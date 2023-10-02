Editorial : New Episode in the South China Sea

Huangyan Island was once occupied by the Philippines while the country dispersed Chinese fishing ships and arrested Chinese fishermen. In 2012, China regained control of the island. In recent years, it has been driving away Philippine fishing boats around the island.

The swap of positions between China and the Philippines has been due to China's improvement of scientific and technological prowess and military capabilities. In the past, due to the poor travel ranges of the air and naval forces of the People's Liberation Army, China could only watch helplessly whatever other countries wanted to do to the South China Sea Islands, which are on the periphery of its territorial waters, without being able to salvage the situation. Nowadays, China is a powerful nation with formidable armed forces. Employing world-leading artificial island-filling technology, it has built several islands in strategic locations. On these islands military ports and airports have been constructed, hugely improving the air and naval forces' garrisoning capabilities, adaptability and mobility. At the same time, the enhanced travel ranges of fighter aircraft and the creation of aircraft carrier battle groups mean that the nation's ability to defend the entire South China Sea is now at a different level.

The Philippines is not completely ignorant of China's rapid growth in strength, but it wants to take its chances. The new government that took office last year, in particular, held a joint military exercise with the US military at the end of April this year. Both the number of participants (18,000) and the number of warships were record-breaking. Meanwhile, the Philippines has added four new military bases for the use of the US military, bringing the number of open bases to nine, also the most in history.

The territorial dispute between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea is a long-standing issue. As for the new dispute, the Philippines claims that it wants to help its fishermen regain their fishing rights. However, the total volume of fisheries production in the Philippines only accounts for 1.5% of its GDP, and this includes a lot of aquaculture and seaweed propagation. It is unlikely that the Philippine government is confronting China simply because of such negligible economic interests. In fact, the current Philippine government thinks that it can be a rival of China by leaning on the US. It harbours such wishful thinking seemingly because of its grasp of the current situation, as the US is willing to support all countries that dispute with China. Particularly, the Philippines is located on the periphery of the South China Sea, right in the middle of the US chain of containment against China.

China is the Philippines' largest trading partner and second-largest export market. Last year, bilateral trade rose by 10.6%. The two countries are highly complementary, especially given the fact that both countries have joined the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. The trade potential has yet to be tapped. However, when China-Philippines relations were at a low point, China slightly revised its import standards and caused the Philippines' banana exports to China to fall by 40%. If the Philippines wants to develop its economy, it should take this as a warning and recognise the importance of the Chinese market to the Philippines. "For better is a neighbour that is near than a brother far off," as the saying goes. Both China and the Philippines should think twice when it comes to military and economic issues.

明報社評2023.10.02 ：中菲爭島礁又起事 美印太戰略難成鏈

本來就不平靜的南海近日又起事端，菲律賓上月底在黃岩島附近海域打撈起一些錨鏈，聲稱將中方設置攔截菲方漁船的設施切斷。

黃岩島一度被菲律賓佔領，其時驅趕中國漁船，拘捕中國漁民，2012年中國奪回黃岩島控制權，近年中國在黃岩島周邊驅趕菲律賓漁船。

中菲身分逆轉，中國依靠的是科技實力與軍事能力的提升，過去南海諸島孤懸領海邊緣，解放軍無論空軍與海軍，續航能力不濟，只能眼睜睜看着他國為所欲為而無力挽救。而今國強軍威，利用全球領先的吹填人工島技術，在戰略位置造出幾個島，島上建軍港和機場，大大提高空軍與海軍的駐防能力與應變機動性。同時，戰機的續航能力提升，且有了航空母艦戰鬥群，對整個南海的防衛能力不可同日而語。

菲律賓對於中國實力突飛猛進，並非一知半解，但仍然存在僥倖心理，特別是去年上任的新一屆政府，今年4月底，與美軍聯合軍演，無論參演人數18,000名和軍艦數量，都超過了歷史最高紀錄。同時又新增4個軍事基地供美軍使用，開放基地達到9個，同樣是歷史最多。

中菲在南海領土之爭，由來已久，這次再起爭端，菲方聲稱是要奪回漁民的捕魚權利，而菲律賓漁業的產值，只佔GDP的1.5%，當中還包括很多養殖和海草繁殖部分，政府應該不會因為並不起眼的經濟利益而跟中國抗衡。實際上，菲律賓這一屆政府，以為依仗美國，就可以跟中國爭一日之長短，這個如意算盤從表面上是看準了時勢，因為美國願意支持一切跟中國爭執的國家，尤其是菲律賓位處南海周邊，正好是在美國圍堵中國鏈條的中部位置。

中國是菲律賓最大貿易伙伴和第二大出口市場，去年雙方貿易額增加了10.6%，兩國的互補性很大，特別是雙方都加入了區域全面經濟伙伴協定，貿易潛力還有待挖掘。然而，在中菲關係低谷時，中國稍稍修訂進口標準，菲律賓對中國出口香蕉的數額下跌40%，若然菲律賓要發展經濟，應該引以為戒，認清中國市場對菲律賓的重要地位。遠親不如近鄰，對軍事經濟而言，是兩國應該三思的考慮。

■ Glossary 生字 /

swap : an act of exchanging one thing or person for another

prowess : great skill at doing something

take your chances : to take a risk or to use the opportunities that you have and hope that things will happen in the way that you want