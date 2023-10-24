Editorial : Grow Population with Holistic Policies

According to the latest data, Hong Kong's birth rate dropped to a historical low of 0.701 last year, making it the lowest in the world. With the latest policy address due tomorrow (25 October), new measures to encourage births are expected, including a widely rumoured cash subsidy of HK$20,000 to parents of newborns from the authorities.

The Hong Kong government has long claimed that giving birth is a "family decision" and that "excessive government intervention may not be appropriate", effectively sitting on its hands. The authorities finally acknowledging their responsibility in encouraging births can be marked as a significant change in policy direction. However, without more "family-friendly" measures to complement it, it is difficult to expect much of an encouraging effect.

There are various reasons why Hong Kong people are reluctant to bear children, but one of the core issues is undoubtedly the housing problem. For grassroots families living in subdivided flats, the prospect of moving to public rental housing is a distant dream, while young couples struggle with cramped living spaces and the heavy financial burden of renting or buying a flat. Under these circumstances, the desire to have children is naturally attenuated. As long as the land and housing problems remain unimproved, the birth rate will continue to be significantly constrained. Furthermore, Hong Kong people generally work long hours and worry that they won't have time to take care of their children. They are also reluctant to "outsource" parenting responsibilities to domestic helpers. This is also the reason why many dual-income families are hesitant to have children. Even if childcare services for infants or children are strengthened, it does not help to enable parents to have more time to spend with their young children.

Looking abroad, many governments have taken measures to encourage enterprises to provide flexible work arrangements, such as flexible job assignments and working hours, and they offer more generous parental leave compared to Hong Kong. In contrast, when the Hong Kong government proposed establishing paternity leave of only a few days for men years ago, it immediately faced complaints from part of the business sector who claimed it would increase operational costs, and so on.

A low birth rate threatens Hong Kong's future; short-term interests should not be the sole focus. The authorities need the determination to overcome the political inertia, while close collaboration among different policy bureaux and departments is also required. The SAR authorities should consider

re-establishing the Steering Committee on Population Policy, coordinated by a Secretary of Department, to formulate holistic population policies.

In the past, the government has viewed one-way permits as a means to replenish the population for long. However, the desire of mainlanders to come to Hong Kong using one-way permits has obviously decreased. Not only are the annual quotas rarely used up, but the number of mainlanders coming to Hong Kong has also decreased year by year over the past seven to eight years. Attracting more top talent from the mainland to study in Hong Kong while implementing policies to encourage them to stay and develop a career in the city after graduation may seem more feasible. However, if Hong Kong fails to create a liveable and family-friendly environment, it will still be difficult to retain talent from outside the city in the long run.

Many mainlanders desired to settle in Hong Kong in the past, not only because of its internationalisation but also thanks to its liberal and open social atmosphere. By safeguarding Hong Kong's uniqueness, internally it can calm local citizens, and externally it can attract more talent to call Hong Kong their home.

明報社評2023.10.24：充實人口須整全政策 鼓勵生育莫頭痛醫頭

人口是影響社會可持續發展的關鍵因素，勞動力不足，已成為香港發展巨大障礙。今年8月，統計處公布最新人口數據，本港「常住人口」只增加了5萬多人，當中以單程證人士及來港讀書的學生為主。

根據最新數據，本港生育率去年跌至0.701的歷史新低，為全球最低。新一份施政報告明天出爐，外界相信將有新措施鼓勵生育，當局打算向初生嬰兒父母派發2萬元現金津貼之說，更是甚囂塵上。

港府多年來一直聲稱，生兒育女乃「家庭決定」，「政府過分干預未必恰當」，變相放棄作為。當局終於肯視鼓勵生育為己任，總算是政策思路上的一次重要改變，可是如果沒有更多「家庭友善」措施配合，實難指望起到多少鼓勵效果。

港人不願生育，原因不一而足，但其中一個核心問題，必定是居住問題。基層劏房戶上樓遙遙無期、年輕夫婦蝸居斗室租樓供樓負擔沉重，生兒育女意欲當然大打折扣，土地房屋問題一日不改善，生育率仍將大大受到制約。另外，港人普遍工時長，擔心無暇照顧子女、不想將教養工作也「外判」給外傭，亦是不少雙職家庭對生育裹足不前的原因；即使加強幼兒或小童託管服務，也無助於令父母有更多時間陪伴年幼子女。

放眼外國，不少政府都有採取措施，鼓勵企業提供靈活工作安排，諸如彈性職務分配及上班時間，育兒假期也比香港多。反觀特區政府當年提出設立男性侍產假，短短數天假期，已惹來部分商界人士投訴加重經營成本，云云。

低生育率威脅香港未來，不能只談短線利益，當局需要克服政治阻力的意志，亦需要不同政策局和部門緊密配合。特區當局應考慮重設人口政策委員會，由司長居中統籌，制訂整全的人口政策。

政府過往長期將單程證來港，視為補充人口的一個方法，然而內地人對單程證來港的意欲明顯下降，不僅鮮有用盡每年名額，過去七八年來港人數更是逐年減少。吸引更多內地尖子優才負笈香港，同時推出政策措施，鼓勵他們畢業後留港發展，似乎更有可為，但如果香港無法營造出宜居宜育的環境，到頭來還是很難長遠留住外來人才。

過去不少內地人希望來港定居，除了因為香港夠國際化，自由開放的社會氛圍也相當重要。好好維護香港獨特性，對內可以安定本地人心，對外也可以吸引更多人才以港為家。

■ Glossary 生字 /

sit on your hands : to do nothing about a problem or a situation that needs dealing with

attenuate : to make something weaker or less effective

inertia : lack of desire or ability to move or change