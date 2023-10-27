Editorial : Weed Out Subdivided Housing Despite Difficulty

There was discussion on a complete ban on subdivided housing in the Legislative Council as early as 2013. However, the government has been evading the issue for many years. On some occasions, it has said that subdivided housing is scattered across various districts in Hong Kong, so it is difficult to issue a ban on a large scale. On other occasions, it has said that not all subdivided units are in poor condition, so it is inappropriate to outlaw them once and for all.

Undeniably, some rooms rented out separately may have reasonably acceptable conditions even though they are subdivided flats in nature. Residential rents in Hong Kong easily reach tens of thousands of dollars. Some young people have chosen to move out and live by themselves because they want to escape from their crowded living environments or live close to their workplaces. In such cases, a subdivided flat in "relatively good condition" can indeed help. However, this does not mean that the authorities can ignore the existence of lousy subdivided flats.

In the new policy address, it is announced that a Task Force on Tackling the Issue of Subdivided Units will be set up and will be led by the Deputy Financial Secretary, with the Secretary for Housing as deputy. It will start a 10-month study and put forward recommendations for the elimination of lousy subdivided housing. This is undoubtedly an important step.

There might be different opinions on how to define lousy subdivided units. However, if a subdivided flat with less than 70 square feet, has a kitchen connected with the bathroom or does not even have a separate toilet, it can definitely be classified as a substandard one. Units barely partitioned with wooden boards and without windows or basic ventilation facilities cannot even meet basic building safety and fire protection requirements; they are also unfit for residential use for sure. The authorities have failed to define lousy subdivided flats after so much time has passed because they have chosen not to do it, not because they cannot do it.

Of course, eliminating lousy subdivided housing is not simply a matter of definition. It is necessary for the authorities to formulate a registration or licensing system to single out lousy subdivided housing, and they must also consider how to inspect subdivided flats and enforce the law in the future. More importantly, the authorities must ensure that residents originally living in those flats will not become homeless or unable to find a place to live in because of the clampdown on such flats. Bidding farewell to subdivided housing is a complex and multifaceted problem. There is only one way to get rid of the problem, which is for the government to speed up land creation and housing construction to allow grassroots families living in subdivided housing to move to public rental housing as early as possible.

Now the government has proposed to "study" the definition of lousy subdivided units and the ways of outlawing them. This is just the first step. It remains to be seen whether this will turn out to be much cry and little wool. In addition, as the study will last for ten months, it is noteworthy whether some subdivided housing operators, expecting the authorities to tighten supervision, will squeeze residents even more ruthlessly before the policies and measures become clear. Will they make the units even smaller in order to make more "quick money" in time? In the next half year or so, it cannot be ruled out that even more lousy subdivided housing will appear in urban areas. The authorities must pay close attention. Timely action must be taken if the irregularity of subdivided housing worsens.

明報社評2023.10.27：取締劏房迎難而上 提防亂象短期加劇

《施政報告》宣布成立工作組，研究為劏房設定最低標準，並針對不達標者提出取締方法。當局必須盡快為劣質劏房下定義，同時加快造地建屋，確保基層劏房戶可以早日上樓。

早於2013年，立法會已討論過全面取締劏房，然而政府多年來一直迴避有關問題，一時說劏房分散全港多區，「難以大規模取締」，一時又指劏房並非全都環境惡劣，不宜一刀切取締。

無可否認，一些分間出租的房間，本質雖是劏房，但可以相當「企理」；本港住宅租金動輒以萬元計，部分年輕人因為家居環境擠迫，又或希望住近上班地點，選擇一個人搬出來住，若有「企理」分間房出租，確也可以幫上忙，然而這不等於當局可以懶理劣質劏房的存在。

新一份施政報告宣告成立「解決劏房問題」工作組，由副財政司長及房屋局長分別出任正副組長，展開為期10個月研究，就取締劣質劏房提出建議，無疑踏出了重要一步。

劣質劏房如何定義劃線，也許會有不同意見，但一個劏房單位連70平方呎都不夠，又或廚廁相連，甚至沒有獨立廁所者，肯定可歸入劣質之列；單位僅以木板分間，無窗又無基本通風設施，連基本樓宇安全及消防要求也做不到的，亦必定不宜入住。當局遲遲未為劣質劏房定義，實不為也，非不能也。

當然，淘汰劣質劏房，並不單純是下定義的問題，當局需要制訂登記或發牌制度，將劣質劏房區分開來，亦要考慮日後如何巡查執管；更重要的是，當局必須確保原本居於劣質劏房的住客，不會因為取締行動無家可歸，找不到立錐之地。「告別劏房」千頭萬緒，釜底抽薪之道只有一條，就是政府加快造地建屋，讓基層劏房戶早日上樓。

現在政府提出「研究」劣質劏房定義及取締方法，僅是起步，結果會否雷聲大雨點小，仍得走着瞧。另外，由於研究期長達10個月，部分劏房經營者預料當局將收緊監管，在政策措施明朗化之前，會否更加肆意壓榨住客，為求及時多「搵快錢」，將劏房「愈間愈細」，同樣需要關注。未來大半年，不排除市區會湧現更多劣質劏房，當局必須密切留意，若發現劏房亂象變本加厲，必須及時採取行動制止。

■ Glossary 生字 /

clampdown : sudden action that is taken in order to stop an illegal activity

multifaceted : having many different aspects to be considered

much/great cry and little wool : great promise and small performance