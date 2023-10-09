Editorial : Night Markets Should Go On

In an effort to stimulate the night-time economy, the government launched Night Vibes Hong Kong in the middle of last month. Judging from the situation during the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays, the results can be said to have been decent. During the first three days of the Golden Week, Hong Kong welcomed a total of 460,000 mainland visitors. The National Day fireworks display, which had returned to Victoria Harbour after a five-year hiatus, was watched by a record 430,000 spectators, far surpassing the previous average of around 200,000. The waterfront night markets in Sai Wan, Kwun Tong, and Wan Chai, the highlights of Night Vibes Hong Kong, attracted 100,000 visitors. A 20% to 30% increase on average in shopping mall business has also been reported.

Originally, the authorities had planned to launch the second phase of the waterfront night market initiative today (6 October). However, as Tropical Cyclone Koinu is approaching, the night markets have been cancelled for safety reasons. That said, the government plans to continue the event until early next year, which means that theoretically the night markets will be set up every weekend.

There are different views in society concerning whether the waterfront night markets should become a permanent fixture. Some stall owners have mentioned the good atmosphere and foot traffic during the first round of waterfront night markets, which were complemented by music performances and resulted in better-than-expected business. They are willing to continue participating. However, others wonder whether the night markets, if made permanent, can sustain their popularity in the long run. Some members of the Legislative Council believe that the waterfront markets can continue, adding that the relatively small Kwun Tong night market can be expanded.

Nevertheless, some lawmakers state that the primary focus of waterfront development should be the provision of recreational spaces, and night markets should only be the arrangements for special occasions and holidays rather than long-term fixtures. Some people even argue that mainland night markets offer better value for money than those in Hong Kong, and visitors come to the waterfront primarily to enjoy the harbour's night view rather than to buy from the night markets. Furthermore, given the ageing population in Hong Kong and the fact that elderly people rarely go out at night, the night markets might not achieve much or generate economic benefits. In short, they would be much ado about nothing.

In reality, it is not a yes-no question whether the night markets should be a long-term arrangement. There can be various flexible approaches in terms of how they can be executed. The authorities can designate certain areas for a limited number of licensed stalls to operate on a long-term basis, catering to both local visitors and tourists. During special occasions or major holidays, temporary stalls can be set up to expand the markets — just like how they were done during the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day long holidays. Additionally, the authorities can designate suitable spots for singing or musical performances. If what happens next demonstrates that the night markets can be one of a kind and there is a market demand for them, there will be no harm in allowing them to naturally evolve and continue. It would be unnecessary to end them abruptly.

明報社評2023.10.06：海濱夜市反應佳 淺嘗輒止沒理由

「香港夜繽紛」初見成績，首輪海濱夜市成功吸引不少遊人，更屬喜出望外，雖然第二輪夜市因風暴關係，本周無法如期展開，然而一時的窒礙，相信不至於毀掉之前所形成的口碑和勢頭。

政府為了振興夜經濟，上月中推出「香港夜繽紛」，觀乎中秋節及國慶長假期情况，算是有不俗成績：十一黃金周首3天，合共46萬人次內地旅客來港；國慶煙花事隔5年重臨維港，現場觀賞者達43萬人，遠多於過往平均的20多萬人；西環、觀塘及灣仔海濱夜市，作為夜繽紛活動重點項目，吸引10萬人次入場，至於商場生意平均亦升兩至三成。

當局原本準備今天起舉行第二階段海濱夜市，惟因熱帶風暴「小犬」逼近，基於安全考慮臨時取消，然而政府已打算將活動延續至明年初，原則上每周末都會舉辦海濱夜市。

海濱夜市應否「長期化」，坊間意見不一。有檔主表示，首輪海濱夜市氣氛相當好，人流不錯，又有音樂表演，生意比預期理想，樂意繼續參與；亦有檔主覺得夜市若變成常設，未知能否長期保持「人氣」。有議員認為，海濱市集可以持續下去，目前觀塘海濱夜市規模較小，可以進一步擴大。

亦有議員稱，海濱發展應以提供休憩空間為主，夜市只適合在大時大節舉行，不同意長期化。有意見甚至認為，內地夜市比香港更價廉物美，遊客到海濱是為了觀賞維港夜景而非光顧夜市，加上本港人口老化，年長者較少出夜街，夜市難有作為，不能帶來經濟效益。一言蔽之，就是「搞來無謂」。

海濱夜市長期化，其實不是一道只得「是」或「否」的選擇題，具體執行上可以有很多折衷變化。當局可以闢出一些地方，容許小量領牌攤檔長設，方便本地遊人和旅客；若遇上特別日子或大時大節，則可以增設短期臨時攤檔，擴大市集規模，一如中秋國慶長假期間那樣；另外，當局也可以指定一些合適角落，容許唱歌或音樂表演。倘若現實發展證明，海濱夜市能夠形成自身特色，有市場有需求，不妨順其自然，讓它繼續存在，沒必要強行煞停。

■ Glossary 生字 /

be a (permanent) fixture : to be always present and not likely to move or go away

complement : to add to something in a way that improves it or makes it more attractive

much ado about nothing : much more activity, worry, or excitement than the situation deserves