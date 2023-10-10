Editorial : Chaos at the Airport amid Typhoon Koinu

Typhoon Koinu had an erratic path. The Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) had originally predicted that the typhoon would be weakened by the northeast monsoon after entering the northern part of the South China Sea. However, Koinu continued to approach Hong Kong from the east over the weekend without significant weakening. By Sunday evening, it had made as if to bear down on Hong Kong. The HKO decided to issue the No. 9 typhoon signal at 7 pm. That marked the first time since 1999 that the city had experienced two No. 9 typhoon signals in a single year. Fortunately, Koinu's path changed again, and it passed approximately 70 kilometres south of Hong Kong at last. The HKO downgraded the signal to a No. 8 before midnight.

After the No. 9 typhoon signal was hoisted, the MTR immediately suspended all open sections of the railway as well as light rail services as per usual protocol. Caught off guard, many citizens were stranded at the airport or MTR stations such as Hung Hom, Tai Wai and Tsuen Wan West. With no train or bus services available, long queues formed at taxi stands. People waited for over an hour with no sign of vehicles. Some were worried, while others were angry. The MTR provided some of the stranded passengers with bottled water and biscuits while waiting for better weather conditions.

At the airport, those waiting in queues for taxis "overflew" back inside the passenger terminal building, with notices saying that the wait was expected to be over three hours. The Airport Authority (AA) has emphasised that it immediately contacted the city's taxi associations to deploy more taxis to the airport as soon as it became aware of the situation. However, due to the limited services of taxis available at the time, it could not do much apart from calling on passengers to exercise patience and wait or stay within the terminal building as much as possible.

The suspension of the open sections of the MTR caused significant inconvenience and frustration for residents and travellers. It is no doubt frustrating to have to wait for trains in such circumstances. However, safety must be the priority when making transportation arrangements during a storm, and compromise is not an option. Later, the AA said that it would discuss with the MTR the possibility of maintaining a limited service on the Airport Express line during adverse weather conditions. However, the MTR must indeed prioritise passenger safety.

In recent months, Hong Kong has been caught up in typhoons and extremely heavy rains, and there have been many failures in the response of the authorities. It is necessary to review these failures and learn a lesson. The typhoon that has just passed is no exception. The HKO can improve its storm signal issuance and forecasting processes. The MTR and AA should formulate contingency plans to provide appropriate support for people who are stranded at the airport or train stations due to adverse weather conditions. When a No. 9 or 10 typhoon signal is hoisted, the AA should strongly advise passengers to stay inside the terminals rather than venturing outside. The authorities should also have contingency plans in place for accommodating a large number of people who are stranded. Even if there is a need to arrange land transportation for specific people with specific needs to leave the airport, large coaches or single-deck buses as relatively safer transportation options should also be considered.

明報社評2023.10.10：小犬襲港機場混亂 機管局應對須檢討

颱風「小犬」襲港，本港一年兩掛9號風球，港鐵露天路段周日晚一度停駛近5小時，不少人滯留機場和港鐵站，機場的士站更大排長龍，情况混亂。

小犬路徑飄忽，天文台原先預測它進入南海北部後，會遭東北季候風「陰乾」，惟小犬周末持續自東向西逼近本港，並未顯著減弱，及至周日黃昏，更有直撲香港之勢，天文台當晚7時決定改發9號風球。這也是1999年以來，本港首次一年內兩度掛9號風球。可幸之後小犬路徑再變，最終在香港以南約70公里掠過，天文台亦於午夜前改發8號風球。

9號風球高懸，港鐵一如過往做法，即時暫停所有露天路段的港鐵及輕鐵服務，大批市民被殺個措手不及，滯留機場以及紅磡、大圍、荃灣西站等港鐵站，既無列車又無巴士服務，的士站又大排長龍，等上超過一小時，連車影也不見，有人徬徨，有人憤怒。港鐵為部分滯留車站的乘客派樽裝水及餅乾，等待天氣狀况改善。

機場方面，排隊等的士的抵港人士，由的士站「倒灌」至客運大樓內，現場告示指輪候預計需要3小時以上。機管局強調，知道情况後已即時聯絡全港的士商會「召車」，但由於當時的士服務供應太有限，只能呼籲旅客耐心等候或盡量留在客運大樓。

港鐵露天路段停駛，市民旅客大失預算，等車等到一肚子氣，當然不好受，不過風暴下交通安排必須以安全為先，不容妥協。機管局事後表示，日後會與港鐵探討，惡劣天氣下能否保持機場快線「有限度服務」，惟港鐵確有需要優先考慮乘客安全。

近月本港遭逢颱風或特大暴雨，當局應變有很多甩漏，需要檢討汲取教訓，今次也不例外。天文台改發風暴信號，預告工作可以做得更好；港鐵和機管局也需要制定應變預案，為受惡劣天氣影響被迫滯留機場或車站的人，提供合適支援。遇上9號或10號風球，機管局應該強烈勸喻旅客留在客運大樓，而非冒險外出。當局要有安頓大批滯留者的預案，就算真的要為個別有需要人士安排陸路交通離開機場，也應該考慮相對安全一些的大型旅遊巴或單層巴士。

■ Glossary 生字 /

strand : to leave somebody in a place from which they have no way of leaving

erratic : not happening at regular times; not following any plan or regular pattern; that you cannot rely on

make as if to do something : to make a movement that makes it seem as if you are just going to do something