Editorial：Road map needed to outlaw lousy subdivided flats

There are more than 200,000 residents of SDUs in Hong Kong. Among them, about 34,000 are children aged below 15 — taking up 15.9% — and they are spread across about 26,000 households. Last month (September), Chief Executive John Lee visited a family of four living in a subdivided flat of 100-square-foot or so. He mentioned that living in SDUs affects the growth of children and the government will try its best to shorten the waiting time for public rental housing and look for ways to tackle the SDU problem. It is believed that the SDU issue will be covered in the coming policy address.

In his first policy address, John Lee proposed building about 30,000 LPH units and around 20,000 transitional housing units. Although LPH units are called "public housing", they are actually temporary and transitional housing units run by the government. In general, the flats have to be dismantled after five years of tenancy so that the land concerned can be reverted to its original use. As the building costs of LPH units are not low at all, the scheme's cost-effectiveness is widely questioned. Of course, ultimately LPH and transitional housing flats are better than lousy SDUs in terms of living space and basic facilities. However, the SAR government's inaction so far on setting a concrete timetable for "bidding farewell" to SDUs inevitably invites public doubts about its determination to solve the problem.

In the past, the government did not mention setting a timetable for the SDU issue. One of the reasons was that not all SDUs have substandard living conditions making it ill-advised to outlaw all SDUs once and for all. Yet, it is not mission impossible to define lousy SDUs. The authorities could define them according to the living space, the building structure and fire safety, the basic facilities and environmental hygiene (such as whether there is a separate toilet and kitchen). It is hoped that the new policy address can propose a reasonable road map and timetable for outlawing lousy SDUs.

According to existing policies, the eligibility of SDU families with children for public rental housing applications and their priority in the allocation of such units are the same as ordinary families. From the government's perspective, it is indeed more convenient and easier to allocate SDU households with children to LPH or transitional housing flats as soon as possible. But the problem is that most LPH and transitional housing units are located in the New Territories, and some of them are even remotely situated. Both the parents and children have to spend a long time commuting to work or school. Considering the inconvenience of transportation and the huge increase in travelling expenses, one cannot rule out the possibility that many SDU households with children see little value in this arrangement. Moreover, both LPH and transitional housing units are short-term by nature. The families will have to uproot themselves again three or four years later. At that time, the children may have to transfer to another school and adapt once again.

明報社評 2023.10.18：劣質劏房應取締 政府須訂路線圖

《施政報告》下周出爐，苦候上樓的基層市民，最關心的依然是何時告別劏房。政府提出以簡約公屋「應急」，又稱未來10年已覓得足夠土地，提供36萬公營房屋單位，卻始終未有提出告別劏房時間表，期望今年施政報告可以填補相關空白，就取締劣質劏房，定下具體時間目標。劏房惡劣環境不利兒童成長，制定政策優先讓家有兒童劏房戶「上樓」，乃是合理做法，但具體措施與安排必須貼地，若只是編配入住選址偏僻的過渡房屋或簡約公屋，對這些劏房戶而言不過是雞肋。

全港劏房居民超過20萬，當中約有3.4萬是15歲以下兒童，佔整體比例15.9%，分佈於約2.6萬個住戶內。行政長官李家超上月探訪一個居於百多呎劏房的四人家庭，提到劏房影響小童成長，政府會盡力縮短公屋輪候時間，以及研究如何解決劏房問題。外界相信，施政報告對於劏房問題將有所着墨。

李家超首份施政報告提出興建約3萬伙簡約屋，以及約2萬伙過渡屋。簡約屋雖被冠上「公屋」之名，其實是公營的臨時過渡房屋，一般住夠5年便需還原相關土地用途，造價一點不便宜，成本效益惹人懷疑。當然，簡約屋和過渡屋無論居住空間及基本設施，總勝過劣質劏房。但特區政府一直未有就告別劏房制定具體時間表，外界難免質疑當局解決劏房問題的決心。

以往政府不提告別劏房時間表，理由之一是劏房並非全都環境惡劣，不宜一刀切取締。然而定義何謂劣質劏房，並非「不可能的任務」。當局可以按居住面積、樓宇結構及消防安全、基本設施與環境衛生（諸如有否獨立廚廁區分），為劣質劏房下定義。期望新一份施政報告可以就取締劣質劏房，提出一個合理的路線圖及時間表。

根據現行政策，育有兒童的劏房戶，申請入住公屋的資格，以及可獲編配公屋的優先次序，等同一般家庭申請。從政府角度，安排育童劏房戶盡快入住簡約屋和過渡屋，無疑較為方便和易辦。問題是大部分簡約屋過渡屋選址均在新界，有些更是位置偏遠，無論家長和兒童都要花長時間搭車通勤或上學，考慮到交通不便和車費開支大增，不排除很多育童劏房戶視之為雞肋，何况簡約屋和過渡屋皆屬短住性質，三四年後又要舉家搬遷，屆時兒童可能又要轉校，重新適應。

/ Glossary生字 /

conducive：making it easy, possible or likely for something to happen

dismantle：to take apart a machine or structure so that it is in separate pieces

uproot：to leave a place where you have lived for a long time; to make somebody do this