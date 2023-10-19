Editorial：A New Chapter for the Belt and Road Initiative

The BRI was first proposed in 2013. Over the past ten years, many countries have supported it or echoed the call. The initiative extends from the Eurasian continent to Africa and Latin America. Over 150 countries and more than 30 international organisations have signed cooperation documents to jointly build the Belt and Road. Cooperation on the BRI is happening all over the world. Not every result might be obvious or get widely reported by the media, but it does not mean that there has not been respectable progress. Those who still query whether the BRI is just a bombastic slogan at present are perhaps divorced from reality. At the same time, ten years into the BRI, there are a lot of experiences that need to be summed up so as to build on the past and create the future.

For example, some developing countries participating in BRI cooperation may not be very stable internally. As regime changes, economic crises and social unrest may affect cooperation, adequate risk management is necessary. In addition, the lack of transportation and energy infrastructure is often a factor that hinders the development of these countries. Western politicians and analysts often pour cold water on the BRI, and allegations of "debt traps" are widespread. This also presents obstacles to the BRI.

Smearing the BRI, the West has often accused it of not being transparent enough and bringing damage to the environment. The eight-point action plan proposes promoting green development, building a road free of corruption and advancing scientific and technological innovation. On the one hand, this plan is a response to these accusations. On the other hand, it also reflects that the BRI has entered a new stage in which goals such as high-quality development and emphasis on good governance are pursued. All this shows that the theory and practice of the BRI are becoming increasingly well-developed.

Over the past decade, Hong Kong has not played an obvious role in the BRI. As the international situation has changed dramatically in recent years, and the West is reversing globalisation, Hong Kong urgently needs to explore new space to promote economic development and industrial transformation. The BRI will need to extend from hard connectivity to soft connectivity. Hong Kong can make good use of its advantages in different professional fields and promote international exchanges. The opportunity is right in front of Hong Kong and the city must seize it properly. Hong Kong can certainly play a role in innovation and technology cooperation, green finance, legal arbitration and other areas. It must also strive to promote cultural exchanges and use its soft power well.

When talking about the achievements of cultural exchanges along the Belt and Road, Xi Jinping mentioned a charitable medical project first launched by a Hong Kong group. In the project, trains are used as mobile eye hospitals and travel all over the country. As China promotes the BRI, the mobile train medical team has also gone international, heading into countries such as Myanmar and Vietnam and performing surgeries to restore the sight of thousands of people. This is quite a successful experience, which also shows that there are many ways for Hong Kong to play a role in the joint construction of the BRI.

明報社評 2023.10.19：一帶一路踏上新征途 軟聯通可成香港機遇

「一帶一路」倡議10周年，北京舉行國際合作高峰會論壇，國家主席習近平提出「8項行動」，支持高質量共建一帶一路。

2013年，一帶一路倡議首度提出，10年間得到不少國家支持和響應，由亞歐大陸延伸到非洲和拉美，超過150個國家及30多個國際組織，先後簽署共建一帶一路合作文件。一帶一路合作全球遍地開花，未必每一項成果都清晰可見，又或有媒體大舉報道，但不代表沒有可觀進展，若有人現在仍懷疑帶路倡議是「假大空」的口號，未免脫離現實；與此同時，帶路倡議實踐10年，繼往開來，也有很多經驗需要總結。

舉例說，部分參與帶路合作的發展中國家，內部未必非常穩定，政權更替、經濟危機、社會動盪可能影響合作，風險管理須做好；另外，運輸和能源基建匱乏，往往是窒礙這些國家發展的因素。西方政客及輿論常向帶路倡議潑冷水，「債務陷阱」一類說法鋪天蓋地，也為帶路倡議增添障礙。

西方潑帶路髒水，不夠透明、破壞環境等屬常見指控。8項行動提出促進綠色發展、建設廉潔之路、推動科技創新等，一方面回應了這些指控，另一方面也反映帶路倡議進入新階段，追求高質量發展、重視良好治理。凡此種種都顯示，帶路倡議的理論與實踐愈見成熟。

過去10年，香港在一帶一路的角色並不明顯。隨着近年國際形勢劇變，西方在開全球化倒車，香港急須開拓新空間，推動經濟發展和產業轉型。一帶一路要從硬聯通擴展到軟聯通，香港可以發揮在不同專業領域和促進國際交流上的優勢，機會就在眼前，必須好好把握。創科合作、綠色金融、法律仲裁等，香港固然可以發揮作用；促進人文交流，發揮香港軟實力，同樣要致力推動。

習近平談論一帶一路人文交流成果，提及了本港團體最先發起的一個慈善醫療項目，以火車作為流動眼科醫院，走遍大江南北，隨着國家推動一帶一路，流動列車醫療隊也走到國際，到緬甸越南等國家，為千計民眾實施復明手術。這是一個相當成功的經驗，同時亦說明，香港要在共建一帶一路發揮作用，其實有很多方法。

/ Glossary生字 /

bombastic：bombastic language contains long words that sound important but have no real meaning

divorced from something：not based on or affected by something

charitable：connected with a charity or charities

