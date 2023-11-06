Editorial : Improving Relations between China and Australia

China is Australia's largest trading partner. Even when relations between the two countries hit rock bottom last year, the total trade volume between them was still worth US$943.8 billion. Australia enjoyed a trade surplus of US$417.3 billion, a sharp decline from the US$636.5 billion of the previous year. In spite of this, however, Australia remains China's sixth largest trading partner. Not only has this not been affected hugely by the changing relationship between the two countries, but Australia also has a chance to overtake Germany and move one place up in the rankings. The reason is crystal clear. Iron ore is the commodity that accounts for the largest trade volume. Due to factors such as the pricing, quality and transportation costs, China's iron ore imports from Australia account for 65% of China's total imports. Australia's total iron ore exports to China are worth US$75.5 billion, and its exports to other countries in total do not even make up a fraction of this figure.

China accounts for one-third of Australia's total exports. Trade in the largest commodities has not been affected by the relationship between the two countries. However, as for other commodities, such as red wine and lobster, the impacts have been wide-ranging even though they do not account for a high proportion, particularly on employment. There are 2,366 wineries in Australia exporting red wine to China. The total export volume peaked at US$780 million in 2020. After China had drastically increased tariffs on Australian red wine, the import volume dropped to only US$1.56 million last year. Adding to the woes of Australian red wine merchants was an underperforming global market. As the red wine inventories piled up, prices tumbled.

As for Australian lobster, exports to China amounted to 500 tons. However, its exports suffered heavily because of China's tariff increase. Fresh lobsters, which could not be stockpiled, had to be sold at giveaway prices. For some time, restaurants in Sydney's Chinatown had discounted lobster set meals for breakfast. If the Labour government does not act to save the situation, it will inevitably lose votes.

Before Albanese visited China, he had made no bones about his hope that China would lift tariff restrictions on certain commodities. The total trade volume between the two countries only fell slightly last year. However, if Albanese can restore export volumes to China for the wide range of products affected, such as red wine and lobster, not only can the decline in the export surplus be reversed, but this will also be extra good news for wine merchants and workers.

In fact, not only are China and Australia as close as lips and teeth in terms of trade, but they are also well aware that they have other needs from each other. Australia is a member state of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and China is seeking to join this organisation for mutual tariff reductions as soon as possible.

Australia has long been ambivalent about whether to align itself with Asia or the West. Due to its political beliefs and culture, Australia will remain close to the West and distant from Asia in terms of its attitude and foreign policy. This will not change much in the long run, let alone being altered by the China factor.

明報社評2023.11.06：中澳關係回暖持續可期 貿易歸貿易怕美國干預

澳洲總理阿爾巴尼斯訪華首站選在上海，隨即連同200個參展商出席中國進口博覽會，用意十分明顯，希望跟中國拉近關係能夠獲得更多的出口收益。

中國是澳洲最大貿易伙伴，即使去年兩國關係跌入谷底，兩國貿易總額仍然有9438億美元，澳洲順差4173億美元，比前一年的6365億美元大幅下滑。雖然如此，澳洲穩坐中國第六大貿易伙伴位置，不但沒有受到兩國關係的很大影響，而且還有機會超過德國攀升一位，原因顯而易見，最大宗的貿易是鐵礦石，由於價格和質量及運輸成本等因素，中國從澳洲進口的鐵礦石佔中國總進口額的65%，澳洲出口中國鐵礦石總額達到755億美元，其他國家總和不及出口中國的零頭。

中國佔澳洲出口總額的三分之一，最大宗的商品沒有受到兩國關係影響，但其他一些商品，諸如紅酒與龍蝦，雖然所佔比重不高，但影響範圍廣泛特別是就業崗位。澳洲有2366家酒莊出口紅酒到中國，2020年最高峰時的出口總額達到7.8億美元，中國對澳洲紅酒大幅提升關稅，去年進口額只剩156萬美元，對於澳洲紅酒商來說，雪上加霜的是全球市場欠佳，紅酒庫存不斷增加，價格拾級而下。

澳洲龍蝦出口到中國最高峰時達到500噸，中國加關稅受到重創，而鮮活的龍蝦不能庫存，只能賤價而沽，悉尼唐人街有一段時候餐館早餐有特價龍蝦套餐，工黨政府再不出手挽救，勢必影響選票。

阿爾巴尼斯出訪中國前，毫不諱言是為了希望中國解除某些商品的關稅限制。雖然兩國貿易總額去年只是微跌，若能爭取在影響範圍廣的商品諸如紅酒與龍蝦，出口中國能夠恢復舊觀，不但在出口盈餘方面可扭轉跌勢，對於紅酒商與工人，則可錦上添花。

其實，中澳兩國除了在貿易方面誰也離不開誰，兩國也很清楚相互之間還有別的所求。澳洲是《全面與進步跨太平洋伙伴關係協定》（CPTPP）成員國，中國正在謀求盡快加入這個相互減免關稅的組織。

澳洲長期以來，對於歸屬亞洲還是西方，搖擺不定，政治理念和文化使然，親西方遠亞洲的取態和外交政策，長遠而言不會有很大的變化，更加不會因中國因素而改變。

■ Glossary 生字 /

crystal clear : very easy to understand; completely obvious

giveaway : (of prices) very low

make no bones about something : to be honest and open about something