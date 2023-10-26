Editorial : Policy Address's Dedication to Economic Development

For Hong Kong to promote economic upgrading and restructuring in the face of external strong headwinds, the government must play a more active role. In the policy address, a number of development blueprints and action plans are proposed, but the specific content remains to be seen. The effects on market support measures are temporary, and the city needs a new impetus for the economy as soon as possible. The government must seize the moment and speed up various development plans. From the planning of the Northern Metropolis' development to the integration into the Greater Bay Area, all initiatives must be accelerated with no humming and hawing.

Yesterday (25 October) Chief Executive John Lee spent approximately 200 minutes announcing his new policy address, the longest in history. Given the complexity of international situation, the new policy address naturally addresses the implementation of One Country, Two Systems and safeguarding national security. The completion of the legislation on Article 23 of the Basic Law next year, the enhancement of national security awareness and the strengthening of patriotic education are all key areas of work. In terms of improving governance standards, details include advancing the development of digital government, adding new key performance indicators for specific tasks, and so on.

Hong Kong's economy is weak and affected by many external adverse factors. To upgrade and restructure the city's economy, efforts must be made to develop industries, promote industrial diversification, and bid farewell to the era of relying solely on speculation. As Hong Kong undergoes a paradigm shift in development, the government must actively guide it with a "visible hand" and change the deep-rooted mindset of "making quick money". Furthermore, the authorities must also speed up land production, grow the population and expand the talent pool to avoid hindering future development.

Measures related to the integration into the Greater Bay Area in this policy address are scattered in different chapters. However, some of them reflect that the authorities have finally got rid of their previous "Hong Kong-centric" thinking and are considering issues more from the perspective of the Greater Bay Area.

In terms of local livelihoods, the government has introduced measures to encourage childbirth. Although they are not the most robust measures, they represent a breakthrough in abandoning the "non-intervention" mentality. In the past, the government kept avoiding the formulation of a road map and timetable to get rid of subdivided housing. Now it has decided to set up a task force on tackling the issue of subdivided flats. The task force will study how to define lousy subdivided flats. It will first seek to freeze the number of these flats before gradually outlawing them. This is also an important progress.

Of course, whether the government will be all talk and no action and cite all sorts of technical reasons to tell the public why an end to subdivided housing is "undoable" is something that remains to be seen. After all, the government has repeatedly claimed in recent years that it has secured enough land for the next ten years' housing construction, but the public can only wait and see whether this can finally be fulfilled. It is hoped that the government will walk the walk.

明報社評2023.10.26：《施政報告》謀發展 速提效莫蹉跎

新一份《施政報告》出爐，洋洋灑灑逾3萬字（連附件則5萬多字），除了短期經濟刺激措施，亦有長遠發展規劃；既有市民關心的土地房屋及劏房問題，搶人才、搶企業、興創科、倡生育等，也有不少着墨，內容算是豐富和具體。

香港要在外圍逆風急勁下，推動經濟升級轉型，政府必須更積極發揮作用，施政報告提出多項發展藍圖和行動綱領，具體內容拭目以待。托市措施作用短暫，香港需要盡快為經濟注入新動能，政府必須把握時間，加快推進各項發展大計，由佈局北都發展到融入大灣區，均須提速提效，不能蹉跎歲月。

行政長官李家超昨天宣讀新一份施政報告，長達約200分鐘，屬歷屆之最。國際形勢複雜，新一份施政報告在貫徹一國兩制、維護國家安全方面，當然有詳細談論，明年完成《基本法》23條立法、提升國安意識以及加強愛國教育，都是工作重點。提高治理水平方面，內容則包括加快數字政府建設、增添新的指定項目及績效指標等。

本港經濟疲弱，受眾多外圍不利因素影響，香港經濟升級轉型，必須致力發展實業、推動產業多元化，告別「一味靠炒」時代。香港發展範式轉移，政府須以「有形之手」積極引導，改變根深柢固的「搵快錢」慣性。另外，當局亦要加緊造地、充實人口和人才庫，以免窒礙未來發展 。

今次施政報告有關大灣區融合的措施，散落不同章節，但一些措施都反映當局終於擺脫以往「香港本位」思維，多從大灣區層次考慮問題。

本地民生方面，政府推出鼓勵生育措施，雖然力度有限，但揚棄過往「不干預」思維，總算是突破；以往政府一直迴避就「告別劏房」制訂路線圖和時間表，現在決定設立解決劏房問題工作組，研究如何定義劣質劏房，先求凍結數量，之後逐步取締，也屬重要進展。

當然，到頭來政府會否只是空談一輪，然後搬出大堆技術理由，告訴公眾「辦不到」，還得走着瞧，正如近年政府一再聲稱，已為未來10年建屋量「覓得足夠土地」，最終能否兌現，公眾同樣只能拭目以待，唯盼政府真的說到做到。

■ Glossary 生字 /

hum and haw : to take a long time to make a decision or before you say something

speculation : the activity of buying and selling goods or shares in a company in the hope of making a profit, but with the risk of losing money

walk the walk : to act in a way that shows people you are really good at what you do, and not just good at talking about it