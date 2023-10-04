Editorial：Secrecy about Three Committee Members' Contact Info

Serving the community should be something honourable, but the authorities are being so cagey about the Three Committee members' contact information as if they cannot be brought to light — this cannot be good for the members either. The Electoral Affairs Commission (EAC) has the responsibility to provide candidates with the contact information of the members so that they know clearly which channels they have to go through to secure nominations. This should be the approach to ensure openness and transparency. The authorities should take the initiative to make it right as soon as possible.

The first District Council election since the electoral overhaul will be held on 10 December. The nomination period will run from 17 October to the end of the month. Potential candidates must be nominated by members of the three District Committees (namely the Area Committees, the District Fight Crime Committees and the District Fire Safety Committees). However, earlier the government stated that it would not disclose their contact information. When asked how to ensure the fair right to stand for election, the EAC chairman replied that the EAC does not keep the personal information of the members and has no legal authority to disclose the related information to the public. He believed that the Home Affairs Department (HAD) will assist those who intend to run for election to communicate effectively with the members, and so on.

The list of Three Committee members can be found on the HAD website. But other than their names, the website does not provide other information such as personal profiles and resumes, not to mention their photos or contact information. It is like looking for a needle in a haystack to search online for the contact information of the members by their names. Even their email addresses are hard to find, let alone their addresses or phone numbers. Even if they are well-known in the districts, it does not mean that their contact methods are known to everyone. If a person green to the district wants to run for election and lacks connections and contacts, it will be even more difficult for him to get nominated.

Aside from holding the right to nominate candidates in the District Council elections, the Three Committee members are also voters of the District Committees constituency elections. It is impossible that the EAC does not have voter information. The EAC's claim that it does not keep the personal information of the members is puzzling. The government has stated that if anyone wants to contact the Three Committee members, the HAD district offices that act as secretariats for the Three Committees can also relay messages to them. As for whether they will reply or not, that is up to them. However, it must be pointed out that District Council elections are public affairs. Exemption arrangements are provided under the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance regarding social services and civil procedures. The right to privacy is not absolute, nor is it a ''pretext'' applicable to any circumstance. To strike a balance between privacy and electoral needs, the government should at least provide candidates with one way of contacting the members.

Serving the community is something honourable for the Three Committee members. Citizens also need channels for contacting them directly. The government's clandestine way of handling the matter is undermining the image of the Three Committees instead.

明報社評 2023.10.04：區選拒供三會成員聯絡 政府須修正不合理安排

區議會選舉提名期快將展開，有意參選者須獲三個地區委員會（三會）成員提名，然而政府卻以「個人私隱」為由，拒絕向有意參選者提供「三會」成員聯絡方法，行政會議成員湯家驊認為這有可能惹來司法覆核。三會部分成員在地區工作多年，不代表聯絡方法人盡皆知；反過來說，正因為他們是地區內公眾人物，更應該方便其他人聯絡接觸。

服務社會是光榮之事，當局對三會成員聯絡方法諱莫如深，彷彿不見得光，對三會成員也不是好事。選管會有責任向參選者提供三會成員聯絡資料，讓參選人有明確渠道爭取提名，這才是開放透明做法，當局應該盡快主動修正。

區議會改制後首次選舉，將於12月10日舉行，提名期由10月17日開始至月底。參選人須獲地區三會（即分區會、防火會、滅罪會）成員提名，惟政府早前表示不會公開三會成員聯絡資料。問及如何確保公平參選權，選管會主席表示，選管會沒備存三會成員的個人資料，亦無法定權力向公眾提供相關資訊，相信民政總署將協助有意參選者與三會成員有效溝通，云云。

三會成員名單，可在民政事務總署網站找到，但除了委員名字外，網站並無提供其他個人資料，諸如個人簡介、履歷介紹，遑論個人照片或聯絡方法；以委員的名字，上網搜尋其聯絡方法，恍若大海撈針，莫說聯絡地址或電話，就連電郵也不易找到。三會成員即使在地區有知名度，不等於聯絡方法人盡皆知。假如是地區新鮮人想參選，缺乏人脈和聯絡方法，要爭取提名入閘就更難。

三會成員除了手握區選提名權，同時又是「地區委員會界別選舉」選民，選舉事務處不可能沒有選民資料。選管會聲稱沒備存三會成員個人資料，說法令人疑惑。政府表示，任何人欲聯絡三會成員，地區民政事務處作為三會的秘書處，也可轉達信息給成員，至於成員是否回覆，則是其個人決定。然而必須指出的是，區議會選舉是公眾事務，《私隱條例》下服務社會、公民程序都有豁免安排，私隱權並非絕對，更不是任何場合都能派上用場的「擋箭牌」。政府至少應該為參選人提供一種聯絡三會成員的渠道，平衡私隱與選舉需要。

三會成員服務社會，乃是光明正大之事，市民也需要渠道直接聯絡他們，政府將事情弄得隱隱蔽蔽，反而有損三會形象。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

cagey：not wanting to give somebody information

pretext：a false reason that you give for doing something, usually something bad, in order to hide the real reason; an excuse

clandestine：done secretly or kept secret