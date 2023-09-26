Editorial : Support for Caregivers is Urgently Needed

The double deaths occurred in Sau Mau Ping Estate several days ago. A pair of middle-aged brothers died in their home. Security guards called the police after noticing a strange smell coming from the unit. Firefighters broke into the unit and exposed the incident. It is understood that the brothers were over 50 years old with mental illnesses and disabilities. For a long time, they had been cared for by their mother who lived in the same unit. In the past, the brothers had regularly visited the psychiatric department of the public hospital for follow-up consultations, and their cases had been considered "stable". However, since the beginning of 2018, they had not made follow-up visits to their doctors. Then their conditions deteriorated, and their ability to take care of themselves went from bad to worse. At the same time, their mother also developed symptoms of Alzheimer's Disease.

In May this year, their 70-year-old mother was admitted to the hospital due to illness and has remained in hospital ever since, leaving the two brothers with only each other to rely on. The police say that there are no suspicious signs that suggest fighting or looting at the scene. The decomposition of the two bodies suggests that the brothers have been dead for some time. As there was no food in the refrigerator, it cannot be ruled out that the two starved to death because they could not take care of themselves, but the causes of their deaths will have to be determined by investigation.

Given Hong Kong's ageing population, the situation in which the elderly have to care for the disabled will definitely be on the rise in the future. Government officials have stated that they will do their utmost to tighten the safety net, including launching a 24-hour "Designated Hotline for Carer Support", with registered social workers answering all types of questions asked by caregivers. At the end of this year, the Social Welfare Department (SWD) will also launch a one-stop caregiver information website, making it easier for caregivers to find the information and support needed. However, it has never been easy for many grassroots citizens to find resources and help on their own, as they often have to overcome many technical and psychological barriers. Furthermore, some people simply will not take the initiative to ask for help.

Setting up a support hotline and a one-stop website, thus waiting for those in need to make enquiries, is passive and inadequate. The authorities must take the initiative to identify high-risk cases. One of the solutions is to make good use of Care Teams and district networks to identify hidden cases through home visits and other methods. Furthermore, the authorities should set up a cross-departmental information reporting system in which information scattered across different departments and agencies can be integrated. The data should then be analysed by professionals, who will identify potential cases of high risk and take proactive follow-up action.

In the tragic case that has just happened, the elderly caregiver lived with her two sons with mental impairment, and this fact alone should have been enough to classify them as a high-risk family. Furthermore, the fact that the brothers had not made follow-up visits to their doctors for years should have made their case one of even higher risk. The SWD should consider appointing case managers to follow up on such high-risk cases and intervene in a timely manner. When the policy address is published next month, it is hoped that the authorities can propose measures that are more proactive than setting up hotlines and websites in order to address the issue of support for caregivers and prevent more tragedies from happening.

明報社評2023.09.26：以老護殘又釀慘劇 「織網更密」莫淪空談

中年智障兄弟在母親入院後，疑因乏人照顧餓死，事件再次揭示低下層家庭以老護殘慘况，以及當局支援跟進不足，不同部門各自為政，錯過及早發現智障兄弟無人照顧的機會。

秀茂坪邨日前發生雙屍命案，一對中年兄弟倒斃家中，單位傳出異味，保安人員報警，消防破門而入，揭發事件。案情顯示，兩兄弟年逾五旬，有精神病及智力障礙，長期由同住母親照顧。兩人過去有定期到公院精神科覆診，屬「穩定個案」，惟自從2018年初開始未再覆診。其後兩人病情轉差，自理能力每况愈下，母親也出現腦退化症狀。

及至今年5月，年屆七旬的母親因病入院，留醫至今，剩下兩兄弟相依為命。警方表示，案發現場並無打鬥或搜掠等可疑痕迹，兩具屍體已腐爛，相信已死去一段時間，雪櫃內不見任何食物，不排除兩人因缺乏自理能力，結果餓死。最終死因有待調查確定。

香港人口老化，以老護殘等情况，未來肯定有增無減。政府官員表示會盡最大努力，將保護網織得更密，包括推出24小時「照顧者支援專線」，由註冊社工解答照顧者各種疑難，社署年底亦將推出一站式照顧者資訊網，方便照顧者找到所需資訊及支援。可是對於很多基層市民而言，自行找資源找協助，從來不是易事，往往要克服很多技術門檻和心理障礙，這還未計有些人不會主動求助。

設立支援專線及一站式網站，等待有需要人士查詢，屬於守株待兔做法，並不足夠。當局必須主動出擊，找出高危個案。善用關愛隊和地區網絡，透過家訪等方法找出隱蔽個案，是其中一個方法。另外，當局應該設立跨部門信息通報系統，將散落於不同部門和機構的資訊統合起來，由專業人士分析，從中辨識潛在高危個案，主動跟進。

以今次慘劇為例，年邁照顧者與兩名智障兒子共住，本身已足以列入高危家庭類別，加上兩人連續數年沒覆診，更是危上加危。社署應該考慮設立個案經理，跟進這類高危個案，及時介入。施政報告下月發表，期望當局可以提出比設立熱線和網站更進取的措施，處理照顧者支援問題，避免更多悲劇發生。

■ Glossary 生字 /

impaired : damaged, less strong, or not as good as before

go from bad to worse : (of a bad condition, situation, etc.) to get even worse

do your utmost : to do something as well as you can by making a great effort