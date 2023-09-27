Editorial：Cultivate Good Practices in Occupational Safety

In the past, contractors or subcontractors were often only fined tens of thousands of dollars for violating occupational safety regulations, thus breeding a workplace culture where people often push their luck and skimp on the job. Now that the Occupational Safety and Health Ordinance (OSHO) has been amended by the Legislative Council (LegCo) early this year to increase the penalties, it is hoped that the authorities can punish the offenders severely to achieve a deterrent effect.

On last Saturday (23 September) morning, the two workers were replacing an underground water cooling pipe connected to the air-conditioning system at Elements mall when they were suspected to have inhaled biogas and fell unconscious. Seeing that they have yet to return home long after they should have got off work, their families tried to contact them all night but failed. It was not until the next morning (24 September) that they were finally able to get in touch with the employer, which brought the incident to light. The pair were sent to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Yesterday (26 September) the Development Bureau suspended the contractor involved from tendering for public works projects pursuant to the regulatory mechanism.

There have been many cases of fatal accidents that involved construction workers inhaling biogas in Hong Kong. The scene of these incidents was usually in a confined space like a manhole. The kind of site involved in this case, which was an underground tube of 200 metres long, 5 metres wide and 5 metres high, is relatively rare. But this does not mean that the scene of the incident is not a confined space, which is also the judgement held by the Labour Department currently.

Since people working in confined spaces are prone to danger, the safety regulations are quite strict. According to the law, a worker must hold a work certificate recognised by the Labour Department to enter a confined space to work. Before the commencement of the work, the contractor must appoint a competent person (registered safety officer) to conduct a "risk assessment" for the confined space, including whether there are risks of fire and explosion, whether there are hazardous gases and so on. Related precautions must also be taken. For example, the air inside must be continuously monitored to ensure its safety. The workers must be equipped with oxygen tanks, safety harnesses, alarm devices and toxic gas meters. Someone must also be stationed outside the confined space to provide support at any time. However, given the known facts of the incident, it is very likely that the contractor did not comply with the related regulations. Had the contractor assigned staff to supervise the work outside the space or had it monitored the air quality inside the underground tube, the two workers would not have fallen unconscious from biogas poisoning without anyone knowing.

The government has always stressed that it places high importance to occupational safety. But ironically, the penalty provision in the OSHO had remained unchanged for more than 20 years. It was not until this April that LegCo passed an amendment to raise the maximum fine for serious contraventions from a mere $500,000 to $10 million, with imprisonment for up to two years. However, the amendment of the OSHO only serves to strengthen the law enforcement tools. If the authorities are really determined to cultivate good practices in occupational safety, aside from beefing up patrols of confined working sites across the city, they must also punish serious offenders heavily so as to achieve a deterrent effect.

明報社評 2023.09.27：樹立職安良好風氣 嚴懲違規不容卸責

西九龍港鐵商場圓方一地底設施，日前發生嚴重工業事故，兩名工人懷疑吸入沼氣死亡。事件涉及密閉空間工作，現行法例有明確定義和要求，承辦商必須確保工作環境安全，「不知道」、「不認為」現場是密閉空間，不能成為推卸責任的藉口，為何兩名死者「無收工無人知」，真相必須查明，還家屬一個公道。

以往承辦商或分判商違反職安法例，往往罰款數萬元了事，助長了心存僥倖、敷衍塞責文化，立法會年初已修訂職安健法例加重罰則，期望當局可以透過嚴懲違規者，以收阻嚇作用。

兩名工人周六早上為圓方商場冷氣系統，更換地下水冷喉管，其間疑吸入沼氣暈倒，家人遲遲未見事主下班歸家，徹夜聯絡不果，直至翌日早上才聯絡到僱主，始揭發事件，兩人送院證實不治。發展局昨天按規管機制，暫停涉事承建商競投工務工程的資格。

本港曾多次發生工人吸入沼氣喪命事故，案發現場通常是沙井一類密閉空間，像今次般發生於一條長200米、闊5米、高5米的地下管道，相對少見，但不代表案發現場不是密閉空間，這亦是勞工處目前的判斷。

密閉空間工作易生危險，安全規定相當嚴格。根據法例，工人必須持有勞工處認可的工作資格證明，才可進入密閉場地工作；承建商在施工前須委任一名合資格人士（註冊安全主任），為密閉場地做「風險評估」，包括會否涉及火警和爆炸危險、會否有危害氣體等，並採取相關預防措施，例如持續監測空氣是否安全，工人必須配備供氧裝置、安全繩索、警報器及毒氣表，密閉場地外亦要有人駐守，隨時提供支援。觀乎已知案情，承辦商極可能未有遵守相關規定。倘若承辦商有安排人手在外面監察，又或有監測管道內空氣，就不可能出現兩工人沼氣中毒昏迷無人知的情况。

政府一直強調重視職業安全，然而諷刺是《職安健條例》罰則竟然超過20年未改，直到今年4月立法會才通過修例，將嚴重事故最高罰款，由區區50萬元上調至1000萬元，以及最高監禁兩年。修訂《職安健條例》不過是加強執法工具，當局若決心樹立職安良好風氣，除了加強派人巡查全港密閉地盤，更要重罰嚴重違規者，以儆效尤。

/ Glossary生字 /

shirk：to avoid doing something you should do, especially because you are too lazy

pursuant to something：according to or following something, especially a rule or law

beef up：to add weight, strength, or power to (something)