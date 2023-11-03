Editorial : Catch-up in Cross-border E-payment Cooperation is Necessary

The main conference of Hong Kong FinTech Week launched yesterday (2 November). The authorities proposed a number of measures to promote the development of financial technology in Hong Kong. One focus is the promotion of the use of digital currencies. Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui has said that the government supports financial institutions and enterprises in breaking new ground for the cross-border use of digital renminbi (RMB). Earlier this year, Octopus cooperated with the mainland to allow Hong Kong people to use mobile apps to conduct retail transactions on the mainland in digital RMB. In the next stage, solutions will be formulated to allow mainland tourists to use digital RMB in Hong Kong to, for example, top up their Octopus cards.

In 2017, the Thai government launched the PromptPay electronic payment system to encourage consumers and merchants to use and accept electronic payments. Over the course of merely two or three years, PromptPay radically changed the daily lives of Thai people. An international survey shows that the number of instant electronic payment transactions reached 9.7 billion in 2021 in Thailand, ranking third in the world. Among various local payment methods, digital wallets accounted for 23%, higher than the sum of credit cards (11%) and debit cards (7%). This shows the authorities have achieved success in popularising electronic payment. The Bank of Thailand's goal is to halve the country's cash circulation by 2026 and eventually make Thailand a cashless society.

Hong Kong people have a penchant for travelling, with Thailand being one of the popular destinations. The interlinkage between FPS and PromptPay means that Hong Kong people travelling in Thailand can make payments directly by scanning a QR code with their mobile phones. This greatly increases convenience, as Hong Kong people will no longer need to exchange Hong Kong dollars for Thai bahts in a currency exchange store or use more expensive payment methods such as credit cards. Nor will they need to worry about whether they can withdraw money locally. Thai tourists visiting Hong Kong will also enjoy the same convenience. As for details such as the exchange rate, suitable arrangements that ensure market competitiveness are expected to be announced by the two regions.

Hong Kong's domestic demand is weak, and the business environment for the retail industry is not ideal. There is an urgent need to rejuvenate the tourism industry and attract more tourists. As the peak travel season of Christmas and New Year is around the corner, the interlinkage of Hong Kong and Thailand's faster payment systems will facilitate the development of the tourism industry in the two regions. At the same time, it will encourage more local merchants to adopt the FPS system.

For ASEAN, establishing a cross-border payment network is a highly strategic policy. On the one hand, it can strengthen financial and economic integration among member countries. On the other hand, it can reduce dependence on the US dollar in cross-border transactions. If Hong Kong needs to strengthen cooperation with Southeast Asian countries, it must step up efforts to promote cross-border electronic payment cooperation while accelerating the popularisation of local electronic payments.

明報社評2023.11.03：跨境電子支付合作 香港需要急起直追

金管局與泰國央行合作，下月4日起，本港轉數快和泰國的快速支付系統PromptPay將互聯互通，兩地旅客付款購物更為便利，旅遊零售行業固然受惠，對於促進本港數字經濟發展，也有積極意義。

香港金融科技周主論壇昨天揭幕，當局提出多項措施，推動本港金融科技發展，重點之一是推廣數字貨幣使用。財庫局長許正宇表示，政府支持金融機構及企業開拓數字人民幣跨境應用，今年較早時候，八達通已跟內地方面合作，讓港人透過流動應用程式，用數字人民幣於內地進行零售交易，下一步將為內地旅客在港使用數字人民幣，制訂解決方案，例如用數字人民幣為八達通卡增值。

2017年，泰國政府推出PromptPay電子支付系統，鼓勵消費者和商家使用並接受電子支付。短短兩三年間，PromptPay徹底改變了泰國人的日常生活。根據國際調查，2021年泰國即時電子支付交易量達到97億次，位居全球第三，在當地各種支付方式中，數字錢包佔23%，高於信用卡（11%） 及簽帳卡（7%）之和，反映當局推動電子支付普及化成績理想。泰國央行的目標，是在2026年實現全國現金流量減半，最終邁向無現金社會。

港人熱愛旅遊，泰國是其中一個熱門目的地。轉數快與PromptPay互聯互通，港人遊泰，只需用手機掃二維碼便能直接付款，方便程度大增，既不用去找換店兌換泰銖，又或使用信用卡等較為昂貴的支付方法，也不用擔心能否在當地提款等問題；至於泰國旅客來港，也可享有同樣的便利。有關兌換價等細節，預料兩地會有合適安排，確保具有市場競爭力。

本港內需疲弱，零售消費市道未算理想，急須振興旅遊業，吸引更多旅客。聖誕新年旅遊旺季將至，港泰快速支付系統落實互聯互通，有助兩地旅遊業發展，同時也可鼓勵本地更多商戶採用轉數快系統。

對東盟而言，建立跨境支付網絡是極具策略性的政策，一方面可加強成員國之間的金融經濟整合，同時也可以減少跨境交易上對美元的依賴。香港若要加強跟東南亞國家的合作，必須加緊推動跨境電子支付合作，同時也要加快本地電子支付普及化的步伐。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

top up : to add more of something, especially money, to an existing amount to create the total you need

popularise : to make something become popular

penchant (for something) : a special liking for something