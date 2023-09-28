The long weekend celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival and the National Day is approaching. Tomorrow night (29 September), lantern enjoying activities will be held across districts, and the MTR will provide overnight services, marking the first time in five years that the MTR trains will operate throughout the night on Mid-Autumn Festival. There will also be a National Day firework display on Sunday night (1 October), marking a return after a five-year hiatus. The government and the business sector have announced a series of discounts to celebrate the National Day. On 1 October, citizens can use some public transportation facilities for free. More than 60 cinemas will sell tickets at half price, and over 1,000 restaurants will provide discounts. Various facilities under the Leisure and Cultural Services Department can be used free of charge. Some exhibitions in the Science Museum and Space Museum will also be open to the public for free.

Just over two weeks into the "Night Vibes Hong Kong" launched by the government in the middle of this month, it is coinciding with the Mid-Autumn Festival and the Golden Week for the National Day, which is fortuitous timing. The Hong Kong Retail Management Association has said that since the reopening of borders with the mainland over half a year ago, even though the retail industry's rebound has not been rapid or strong during the Labour Day Golden Week and summer holidays, there has been some improvement during each long holiday period. It says we can be cautiously optimistic about business over this upcoming Golden Week in October.

However, there are also people who take a more pessimistic view. People in the tourism industry have pointed out that mainland visitors' spending patterns have changed. This, coupled with factors like the depreciation of the RMB, means that money spent by mainlanders in Hong Kong is noticeably lower than before the pandemic. Some mainlanders have even chosen to visit Hong Kong for a day trip and stay overnight in Shenzhen. On the other hand, the number of Hong Kong residents travelling northwards to spend money is increasing, with the gap between northbound and southbound visitors widening. In August, nearly 6 million people travelled northwards to the mainland, almost twice as many as those travelling southwards.

Over the past three years, the pandemic has altered people's habits and reduced the inclination to go out at night. With the emergence of various new travel and consumer trends after the pandemic, reviving the vibrancy of Hong Kong's nightlife can only be achieved gradually, not overnight. To stimulate the night-time economy, it is necessary to boost foot traffic during the evening hours so as to "make the pie bigger". Otherwise, regardless of how many promotional activities are undertaken, businesses are competing for the same pool of customers only.

Some industry insiders say that as part of the "Night Vibes Hong Kong" campaign, some shopping malls have extended their opening hours, resulting in a recent increase in footfall. The live streaming of the Asian Games Hong Kong team matches in the evening also appears to have had a positive impact. Yet, they are still far from forming a strong momentum. The authorities should take advantage of the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival and the National Day Golden Week to better understand the needs of local residents, tourists, and industry stakeholders. They should explore how to make activities for promoting the night-time economy more focused and effective.

政府為了振興夜經濟，本月中開始推出一系列「香港夜繽紛」活動，有人質疑是「炒雜錦」創意不足，難敵北上消費潮，亦有飲食業人士擔心生意被搶；當局則強調夜繽紛活動多元，各適其適，不是要跟食肆「爭飯食」。

中秋國慶長周末將至，明晚多區都將舉辦賞花燈活動，港鐵當晚亦將通宵行車，是5年來再次於中秋節通宵服務市民；同樣事隔五載捲土重來的，還有周日晚的國慶煙花匯演。政府與商界公布了一系列國慶優惠，十一當天，市民可免費乘搭部分公共交通工具、全港逾60間戲院半價售票、逾千間食肆提供折扣優惠等 ，康文署轄下多項設施免費使用，科學館、太空館部分展覽亦免費開放。

政府本月中啟動「香港夜繽紛」，兩周多後即迎來中秋節和十一黃金周，時機正好。香港零售管理協會指出，香港與內地恢復通關大半年，儘管五一黃金周及暑假零售業反彈未算很快很強，但每次長假期都有所改善，這個十一黃金周市道可以謹慎樂觀。

可是偏向悲觀者，為數也不少。旅遊業人士指出，內地客消費模式有變，加上人民幣匯率下跌等因素，來港消費額較疫前明顯下跌，有些人更選擇日遊香港夜宿深圳；另一邊廂，港人北上消費有增無減，與南下訪客人數差距愈拉愈闊，8月份近600萬人次北上，較南下多近一倍。

疫情3年改變市民生活習慣，減少了出夜街，加上疫後出現的種種旅遊消費新趨勢，重拾「夜香港」生氣活力，只能逐步來，無法一蹴而就。振興夜經濟，必須先增加晚上人流，「將餅做大」，否則再多促銷活動，也只是塘水滾塘魚，互相搶生意。

有業界人士稱，「夜繽紛」下部分商場延長營業時間，近期人流已開始增加；晚上直播亞運港隊賽事，似乎也有一定作用，但遠未談得上形成勢頭。當局應趁今次中秋國慶黃金周，多去了解本地市民、旅客和業界持份者需要，看看如何令促進夜經濟的活動，更加對焦和更具效益。

