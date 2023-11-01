Editorial：Firm Leadership Needed in Building Northern Metropolis

In this year's policy address, the Northern Metropolis is divided into "four major zones". They include, from west to east, a "high-end professional services and logistics hub" covering Hung Shui Kiu and its surrounding areas; an "innovation and technology zone" with the San Tin Technopole and the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park at the Lok Ma Chau Loop as its core; a "boundary commerce and industry zone" covering Kwu Tong North and other planned new development areas; a "blue and green recreation, tourism and conservation circle".

According to the action agenda, the government will formulate the specific land use proposals for the metropolis next year and commence land resumption procedures by 2027, aiming to complete 40% of the land for new development and that of the new flats by 2032. Once completed, it will provide more than 500,000 new housing units.

The government has not revealed the building costs of the entire Northern Metropolis project, nor has it provided any estimate of the compensation costs for land resumption. But observers have estimated that just the compensation for the 700 hectares of land to be resumed in the coming five years may reach $100 billion. If the building costs for infrastructure like railways and highways are taken into consideration, the bill will be even higher.

The government will appeal to property developers and landowners to participate in the development of the Northern Metropolis by offering "in situ land exchange". Landowners who have plots located in the government's planned zones can change the land use of their plots to comply with the government's development plan after paying the land premium to the government. The policy address has also suggested refining the "in situ land exchange" arrangements for the metropolis by expanding the applicable scope from only lands of commercial and residential uses to lands used for designated industries and private social welfare facilities.

To the government, the biggest advantage of in situ land swap is saving public funds because it does not require the government to make compensations and rehousing arrangements. However, different stakeholders will also have their "calculations" and make bargains. If the government offers very attractive deals, there will certainly be property developers willing to take part in developing the new town. But the authorities must also consider public reaction and refrain from offering "lavish gifts" carelessly.

A more complicated problem is that there is bound to be a difference in the value of lands designated for innovation and technology and commercial and residential lands. Taking San Tin Technopole as an example, the planning in the southern part is skewed towards residential use, while the northern part is more focused on innovation and technology. If the property developers or landowners are only keen on building apartments or dormitories for talent, in the end the government still has to find its own way to provide land for technology companies that are interested in settling there.

It is not a bad thing to seek help from market forces. Yet, the government must hold its leading role firmly in the development of the Northern Metropolis, rather than being led away and deviating from its goal of innovation and technology development.

明報社評 2023.11.01：公私合作發展北都 政府須牢握主導權

政府公布《北部都會區行動綱領》，交代發展佈局及時間表，惟未有提及整個項目造價。發展北都不涉大規模填海造地，但收地補償金額亦非小數目。公私營合作共建北都，不少問題需要妥善處理，政府必須堅持創科主導、產業導向，確保北都發展不會荒腔走板，也不會因為小我利益，拖慢建設步伐。

今年《施政報告》將北部都會細化為「四大區域」，由西至東分別為洪水橋一帶的「高端專業服務和物流樞紐」、以新田科技城及河套區港深創科園為重心的「創新科技地帶」、涵蓋古洞北等已規劃新發展區的「口岸商貿及產業區」，以及「藍綠康樂旅遊生態圈」。

根據行動綱領，政府將於明年制定北都具體用地規劃，2027年或之前啟動收地程序，務求2032年或之前完成平整新發展土地以及落成新增單位各四成。北都最終可提供逾50萬個新住宅單位。

政府並未透露整個北都項目造價，也未有提供收地補償估算數字，但外界估計，單是未來5年收地700公頃，補償金額便直逼千億元，若計及興建鐵路公路等基建設施，開支將更高。

政府會以原址換地方式，吸引發展商和土地業權人參與北都開發。若業權人在政府規劃的土地範圍擁有土地，可向政府補地價，改變土地用途，配合政府發展規劃。施政報告提出優化北都「原址換地」安排，由只限商住用途，擴至指定產業及私營社福設施用地。

對政府而言，原址換地最大好處是節省公帑，毋須政府賠償及安置，但不同利益持份者也會「計數」講條件。如果政府提供很吸引的條件，一定有發展商願意參與北都開發，但當局也必須考慮公眾反應，不能胡亂「送大禮」。

更複雜的問題是，創科用地跟商住用地的土地價值，必然存在差異，以新田科技城為例，南邊規劃偏重住宅，北邊規劃偏重創科，若發展商或業權持有人只熱中起住宅或人才宿舍，政府到頭來還是要自行想辦法，為有意落戶的科企提供土地。

借助市場力量本身不是壞事，但政府一定要牢牢緊握北都發展主導權，不能反過來被牽着走，偏離創科發展目標。

/ Glossary生字 /

in situ：in the original or correct place

lavish：large in amount, or impressive, and usually costing a lot of money

skewed (towards somebody/something)：directed toward a particular group, place, etc. in a way that may not be accurate or fair