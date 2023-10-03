Editorial ： Momentous Change in Central Asia

During the Soviet era, ethnic distribution or historical issues were not given serious thought in the demarcation of many union republics. From the perspective of the Soviet Communist Party, all Soviets belonged to the same family with no differences between each other. However, as the Soviet Union disintegrated, numerous territorial issues and ethnic disputes surfaced, and these even triggered wars. At that time, Nikita Khrushchev's incorporation of Crimea (originally part of Russia) into Ukraine sowed the seeds of Russian-Ukrainian disputes and wars in the post-Soviet era.

The South Caucasus region of the former Soviet Union, linked to Iran to the south and Turkey to the west, is of strategic value, and the issues of territory and ethnicity are particularly complicated. Against this background, Azerbaijan and Armenia, two countries in the South Caucasus, have repeatedly fought wars over the control of Nagorno-Karabakh over the past 30 years.

In history, Armenia was the first country to adopt Christianity as a state religion. Over 90% of its population are Christians, and it has deep historical ties with Russia. Azerbaijan, in contrast, is mostly made up of Muslims. Its language is Turkic, and it has close relations with Turkey. The Nagorno-Karabakh region is inhabited mainly by Armenians, but the Soviet authorities placed it under the administrative jurisdiction of Azerbaijan.

In the late 1980s, the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region took a sharp turn for the worse. After the dissolution of the Soviet Union, local Armenian militants seized control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region and established the so-called "the Republic of Artsakh". Yet, its sovereignty was not recognised internationally, and it was, to all intents and purposes, an "enclave" belonging to Armenia. The situation had lasted for more than 30 years. Unexpectedly, control of the region changed hands overnight.

On the 19th of last month, Azerbaijan dispatched troops to Nagorno-Karabakh. 24 hours later, the local Armenian militants signed a treaty with Azerbaijan, de facto surrendering. Last weekend, the United Nations stated that almost all Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh, numbering over 100,000, had fled to Armenia. Apart from factors such as the corruption of the government of Artsakh and the years spent by Azerbaijan on preserving and sharpening its military, major powers operating behind the scenes might have been a more fundamental reason for the changes in the Nagorno-Karabakh situation.

In 2020, Azerbaijan sent its troops to attack the Nagorno-Karabakh region and captured part of the land. Russia did not help with Armenia's resistance, which, to a certain extent, was already a significant warning. However, the Armenian authorities seemed to believe that by moving closer to the West, they could increase their bargaining chips with Moscow.

The world is experiencing a once-in-a-century change. The complex chessboard, as it were, of the situation in the Middle East and Central Asia is one in which the great powers manoeuvre openly and secretly, making it hard to rule out any kind of alliance emerging in totally unexpected shapes or forms in the future.

明報社評2023.10.03：中亞大棋局起變化 合縱連橫列強過招

中亞大棋局，最近又發生了一場戲劇性的變化，兩個前蘇聯加盟共和國阿塞拜疆與亞美尼亞持續30多年的領土爭議，短短一天之內了斷，阿軍大獲全勝的背後，是俄羅斯和土耳其操盤的結果。

蘇聯時代，很多加盟共和國的劃界，都沒有認真考慮族群分佈或歷史問題。從蘇共的角度，蘇維埃之下都是一家人，不分彼此，然而隨着蘇聯分崩離析，不少領土問題和族群糾紛也隨之浮現，甚至觸發戰爭。當年赫魯曉夫將原屬俄羅斯的克里米亞州劃入烏克蘭，便為後蘇聯時代的俄烏糾紛和戰爭埋下禍根。

前蘇聯南高加索地區，南通伊朗，西連土耳其，位置具戰略價值，領土和族群問題尤其複雜。阿塞拜疆與亞美尼亞這兩個南高加索地區國家，過去30多年一再就納戈爾諾-卡拉巴赫（納卡地區）控制權爆發戰爭，便是在這一背景下發生。

亞美尼亞是史上首個信奉基督教的國家，逾九成人口為基督徒，與俄羅斯有深厚歷史關係；阿塞拜疆大部分人口信奉伊斯蘭，語言屬突厥系，與土耳其關係密切。納卡地區以亞美尼亞人為主，但蘇聯當局將之劃入阿塞拜疆行政管轄範圍。

1980年代末，納卡地區局勢告急，蘇聯解體後，當地亞美尼亞族武裝控制了納卡地區，建立所謂「阿爾察赫」共和國，但其主權不獲國際承認，實際就是一塊屬於亞美尼亞的「飛地」，局面維持超過30年，沒料到控制權竟於一夕之間易手。

上月19日，阿塞拜疆出兵納卡，24小時後當地亞族武裝簽訂「城下之盟」，變相投降。聯合國上周末表示，納卡地區10多萬亞族人幾已全數逃亡，進入亞美尼亞境內。納卡變局除了關乎當地政府腐敗、阿塞拜疆軍方養精蓄銳多年等因素，大國幕後操盤，也許才是更根本的原因。

2020年，阿塞拜疆揮軍進攻納卡地區，拿下部分土地，俄羅斯未助亞美尼亞抵禦，某程度已是重大警號，但亞美尼亞當局似乎認為，加強靠攏西方，可以增加跟莫斯科討價還價的籌碼。

世界百年不遇變局，中東中亞大棋局錯綜複雜，列強明爭暗鬥，不排除未來還有更多出乎意料的合縱連橫。

■ Glossary 生字 /

momentous : very important or serious, especially because there may be important results

pull the strings : to control events or the actions of other people

to all intents and purposes : in the effects that something has, if not in reality; almost completely