Editorial：Bringing Technology Companies to Hong Kong

Hong Kong did not have a shortage of innovation and technology development opportunities in the past. In the 1980s, Hong Kong used to have Asia's topmost chip industry chain, and many leading multinational technology companies set up Asia-Pacific research and development centres and factories in Hong Kong. The Octopus, launched in the 1990s, was a pioneer in electronic payment. Da Jiang Innovations, the global leader in drone technology, was first established in Hong Kong. Regrettably, Hong Kong's business community only focused on how to make quick money and had no intention of developing innovation and technology. As a result, Hong Kong lost its advantages and was left in the dust by competitors in the region. Not until recent years, there has been awareness at all levels of society that Hong Kong urgently needs to play catch-up. However, it has been caught up in drastic changes in the geopolitical situation. With the fierce struggle between China and the US, Washington has waged technological warfare repeatedly.

Inevitably, it is now more difficult for Hong Kong to win over European and American technology giants. Fortunately, mainland technology companies continue to grow, and their business is becoming increasingly internationalised. This can be an important impetus to Hong Kong's innovation and technology development. The fact that 80% of the companies introduced by the OASES this time are from the mainland reflects this trend. Most importantly, these companies are all extremely competitive or have development potential, sufficient to drive Hong Kong's innovation and technology industry.

Hong Kong is the only city in Asia that has five of the world's top 100 universities. Its scientific research level is recognised internationally. The problem lies in industrialisation. Over the past year, the government has launched a number of measures to poach talent. Up to the present, tens of thousands of visas have been issued through the Top Talent Pass Scheme. However, if Hong Kong lacks relevant job opportunities, these talents might not choose to develop their careers in the city. Over the past ten years, several tertiary institutions in Hong Kong have trained nearly 270,000 mainland students altogether, but most of them did not end up staying in Hong Kong, which exactly reflects the problem.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan has said that Hong Kong has many advantages under One Country, Two Systems. Most of the domestic and foreign enterprises introduced this time have settled in the Northern Metropolis. The authorities have not provided additional special discounts or granted land directly. The government has set up OASES with a major task of contacting target companies and tailor-make settlement or expansion plans for them, such as the provision of land and tax incentives, visa packages, and support of employees' daily needs like medical care. In fact, this is not a first-of-its-kind approach, as similar measures are also taken in Singapore and other regions. It will not be a mistake for the SAR government to do it in a reasonable and coordinated manner if there is a real need in the future. However, in addition to attracting leading technology companies to Hong Kong, the authorities must also strengthen support for local start-ups and talent cultivation. In recent years, the government has launched a series of measures to support local start-ups. It can step up these measures based on the needs of the industry.

明報 社評 ̷̷ 2023.10.05：引進科企初見成績 創科生態圈待壯大

政府去年成立「引進重點企業辦公室」，耕耘近一年，初見成績，20間海內外科技企業代表，昨天出席「重點企業伙伴啟動禮」，與政府簽署合作協議。

香港過去其實不乏創科發展機會。1980年代，香港曾經擁有亞洲首屈一指的晶片產業鏈，不少跨國科技龍頭，都在香港設立過亞太區研發中心和工廠；1990年代面世的八達通，曾開創電子支付先河；全球無人機科技龍頭大疆，最初也是在香港成立。可惜本港商界只着眼如何「搵快錢」，無心發展創科，導致本港失去優勢，被區內競爭對手拋離。及至近年，社會上下意識到要急起直追，卻又遇上地緣政治形勢劇變，中美鬥爭激烈，華府科技戰一浪接一浪。

現在香港要爭取歐美科技巨頭進駐，難度無可避免增加，可幸內地科技企業持續壯大，業務亦愈益國際化，正好可以成為香港創科發展的重要助力。這次引進辦引入的企業，八成來自內地，反映了這一趨勢，最重要是這些企業全都極具實力或發展潛力，足以帶動香港創科產業。

香港是亞洲唯一擁有多達5所世界百強大學的城市，科研水平廣獲國際肯定，問題在於產業化。過去一年，政府推出多項「搶人才」措施，「高才通」計劃至今已批出數萬張簽證，然而如果香港缺乏相關工作機會，這些人才未必選擇在港發展。近10年本港數間高校培養的內地生，合計接近27萬人，但大部分最終都未有留港發展，正正反映問題所在。

財政司長陳茂波表示，香港在一國兩制下有很多優勢，今次引入海內外企業，大部分落戶北都，當局並無額外提供特別優惠，亦無直接批地。政府設立引進辦，一大工作是與目標企業接洽，為它們度身訂做落戶或擴展計劃，例如提供土地及稅務優惠、簽證配套、支援員工醫療等日常需要。有關做法其實並非什麼創舉，新加坡等地皆有類似措施，倘若未來真有現實需要，特區政府合理合度為之，亦無不可，然而當局在吸引科技龍頭來港之餘，也要加強支持本地初創企業和人才培養。近年政府推出了一系列措施，支援本地初創企業，當局可以視乎業界需要，進一步加碼。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

leave (somebody) in the dust：to leave somebody far behind

be caught up in：to become involved in something, especially when you do not want to be

impetus：something that encourages a process or activity to develop more quickly