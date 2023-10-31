Editorial : Streamline Government Structure to Ease Fiscal Stress

Hong Kong's economy needs upgrading and transformation, and the housing problem also urgently needs improvement. Not only is the Northern Metropolis a key area for innovation and technology development but also an important source of future land supply for the city. However, it should be noted that it includes long-existing development projects such as Kwu Tung North and Fanling North, and the actual increase in land supply planning is only a few hundred to around 1,000 hectares.

If the government wants to establish land reserves and solve the housing problem in the long run, both the Northern Metropolis and the Kau Yi Chau Artificial Islands projects should be propelled forward as well. The government estimated that the reclamation for the artificial island would cost HK$580 billion, but external estimates suggested an even higher amount. Similarly, the development of the Northern Metropolis, including land resumption compensation and other expenses of the government, would also cost hundreds of billions of dollars.

In the past few years, the government repeatedly recorded significant fiscal deficits, with the fiscal reserves decreasing from over one trillion Hong Kong dollars to less than $700 billion currently. Financing the development of the Northern Metropolis and the artificial islands is undoubtedly a major challenge. Introducing private participation to alleviate the government's financial burden is another direction to consider. The Secretary for Development mentioned yesterday that if more land plots in the Northern Metropolis allow landowners to participate in their development, it would likely help with the government's cash flow.

However, this is not an easy problem to handle. Private participation follows commercial interests, and their ideas may not necessarily align with the government's. If the government does not firmly take the lead in the development, it may easily be led by the nose and deviate from the original development goals. If landowners feel that the conditions [which the government offers] are not favourable enough, they may not be willing to participate as well.

The government has both long-term concerns and immediate worries about its finances. Hong Kong's post-pandemic recovery progress has been slower than expected, with export trade affected by the global economic downturn and foreign capital inflows affected by geopolitics. Land sales and stamp duty have always been important sources of government revenue, but the sluggish property and stock markets directly impact the government income.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan has stated that with changes to the rates system, income from large corporations will increase starting from the 2026/27 financial year. In the medium to long term, Hong Kong's public finances remain very solid. However, external factors that are unfavourable to the Hong Kong economy now will likely persist for a relatively long time. Internally, the development of innovation and technology and the promotion of industry diversification all take time. In the coming years, public finances will face considerable pressure.

In an economic downturn, the government can hardly rely on raising taxes or broadening the tax base for revenue. Cost-cutting is necessary, but the government should avoid pulling the plug on social welfare, or it would put an extra burden on grassroots citizens. In the past few years, the civil service establishment has increased from 170,000 to about 200,000. It is necessary for the authorities to instruct various departments to review resource allocation, take bold actions to reduce redundancies and waste, and enhance work efficiency.

明報社評2023.10.31：政府財赤壓力巨大 精簡人手減少浪費

政府昨天公布《北部都會區行動綱領》，發展局長甯漢豪表示，北都發展由開始到全面落實需時約20年，每年將有愈來愈多工程上馬。對於收地及發展北都的現金流問題，甯漢豪表示，當局將按既有補償制度分階段收地，有信心可以處理補償資金。

香港經濟需要升級轉型，居住問題亦亟待改善，北都既是創科發展重地，也是未來本港一個重要土地供應來源。惟必須指出的是，這其實包括了古洞北、粉嶺北等早已存在的發展項目，真正新增的土地供應規劃，其實只有數百至1000公頃左右。

政府若要建立土地儲備，長遠解決房屋問題，北都與交椅洲人工島，都是必須推進的項目。人工島填海造地，政府預計耗資5800億元，外界估計金額更高；發展北都，政府收地補償等開支，同樣是數以千億元計。

過去數年，政府一再錄得巨額財赤，財政儲備由上萬億港元，降至目前不足7000億元，如何為發展北都和人工島融資，無疑是一大挑戰。引入私人參與，減輕政府財政負擔，是另一考慮方向。發展局長昨天便稱，北都若有多些地塊容許業權人參與發展，相信對政府現金流有幫助。

不過這並不是一個容易處理的問題。私人參與在商言商，想法未必與政府一致。若政府不緊握發展主導權，容易被牽着走，偏離原有發展目標；若業權人覺得條件不夠「着數」，又未必肯參與。

政府財政既有遠慮，復有近憂。本港疫後復蘇步伐不似預期，出口貿易受環球經濟不景拖累，西方外資流入則受地緣政治影響。賣地和印花稅一向是政府重要財源，樓市股巿低迷，直接打擊庫房收入。

財政司長陳茂波表示，隨着差餉收稅制度改變，2026/27年起從大企業所得稅收將增加，中長期而言，本港財政仍然非常穩健。問題是目前不利香港經濟的外部因素，很可能持續一段較長時間；內部方面，發展創科、推動產業多元化等，全都需要時間。未來數年，公共財政將面臨相當大的壓力。

經濟逆境下，政府難靠加稅或擴闊稅基開源，節流有其必要，然而政府應避免向民生福利開刀，以免基層市民百上加斤。過去數年，公務員人手編制，由17萬人擴至約20萬人，當局有必要責成各部門檢視資源配置情况，採取大刀闊斧行動，減少冗員與浪費，提升工作效率。

■ Glossary 生字 /

propel : to move, drive or push something forward or in a particular direction

lead somebody by the nose : to make somebody do everything you want; to control somebody completely

pull the plug : to put an end to somebody's project, a plan, etc.