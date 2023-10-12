Editorial：HKU Controversies must not Hinder its Internationalisation

Late last month (September), all members of the HKU Council received multiple anonymous emails accusing Zhang of improper practices. The allegations were related to the selection of the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and the Vice President, the handling of donations from mainland China, misuse of university funds for the renovation of the staff club, and the purchase of a BMW as the President's vehicle without a bidding process. Zhang has claimed that someone is spreading rumours anonymously and running a covert smear campaign in a malicious attempt to tarnish his reputation. The Chairman of the HKU Council convened a special meeting and decided to set up a five-member panel to investigate the allegations made in the emails. The panel is to submit a report within 12 weeks. Also, Zhang is facing another investigation related to the Faculty of Medicine.

In May of this year, Zhang was absent from a Faculty of Medicine event, and some council members questioned the veracity of his claim that he had not been invited. They have even escalated the matter to an "integrity" issue. The Council established an investigation committee to determine if Zhang was being deliberately misleading. Zhang clarified that, back in February, he had scheduled an official trip taking place in May, and he had not received an invitation from the Faculty of Medicine at that time. He only became aware of the event on 1 March. He acknowledged that his claim of "not being invited" at the Council meeting had been a rash misstatement that had led to misunderstanding, but he had no intention of misleading anyone.

To promote good governance and accountability, the HKU has a "Whistle-blowing Policy" to encourage its staff and students to report illegality, irregularity, malpractice, unethical acts or behaviours, but they must do so in good faith and on a confidential basis. Regarding the exposure of the anonymous email allegation concerning the "improper handling of mainland donations", if there is concrete evidence to substantiate these claims and show that someone may have been involved in unlawful activities, it should be a matter for law enforcement agencies to handle. The HKU Council has yet to have any intention to involve law enforcement.

The university has stated that the allegations regarding the donations are baseless and constitute a severe defamation of the university, the donors, and related organisations. Among all, the allegation about donations is the most serious one. To prevent ongoing speculation, the HKU Council should provide more explanation as to whether there is enough "prima facie evidence" to support further investigation or involvement of the police.

The anonymous emails contain other allegations, many of which are about procedural controversies. Among these, the selection of the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and the Vice-president has received the most attention. What can be confirmed at this stage is that university documents did mention that the Dean was expected to have experience in the US higher education institutions to lead the Faculty of Medicine to excel at the national, regional, and global levels. The Vice President was also expected to assist in establishing a fundraising mechanism similar to that of the US to enhance the university's fundraising capabilities.

Factionalism and in-group bias are not conducive to attracting talent from around the world. It is hoped that the HKU can promptly and effectively address this controversy to avoid hindering its internationalisation efforts.

明報社評 2023.10.12：莫讓校政風波 妨礙港大國際化

香港大學校長張翔遭多封匿名電郵指控，港大校委會主席王沛詩宣布成立5人專責小組跟進，張翔則關注校委會處理能否公平公正。

全體港大校委上月底收到多封匿名電郵，指控張翔在遴選醫學院院長和副校長、處理內地捐款、裝修教職員聯誼會耗用大學資金等做法不當，又在未招標下購買寶馬作校長座駕。張翔指有人匿名造謠，暗箭傷人，惡意抹黑。港大校委會主席召開特別會議，決定成立5人專責小組跟進電郵指控，12周內提交報告。此外，張翔還面對另一宗涉及醫學院的調查。

今年5月，張翔缺席醫學院一項活動，有校委質疑張翔聲稱沒有獲邀與事實不符，將事件升級至「誠信問題」，校委會成立調查委員會，查找張翔有否刻意誤導。張翔則澄清，今年2月安排5月公務外訪，當時尚未收到醫學院邀請，及至3月1日才知悉相關活動；有關「沒有獲邀」之說，他承認當日在校委會上「衝口而出，引起誤解」，但從無意圖誤導。

港大為促進良好管治和問責，設有「舉報政策」，鼓勵教職員及學生舉報非法、不尋常、瀆職、不道德的表現和行為，但須出於真誠（in good faith）及基於保密原則。匿名電郵舉報內容曝光，關於「不當處理內地捐款」的指控，若有真憑實據，證明有人涉及不法活動，理應交由執法機構處理，惟暫時未見校委會有此打算。

港大校方則稱，有關捐款的指控與事實不符，對大學、捐款者及相關團體構成嚴重誹謗。捐款一事是眾多指控中最嚴重的一項，是否有足夠「表證」支持進一步調查，甚或交予警方跟進，校委會方面宜補充說明，以免各種揣測不斷發酵。

匿名電郵其他指控，較多涉及程序爭議，其中又以遴選醫學院院長和副校長最受注目，暫時可以確認的事實，是校方文件確有提及，期望院長具備「美國高等院校經驗」，帶領醫學院在國家、地區和全球有卓越表現，另亦期望副校長可協助建立仿效美國的籌款機制，提升大學籌款能力。

山頭主義與門戶之見，不利於從世界各地招攬更多人才。期望港大可以盡快妥善解決今次風波，不會影響國際化的步伐。

/ Glossary生字 /

covert：secret or hidden, making it difficult to notice

smear campaign：a deliberate plan to tell untrue stories about an important person in order to make people lose respect for them — used especially in newspapers

prima facie：based on what at first seems to be true, although it may be proved false later