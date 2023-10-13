Editorial : A Third Medical School is a Welcome Addition

The rumour that HKUST intended to establish a medical school went around for quite some time. It has finally been confirmed recently. Several members of the Legislative Council met with HKUST President Nancy Ip earlier this week (11 October) and learnt that HKUST plans to start enrolling medical students in two or three years. In the first phase, 50 candidates will be admitted each year, and the future goal is to enrol about 200 medical students every year.

As of 2021, there were on average 2.1 doctors per 1,000 people in Hong Kong. Although the ratio was slightly higher than the 1.8 in 2011, it was still far behind other developed regions. Not to mention far worse than that of Australia (4 doctors per 1,000 people), Hong Kong's ratio was even lower than that of Singapore (2.5 doctors). Hong Kong's serious shortage of doctors has been a problem for many years. The imbalance between public and private medical services has exacerbated the problem. As Hong Kong's population is ageing rapidly, the public's demand for medical and healthcare services is likely to keep growing.

After a hard struggle, the SAR government has finally overcome the resistance of the local medical profession in recent years and stepped up the introduction of qualified doctors from overseas. The Hospital Authority has even travelled to the UK to recruit doctors originally from Hong Kong and bring them home. However, to solve the problem of doctor shortage in the long run, overseas recruitment cannot be the sole solution. It is necessary to train more local doctors.

At present, only the University of Hong Kong (HKU) and the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) have medical schools in the city. Enrolments at these two schools have continued to increase in the past ten years, rising from a total of 420 in the 2013/14 academic year to 590 in the current academic year gradually. But this is still insufficient. Constrained by limited facilities and supporting provisions, the two schools will find it hard to significantly expand their enrolments. By establishing Hong Kong's third medical school, HKUST can train more doctors and healthcare-related professionals in the long run to meet the medical needs of the public and even promote the development of biomedicine.

HKUST intends to adopt the model of North American universities and encourage students to study medicine as a second degree, allowing those with non-medical undergraduate degrees to apply for research training in its faculty of medicine. If this becomes a reality, it will mark a major reform in the training of healthcare professionals in Hong Kong and go a long way towards enriching the talent pool.

In recent years, the two medical schools of CUHK and HKU have achieved outstanding results internationally. According to QS's recent rankings of medical schools around the world, HKU's and CUHK's medical schools are neck and neck with each other, which goes to show that competition leads to progress. However, as many CUHK alumni recall, the establishment of CUHK Faculty of Medicine, which broke HKU's monopoly on the training of medical students, has come a long way. Due to scholastic prejudice, CUHK medical students were treated with disdain, and they even struggled to find internship opportunities.

Solidified vested interests often hinder reform and progress. The emergence of a third medical school will have an impact on Hong Kong's healthcare and medical professions. The government's full support is crucial for the shattering of solidified vested interests.

明報社評2023.10.13：有競爭才有進步 樂見3間醫學院

香港科技大學爭取成立本地第三間醫學院，希望兩三年後開始首階段招生。

科大有意設立醫學院，外界流傳多時，近日終得確認。多名立法會議員本周與科大校長葉玉如會面，得悉科大計劃兩三年後開始招收醫科生，首階段每年取錄50人，未來目標是每年招收約200名醫科生。

2021年，香港每千人口平均有2.1名醫生，比例雖已略高於2011年的1.8名，但與其他發達地區相比，仍有明顯距離，莫說遠遠不如澳洲（每千人口有4名醫生），就連新加坡（2.5名醫生）也不及。香港醫生嚴重短缺，情况存在多年，公私營醫療服務失衡，令問題變得更為尖銳。隨着本港人口老化加快，市民對醫療及健康護理服務需求，勢將愈來愈大。

特區政府幾經艱苦，近年終克服本地醫生業界阻力，增加引入海外合資格醫生，醫管局更親赴英國，招攬港人子弟醫生回流，可是長遠解決醫生不足問題，不能單靠「外援」，必須培訓更多本地醫生。

現時本港只得港大及中大設有醫學院，兩校醫科收生學額，過去10年雖有持續增加，由2013/14學年合共420個，逐步增至今學年590個，然而仍嫌不足；兩大醫學院面對硬件設施及配套瓶頸，要進一步顯著擴大學額，亦非易事。科大設立全港第三間醫學院，長遠可以培養更多醫生和醫學人才，應付市民醫療需要，更可推動生物醫藥發展。

科大方面有意參考北美大學模式，歡迎學生以「第二學位」形式入學，即持有非醫學系本科學位人士，亦可報讀科大醫學院做研究訓練，若然成事，也是本港醫學人才培訓的一次重大變革，有助充實人才庫。

近年中大港大兩間醫學院在國際上都有亮麗成績，根據國際高等教育評級機構（QS）近年的全球大學醫學院排名，港大與中大可謂你追我趕，不相伯仲，見證了有競爭才有進步的道理，然而根據不少中大人憶述，當年中大醫學院出現，打破港大培育醫科生的壟斷局面，一路走來絕不容易，除了因為門戶之見遭人白眼，就連爭取醫科生實習機會，也困難重重。

固化利益藩籬，每每成為改革和進步的障礙。第三間醫學院出現，將為本港醫學界和醫生業界帶來衝擊，政府的全力支持，對於打破固化利益藩籬，至關重要。

■ Glossary 生字 /

exacerbate : to make something worse, especially a disease or problem

constrain : to restrict or limit somebody/something

neck and neck (with somebody/something) : level with somebody in a race or competition