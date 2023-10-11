Editorial：Bloody killings between Israel and Palestinians

Last Saturday (7 October), Hamas launched a large-scale surprise attack on Israel by firing thousands of rockets and sending numerous armed fighters to attack Israeli soldiers and civilians. More than 800 Israelis were killed, the highest number of casualties since the Yom Kippur War in 1973. In addition, hundreds of people were taken by Hamas as hostages, many of whom were civilians and foreigners. Israel declared war and bombarded the Gaza Strip with fierce airstrikes, attacking more than a thousand targets. The death toll was estimated to be over a thousand. Similarly, many of the victims were civilians.

With a population of 2.3 million, the Gaza Strip has been ruled by Hamas since 2007. Israel surrounded Gaza with a barrier wall. Only a very small number of Palestinians with work permits are allowed to exit or enter, virtually turning the strip into a "mega prison". Now the Israeli military has imposed a complete siege on Gaza, cutting off the supply of food, fuel and electricity. The condition of millions of civilians inside is worrying.

The Israel-Palestinian conflict has lasted for more than half a century, but there has been a huge disparity in strength between the two sides. Occupying the entire Palestine, Israel has the full support of the US in every aspect. The Israeli military has no match in the region in terms of military might. The military confrontation between Israel and Palestinians has always been an asymmetric and unequal war. The condition of Palestinians in Gaza is already extremely appalling. If the Palestinian issue is marginalised, no one will even care about their plight.

In 1974, the UN proposed a "two-state solution" to solve the Israel-Palestinian conflict politically. It suggested that Israel and Palestinians each establish their own state and coexist peacefully along a security border agreed by both sides. However, since the late 1990s, far-right political forces have continuously dominated the Israeli political arena, and they have rejected the "two-state solution". Washington has not been keen on the proposal either.

In recent years, the US has encouraged Arab states to make friends with Israel in a bid to isolate Iran and other anti-US and anti-Israel forces. So far, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have normalised relations with Israel. But to Palestinians, such a move by Washington is equivalent to asking Arab states to stop supporting Palestinians. When Hamas named its latest surprise attack as "Al-Aqsa Storm", it cited the recent religious provocations by far-right Jewish forces at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Temple Mount as the "reason" for the assault. At the same time, it was also an appeal to the Arab world to "differentiate friend from foe".

Israel has in practice swallowed up Palestine and ignored the UN resolution. To resolve the Israel-Palestinian conflict, a return to the "two-state solution" is indispensable.

明報社評 2023.10.11：以巴互殺戮 沒有最血腥 只有更血腥

以巴殺戮再起，以色列軍隊為了報復巴勒斯坦武裝組織哈馬斯突襲，全面封鎖加沙地帶，大規模進攻如箭在弦。以色列跟巴勒斯坦是佔領者與被佔領者的關係，落實「兩國方案」是和平共存唯一出路，這亦是聯合國決議案的主張。近年美國推動阿拉伯國家與以色列建交，實際是將巴勒斯坦問題邊緣化。相互殺戮只有更血腥，國際社會當務之急是勸和促談，避免再有大量平民遭殘殺。

哈馬斯上周六向以色列發動大規模突襲，發射數千枚火箭，更派出大批武裝人員襲擊以軍和平民，以方有超過800人喪生，是1973年贖罪日戰爭以來傷亡最嚴重的一次，另外還有數以百人遭哈馬斯擄走作人質，當中不少是平民和外國人。以色列宣布進入戰爭狀態，向加沙地帶發動猛烈空襲，攻擊了過千目標，估計死亡人數逾千，當中同樣有不少平民。

加沙地帶人口230萬，自2007年以來即由哈馬斯掌權。以方以隔離牆將加沙地帶圍起，除了極少數持有工作准許證的巴人可以出入，實際就是一個「超級大監獄」。以軍現已全面封鎖加沙地帶，切斷食物、燃料及電力等供應，當地百萬計平民的處境，令人憂慮。

以巴衝突大半個世紀，雙方實力懸殊，以色列佔領了整個巴勒斯坦，在各方面均獲美國全力支持，以軍戰力在區內更是無出其右。以巴軍事對抗，從來都是一場不對稱、不對等的戰爭。加沙巴人處境本來就極度惡劣，若巴勒斯坦問題被邊緣化，更加無人關心巴人死活。

1974年，聯合國就政治解決以巴衝突提出「兩國方案」，主張以巴各自建國，在雙方都認可的安全邊界上和平共存。但以色列極右政治力量自1990年代末起長期主導政壇，拒絕接受「兩國方案」，華府也不熱中推動。

近年美國推動阿拉伯國家與以色列修好，孤立伊朗等反美反以勢力，迄今阿聯酋與巴林已跟以色列關係正常化。對巴人而言，華府此舉等於要阿拉伯國家不再支持巴勒斯坦人。哈馬斯將今次突襲行動命名為「阿克薩風暴」，以極右猶太力量近期在聖殿山阿克薩清真寺所作的宗教挑釁行為，作為施襲的「理由」，同時也是要求阿拉伯世界「認清敵友」。

以色列吞併巴勒斯坦，無視聯合國決議，若要化解以巴衝突，必須回到「兩國方案」。

/ Glossary生字 /

retaliate：to do something harmful to somebody because they have harmed you first

plight：a difficult and sad situation

foe：an enemy