Editorial：Potential Xi-Biden Summit

The Hong Kong National Security Law came into effect at the end of June 2020. More than a month later, Washington announced sanctions on 11 Hong Kong and mainland officials, including the then Secretary for Security John Lee. As the host of the summit, the US has a responsibility to invite leaders of all member countries and regions to attend the meeting according to the rules. Since John Lee was sworn in as Chief Executive mid last year, there had been discussion about whether the US would deny Lee an entry visa and prevent him from attending meetings in accordance with the sanctions.

Earlier this year, the US State Department said it would issue invitations as usual. That was vigorously opposed by some politicians in the US Congress. The State Department immediately changed its line and became non-committal. In the past few months, it remained uncertain whether John Lee would be invited to the APEC summit. Also uncertain was whether Xi Jinping would attend the meeting and hold bilateral talks with Biden.

Amid a global economic downturn, both China and the US have their own economic problems that need to be dealt with. Both governments understand that the rivalry between them is a protracted affair. Against this backdrop, Sino-US relations have stopped deteriorating and stabilised recently. As Hong Kong is part of the Nation, a tense relationship between China and the US would definitely lead to a strained relationship between Hong Kong and the US.

As some US congressmen requested that Washington bar John Lee from attending the APEC summit in San Francisco, the position of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has always been that the host of the summit has a responsibility to ensure the representatives of all member states can participate in the meeting without hindrance. When talking about whether Xi Jinping would attend the summit during his visit to the US, Wang Yi also mentioned that the US should fully carry out its responsibilities as a host and "show due openness, fairness, inclusiveness and commitment, and create better conditions for the smooth holding of the meeting".

While there is no way for outsiders to know what conditions China and the US have discussed to implement the Xi-Biden summit, there is reason to believe that it includes the issue of inviting a Hong Kong representative to attend the APEC summit. The way the current situation has been handled is the result of Sino-US negotiations.

Diplomatic negotiations between major powers are often an art of compromise. It is even a common practice to create some ambiguities so as to present all sides with an elegant way out of a predicament. Undoubtedly, the recent easing of Sino-US relations is merely a temporary "tactical truce", and the rivalry between China and the US is unlikely to change significantly. In any case, there is a chance that Sino-US relations will become more relaxed and stable in the next six months or so. The SAR government can make good use of this period to promote exchanges and cooperation with the US on matters that are in line with the national interest and Hong Kong's development needs — particularly at non-governmental and local government levels.

明報社評 2023.11.02：APEC習拜會有望成事 港美關係添迴旋空間

亞太經合組織（APEC）會議本月在美國三藩市舉行，特區政府確認財政司長陳茂波代表香港出席，國家主席習近平預料也將成行，白宮昨天更稱，總統拜登將在三藩市與習近平會面。明年美國大選，中美關係存在變數，倘若緩和氣氛能夠維持，港美關係可望有較多迴旋空間。

《港區國安法》2020年6月底生效，一個多月後，華府宣布制裁11名香港及內地官員，包括時任保安局長李家超。根據規定，美國作為峰會東道主，有責任邀請所有成員國家及地區的領導人出席。自從去年中李家超出任特首以來，外界一直談論，美方會否根據制裁條款，拒絕發出入境簽證，不讓李家超出席會議。

今年較早時候，美國國務院曾表示會按慣例發出邀請，部分國會政客強烈反對，國務院馬上改口風，不置可否。今屆APEC峰會，李家超會否獲邀，過去數月一直是懸念，至於另一懸念，則是習近平會否出席並跟拜登舉行雙邊會談。

環球經濟不景，中美各有經濟問題需要處理，兩國政府都明白中美角力是一場持久戰。這是中美關係近期止跌回穩的大背景。香港是國家一部分，中美關係緊張，港美關係一定不會好。

對於美國有議員要求華府禁止李家超出席三藩市APEC峰會，中國外交部的立場，一直是峰會東道主「有責任確保各成員代表順利參與會議」。王毅訪美期間，談及習近平會否出席APEC峰會時，亦提到美方要克盡東道主的職責，「展現應有的開放、公平、包容和擔當，為會議順利舉行創造更好條件」。

中美就落實習拜會，談過什麼條件，外界無從得知，然而有理由相信，當中包括了邀請香港代表出席APEC峰會的問題，而現在的處理，正是中美談判的結果。

大國外交談判，往往就是尋求折衷之道的藝術，製造一些模糊位，讓各方都有下台階，更屬常見做法。當然，近期中美關係緩和，不過是短暫「戰術性休整」，中美鬥爭格局難有大變。無論如何，未來半年至大半年，中美關係有機會較為緩和穩定，特區政府可以把握這段時間，在符合國家利益和香港發展需要的事情上，推進與美國特別是民間及地方政府層面的交往合作。

/ Glossary生字 /

swear in：to make somebody promise to do a job correctly, to be loyal to an organisation, a country, etc.

line：an attitude or a belief, especially one that somebody states publicly

non-committal：not giving an opinion; not showing which side of an argument you agree with