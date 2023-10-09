Editorial : New Trends in Mainland Travel Market

During this year's National Day Golden Week, mainland China's tourism data broke several records. The number of travellers reached 826 million, an increase of 4.1% compared with 2019. Tourism revenue amounted to RMB 753.4 billion, rising by 1.5% compared with 2019. Spending per capita was RMB 896, slightly higher than the figure in 2019 (RMB 830). These figures indicate that there was not the retaliatory growth that was previously expected. However, given the weak economic performance overall, this modest increase is still considered positive.

Regardless of whether the growth rate is ideal, the fact that tourists are many in the current economic environment should have a certain positive impact on boosting consumer confidence. At the very least, these figures indicate that the mainland tourism market has returned to normal. In the future, it might no longer be necessary to compare data with the pre-pandemic year of 2019. However, the changes in the nature of the market, though incomparable to the pre-pandemic period, are the key indicators that tell us about the future.

This year's Golden Week has several noteworthy characteristics. First, travellers covered significantly longer distances compared with previous years, with an average travel radius of 189 kilometres, almost a 60% increase from last year. 2.6% of travellers travelled over 1000 kilometres. While this might not necessarily indicate a significant increase in spending power, it is definitely related to the continuous expansion of high-speed rail networks and constant growth in car ownership. Farther destinations are only one observation. The shift of increased popularity of smaller towns and cities as destinations is more deserving of investigation. The overall trend is that while mainstream travel choices continue to hold sway, off-the-beaten-track choices are also gaining traction. This shift could be attributed, in part, to the effectiveness of social media in promoting these destinations.

Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Guangzhou, and Chongqing still rank among the top choices for tourists, and attractions like the Forbidden City, the Bund and the Giant Panda conservation bases remain must-visit places. Nevertheless, there has been a shift in the interests of young people when visiting these cities. Urban exploration, known as City Walk, has become trendy now. Groups of friends may set out to find the former residences of celebrities or simply wander aimlessly. They find what they want to see and stop spontaneously to take photos or enjoy a coffee relaxingly nearby. This style of travel is not something that travel agencies or government departments for tourism could have planned or designed in the past. It is necessary to conduct in-depth research to understand the patterns and trends associated with this new way of travelling.

Everything is changing in the post-pandemic era, and the tourism industry is also undergoing tremendous changes. If the government can grasp the patterns of change and promote the development of the tourism industry with new thinking and new technology, it will not only inspire people's aspirations for a better life but will also stimulate the economy. The government has every reason to do this.

明報社評2023.10.09：旅遊市場千變萬化 與時俱進不進則退

國慶中秋雙節黃金周結束，內地旅遊市場出現很多變化，出遊人數創了新紀錄，出遊距離更遠、逗留時間更長、消費額更高，而且在旅遊形式上也有變化，更多年輕人選擇城市漫遊而不去傳統風光名勝，很多城市也積極籌辦創新的節目吸引遊客。

今年的國慶節黃金周內地旅遊數據突破多個新紀錄，旅遊出遊人次達到8.26億，比2019年增長4.1%，旅遊收入7534億元人民幣，比2019年增長1.5%，人均消費896元，略高於2019年的830元。一系列的數據顯示，沒有達到之前預期可能出現的報復式增長，但在整體經濟表現疲軟的大環境下，有所微升，也算是喜人了。

姑勿論升幅是否理想，在目前經濟環境能做到人氣旺盛，對於提振消費信心，也應該有一定的作用。這些數據最起碼顯示內地旅遊市場已經復常，今後再也不用跟疫前的2019年對比，然而，市場內涵的變化不能跟疫前比較，才是預示未來的重要指標。

這個黃金周有幾個特點值得關注，一是遊客出遊的路程比過往遠得多，平均出遊半徑189公里，比去年伸延了近六成，超過1000公里的也佔了2.6%。雖然未必能說明消費力大幅提高，但與高鐵總里程和汽車擁有量不斷增加肯定有關。目的地較遠只是其中一點，以小城鎮作為目的地增加，這個變化更值得研究，總體的趨勢說明，在大眾潮流繼續的同時，小眾口味正在不斷提升，這個變化，或許應該歸功於利用社交媒體推廣的功效。

即使熱門目的地，排在前頭的依次仍然是北京、上海、成都、廣州和重慶等，故宮、外灘、大熊貓保護基地等仍然是必到之處，但年輕人對這些城市的興趣卻產生了變化，現在流行城市漫遊City Walk，三兩知己以尋找名人故居為目標，又或者漫無目的閒逛，「獵得名勝」就即興停下來拍照或者在附近喝咖啡慢慢品味。這種旅遊方式，都不是過去旅遊部門可以規劃或者設計的，深入研究其軌迹與規律很有必要。

後疫情時代一切都在變，旅遊業也在發生巨變，能夠掌握變化的規律，採用新思維新科技，促進旅遊業發展，既能為國民帶來對更美好生活的嚮往，也能刺激經濟，何樂而不為之。

■ Glossary 生字 /

mainstream : the ideas and opinions that are thought to be normal because they are shared by most people; the people whose ideas and opinions are most accepted

hold sway : to have power or a very strong influence

off-the-beaten-track : not known or popular with many people