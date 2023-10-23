Editorial : Mainland's Technological Innovation and Economic Growth

Despite the lifting of various restrictive measures after the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic development has not bounced back strongly. The stock market continued to be at a low ebb, the real estate market showed no improvement, and exports were constrained by the international environment. Concerns have been raised regarding whether China's economic growth this year could reach the 5% target. The central government has identified the key to economic stimulation to be the restoration of public confidence and consumption encouragement. In July and September, it launched consumption promotion mechanisms to stimulate the public's consumption potential. It also introduced measures such as tax reductions and exemptions as well as issuing consumption vouchers.

While these measures have not been much success in the real estate market, they have had a certain result in boosting car sales. In the first nine months of the year, mainland car sales reached 21.06 million units, rising 8.2% year-on-year. A closer look at the specific data shows that domestic sales increased by only 1.9%, but exports exceeded 3 million units, an increase of 60%, of which new energy vehicle sales grew by 37.5%, and their exports rose by 110%.

Policies that have given a fillip to car sales include exemptions from car purchase taxes. Customers purchasing new energy vehicles can receive a subsidy of several thousand renminbi, while in rural areas the subsidies are even higher. It is indisputable that tax exemptions and subsidies have played a huge role. However, the fact that new energy vehicles have become the bright spot of the economy is undeniably a result of technological innovation.

New energy vehicles in the mainland have seen great progress in battery technology, range and smart driving. In addition, the substantial increase in charging points has significantly reduced the barriers to travel. As a result, consumers' confidence in new energy vehicles has risen. Domestic brands have occupied 80.2% of the market, meaning that the craze for foreign brands has completely changed. Had it not been for advanced technology to ensure safety and comfort, it would have been impossible to achieve the goal of stimulating sales despite the reduction or exemption of taxes or fees. Domestic brands of new energy vehicles have quickly occupied foreign markets with impressive export growth, prompting the European Union to introduce restrictive measures. This is also evidence of technological advancement.

Changes in the smartphone market are also worth noting. Global sales fell by 1% in the third quarter of this year, but the market shares of the top two brands, namely Samsung and Apple, fell by 2% and 1% respectively. Following closely behind were three brands from China, namely Xiaomi, OPPO and Transsion, which have a combined market share of 32%. This is just slightly lower than Samsung and Apple's combined 34%.

Technology develops in leaps and bounds. Every second matters. The government's policies to support industries should also include measures that show the understanding that "time waits for no man".

明報社評2023.10.23：新能源汽車手機彎道超車 科技創新示範效應記一功

內地第三季度經濟增長率達到4.9%，速度比預期高，歸功於購買力增長速度加快，在出口總值只有微升的情况下，零售總額的貢獻率尤為顯著，其中值得關注的汽車和手機兩個消費品的銷售情况。

疫情緩解後解除各種限制措施，經濟發展卻沒有出現強力反彈，股市持續低迷，房地產市道毫無起色，出口也受到國際環境掣肘，外界一直擔憂中國今年經濟增長是否能夠達到5%的目標。中央認準刺激經濟的方向是恢復民眾信心，鼓勵消費，7月份和9月份先後推出促進消費機制，激發民眾消費潛力，出台減免稅收和發放消費券等措施。

這些措施對房地產市場收效甚微，但對於汽車銷售則取得一定成績。前9個月，內地汽車銷量達到2106萬輛，比去年同期增長8.2%，細看具體數據，國內銷售增長只有1.9%，出口突破300萬輛，增長60%，其中新能源汽車銷售增長37.5%，新能源汽車出口增長率達到110%。

刺激汽車銷售量大幅增加的政策包括免除購車稅，購買新能源汽車還有幾千元不等的補貼，農村購車的補貼額更大，免稅和補貼起到很大的作用是不爭事實，但新能源汽車能夠一枝獨秀，技術革新的功勞不容忽視。

內地新能源汽車在電池技術、續航能力，以及智能駕駛方面都有長足進步，加上大幅增加充電樁設備，以保證出行障礙大幅下降，成為消費者對新能源汽車提高信心的保證，自主品牌佔有率已經達到80.2%，外國品牌一度成為趨之若鶩的情况，已經徹底改變。若然沒有先進技術，安全和舒適得到保障，即使再減免稅費，也不可能達到刺激銷售量的目標。自主品牌的新能源汽車能夠迅速佔領外國市場，出口增長幅度喜人，還招致歐盟推出限制措施，也是技術先進的佐證。

智能手機市場變化也值得關注，今年第三季度全球銷售量下跌1%，但排名前二的三星和蘋果的市場份額分別下跌2%和1%，緊隨其後的3個品牌分別是中國的小米、OPPO和傳音，市場份額合共達到32%，稍微低於三星和蘋果合共佔34%。

科技發展一日千里，爭分奪秒，政府扶持產業的政策也應該有時不我待的措施作為應對。

■Glossary 生字 /

at a low ebb : in a poor state; worse than usual

fillip : a thing or person that causes something to improve suddenly

in leaps and bounds : very quickly; in large amounts