economy rather than wait for things to happen.

明報社評 2023.11.07：港再辦國際金融峰會 增強外資信心成首務

香港連續第二年舉行國際金融領袖投資峰會，今年與會嘉賓陣容，比去年更鼎盛。

過去數十年，香港發展長期順風順水，內地改革開放、國際形勢緩和，令香港得以廣納四方財，成為國際金融中心，然而隨着近年國際環境劇變，香港要鞏固國際金融中心地位，特區當局必須更積極進取。

去年11月，金管局首辦國際金融峰會，作為香港逐步走出疫情、重返國際金融舞台的頭炮，乃是一次突破，效果也理想。雖然當時本港防疫措施尚未全面解除，但仍有約120家金融機構逾200名代表雲集，華爾街大行高盛和摩根士丹利的董事長，亦沒有因為美國政客施壓而放棄赴會。今次再辦國際金融峰會，無論規模與效果，當然要爭取更上一層樓。

今次峰會，參與的金融機構由120家增至300間，應邀來港的全球頂級金融機構董事長或行政總裁超過90人，較去年約40人的陣容更鼎盛。雖然最近美國方面又有政治雜音，質疑美國金融界領袖來港出席峰會，是向被美國制裁的李家超「示好」，但是多家華爾街大行主席或總裁，都答應繼續擔任主講嘉賓；去年因為染疫而無法親臨的黑石集團總裁，今年也出現在講者名單之上。

本港股市今年表現未如理想，受地緣政治、美國加息及內地經濟放緩等影響，外資減持港股，新股市場亦淡靜，外國機構投資者參與認購股份比例大減，社會上出現不少悲觀論調，擔心香港國際金融中心地位不保。觀乎今次峰會規模及陣容，反映外資仍然相當看重香港的角色及作用。目前香港國際金融中心面臨挑戰之大，確是多年未見，惟妄自菲薄亦無必要。

金管局總裁余偉文稱，放眼世界，歐美銀行和資本市場流動性，也受高息環境影響而有下降，問題並非香港獨有；至於有外資機構選擇離開或削減人手，余偉文認為屬個別情况，今年也有外資機構擴大在港業務，例如有大型美資資本市場中介服務機構，在港招聘數以千計員工，整體而言仍是擴編的銀行多於縮編。

以往香港將國際金融中心地位看得太理所當然，未來必須加倍努力經營，不能守株待兔。

/ Glossary生字 /

opening salvo：the first part of a speech or the first in a series of actions intended to get a particular result

arena：an area of activity that concerns the public, especially one where there is a lot of opposition between different groups or countries

stagnant：not developing, growing or changing