Editorial：Market Boosting Measures are to Buy Time Only

As the mainland economy has yet to be fully revived and the financial situation of the SAR government has deteriorated, the available means to pump up the economy in the short term are actually limited. The market support measures are only stopgap measures seeking to trade time for space. While hoping that the external headwinds will soon ease, the government is also buying time for the various long-term measures aimed at strengthening the city's competitiveness to gradually take effect. This means that the government and all parties must speed up efforts to facilitate Hong Kong's economic restructuring, and wake up from the illusion that the economy will take a turn for the better simply by counting on the city's past advantages and following the old ways.

This is the second policy address of Chief Executive John Lee. Compared to the theme of the first policy address, the keywords are still "seeking development" and "happiness". The greatest difference is that this time, "striving to improve the economy" is foregrounded in the theme and placed in front of the term "seeking development". To a certain extent, this reflects the urgency to reinvigorate Hong Kong's economy in the short run. As the city has quickly lost its post-pandemic momentum of recovery, the greatest concern of the real estate and investment sectors is the measures the government has proposed to prop up the market. Among them, the easing of "spicy measures", i.e., property market curbs, and the lowering of stamp duty on stock trades were most discussed.

Regarding the effect of easing or scrapping property-related "spicy measures" on stimulating the real economy, people have differing views. The so-called theory that "rising property prices can generate a positive wealth effect" also seems to be exaggerated. Some studies have pointed out that the liquidity of wealth in the stock market is much higher than that in the real estate market. A prosperous stock market does indeed have the effect of stimulating consumption. However, the wealth effect of a robust property market is actually very limited — it can only boost the luxury goods market slightly, and the stimulative effect on the consumption of daily items such as food and beverages is nearly zero. As for lowering the stamp duty on stock transactions, the biggest problem is that any dramatic reduction or temporary scrapping of stamp duty will affect the amount of government revenue. Given that currently, the government is under the pressure of budget deficit, there is in fact not much room for lowering stamp duty on stock trading.

The present difficult situation faced by the Hong Kong economy is that there are too many adverse factors in the external environment and insufficient self-generated momentum in the city. Promoting economic upgrading and transformation takes time. Getting instant results is impossible. However, the number of tools that can be employed to stimulate the economy in the short term is very limited. What the authorities can actually do now is to adopt some short-term measures to prevent the economy from declining rapidly and come up with ways to sustain it for a little while longer, hoping that, in the meantime, the external situation will become better and the various development plans will produce results gradually.

The Hong Kong economy is under pressure and will inevitably have a hard time in the coming year. To alleviate the pain, the policy address must provide short-term measures to boost the economy. It must also buy time to speed up promoting industrial diversification and facilitate economic upgrading and transformation. Measures to bolster the economy must be understood in the context of this framework.

明報社評 2023.10.25：香港須加快經濟轉型 托市僅為爭喘息空間

香港經濟疲弱，新一份《施政報告》今天出爐，以「拼經濟謀發展惠民生添幸福」為主題，樓市減辣與調低股票印花稅，對市場氣氛和實體經濟刺激作用有多大，還得拭目以待。環球經濟低迷、高息環境持續，還有地緣政治形勢，均不利於香港。

內地經濟待振，特區政府財政狀况轉差，短期刺激經濟手段其實不多，托市措施只屬權宜之計，目標僅是以時間換取空間，一邊寄望外圍逆風放緩，一邊爭取時間，讓各項提升本港競爭力的長期措施逐步見效。這意味政府和各界必須加快推動香港經濟轉型，不要幻想吃老本走舊路，經濟就會迎來轉機。

今次是行政長官李家超第二份施政報告，若與首份施政報告主題比較，「謀發展」和「幸福」依然是關鍵字，最大不同之處，是今次主題突出了「拼經濟」，兼且放在「謀發展」之前，某程度反映了短期提振香港經濟的迫切性。香港疫後復蘇動力迅速消失，地產界、投資界最關心的是政府有何托市措施，當中又以樓市減辣及調低股票印花稅最多人談論。

樓市減辣撤辣對實體經濟刺激作用，言人人殊；所謂「樓價上升帶來財富效應」之說，亦有誇大之嫌。一些研究指出，股匯財富的流動性遠高於物業，股市旺對消費確有刺激作用，但物業財富效應其實很低，僅對奢侈品市道有輕微提振作用，對日常飲食消費，刺激效果甚至近乎零。至於調低股票印花稅，最大問題在於大幅下調或暫時停收，會影響政府庫房收入。目前政府已有財赤壓力，下調股票印花稅的空間，其實不大。

當前本港經濟面對的困境，是外圍不利因素太多，內部自生動力不足；推動經濟升級轉型需時，無法立竿見影，但手上可以運用的短期刺激經濟工具，又非常有限。現在當局實際所能做的，就是採取一些短線措施，阻止經濟失速下滑，設法多撐一段時間，期望外圍形勢出現轉機，以及讓各項發展大計，逐步見到成果。

香港經濟受壓，未來一年難免要捱，施政報告須有短期提振措施緩減痛楚，更要爭取時間，加快推動產業多元化、實現經濟升級轉型，托市措施必須放在這一框架下理解。

/ Glossary生字 /

foreground：to give particular importance to something

reinvigorate：to give new energy or strength to something or somebody

bolster：to improve something or make it stronger