Editorial : Establishment of Universities of Applied Sciences

In the 1960s and 1970s, Hong Kong's light industry prospered. Industrial schools and prevocational schools sprung up, enrolling many students. Later, reform and opening up on the mainland drove the northward relocation of Hong Kong's manufacturing industry in the 1980s and the decline of those schools. As Hong Kong's financial and real estate industries flourished, business administration became one of the most popular faculties in universities. The culture of making quick money permeated all levels of society. Even industrial development was pushed aside, not to mention high technology.

Not only has the uniformity of industries limited Hong Kong's room for development, but also directly affected the public perception of upward mobility opportunities, as it is believed that university education is the only route to success. However, modern society does not merely need doctors, lawyers or accountants. It also needs different professionals and technicians who provide all sorts of services. The training of technicians has not received its due attention, and the remuneration and benefits are unsatisfactory, hence the lack of skilled workers in this area.

The last two administrations have undoubtedly stepped up efforts in promoting vocational and professional education. For instance, they rebranded "vocational education and training" as "vocational and professional education and training" and increased promotion, hoping to elevate the status of vocational and professional education. They also published task force reports in 2015 and 2020 respectively to review the development of vocational and professional education. However, the actual outcome has remained insufficient. The government's proposal to establish universities of applied sciences this time is a major boost to the status of vocational and professional education, bringing it on the same footing as university degrees in academic institutions. It will also provide young people with more career paths and upward mobility opportunities.

Different from the eight major universities, which focus on academic research and development, universities of applied sciences emphasise vocational orientation and practicality, and the establishment of a close connection with the industry is of paramount importance. The authorities must ensure that vocational and professional education courses can keep up with the trend of technological development and meet the actual needs of the industry and society while chiming in with the interests of young people. At the same time, the industry must also strengthen cooperation with institutions by, for example, providing scholarships and more internship opportunities.

It takes time to change people's mindsets. On the one hand, the government needs to strengthen efforts to educate the public as Hong Kong's development has entered a new era. The city requires more professionals and technicians, and that one can also be successful by becoming a worker. On the other hand, it needs to redouble efforts to promote Hong Kong's development of innovation and technology and re-industrialisation. As long as the city's industrial structure is broadened and upward mobility opportunities for professionals and technicians increase, the common stereotypes about vocational and professional education in the past can gradually change.

明報社評2023.10.30：成立應用科學大學 配合香港再工業化

香港謀發展，需要培養多元化人才。《施政報告》提出成立應用科學大學，推動職業專才（職專）教育發展，除了有助擴闊年輕人就業出路、增加向上流動機會，對香港再工業化也非常重要。

上世紀六七十年代，香港輕工業蓬勃，工業學校與職業先修學校如雨後春筍，報讀學生也多。後來內地改革開放，1980年代香港製造業北移，工業學校與職業先修學校式微沒落；隨着本港金融地產愈益興旺，工商管理成為大學裏一個最熱門的學系。搵快錢文化瀰漫整個社會，莫說搞高科技，就連實業發展也被「打入冷宮」。

產業單一化，不僅局限了香港發展空間，也直接影響了公眾對向上流動機會的看法，認定只有讀大學，才能躋身「人生勝利組」，然而現代社會不僅需要醫生、律師和會計師，也需要不同專業技術人員，提供各種服務。技術人員培訓未獲應有重視，薪酬待遇又不理想，自然人才凋零。

上兩屆政府在推動職專教育方面，無疑加大了力氣，例如將「職業教育及培訓」，更名為「職業專才教育」並加強推廣，盼可提升職專教育地位，另外又先後於2015年及2020年發表專責小組報告，檢視職專教育發展，然而實際成效仍嫌不足。今次政府提出成立「應用科學大學」，是對職專教育地位一次重大提升，與學術型大學學位看齊，亦為年輕人提供更多出路及向上流動機會。

有別於八大以學術研究發展為主的定位，應用科學大學強調職業導向與實用，與業界建立緊密連繫，至關重要。當局必須確保職專教育課程，能夠緊貼科技發展潮流脈搏、配合業界和社會實際需要，又能迎合年輕人興趣；與此同時，業界亦須加強與院校合作，例如提供獎學金及更多實習機會。

移風易俗需要時間，政府一方面需要加強教育公眾，香港發展進入新時期，需要更多專業技術人員，「工字亦可出頭」，另一方面亦須加大力度，切實推動本港創科發展及再工業化。只要本港產業結構得到拓闊，專業技術人員向上流動機會增加，以往公眾對職專教育的刻板成見，當可逐步改變。

■ Glossary 生字 /

permeate : to affect every part of something

footing : the position or status of somebody or something in relation to others; the relationship between two or more people or groups

chime in with : if one thing chimes in with another thing or chimes with it, the two things are similar or consistent with each other