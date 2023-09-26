Editorial : The Rise of Yiwu

Anyone who has been to Yiwu will have been amazed by the wide variety of products in the city's massive wholesale market that sells all kinds of small commodities. Every "endless" exhibition hall boasts thousands of shops, selling products of different specifications from all around the country for different prices. Built in 2001, the total business area of Yiwu International Trade City has grown to more than 6.4 million square metres, equivalent to 900 football pitches. There are 26 major categories of products. 80% of the world's disposable lighters are sold through Yiwu. The trade city, where 75,000 medium, small and micro enterprises do business, has created 32 million jobs directly and indirectly.

This small commodity wholesale market, the world's largest, is visited by an average of over 200,000 people every day looking for business opportunities. In the first eight months of this year, Yiwu's exports amounted to RMB 336 billion, a year-on-year increase of 20.4%. Exports to the Middle East, Africa, the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and Latin American countries, in particular, all saw double-digit growth. In terms of transportation, Yiwu has the inherent advantage of being close to seaports. In recent years, 18 railway lines have been opened that link the city directly to different European cities and reduce transportation costs. Not only does Yiwu attract domestic and foreign buyers to place orders, but foreign traders have also introduced nearly 100,000 kinds of commodities to the city.

Formerly a place where small vendors set up booths on the roadside to sell products, Yiwu has now become the country's largest wholesale market. This has been due to, firstly, the government's non-interference in the market, thus allowing merchants to operate freely, and secondly subsequent policies such as tax cuts, fee reductions and the simplification of administrative procedures. Overall, it is "small government" that has enabled a big market.

For Yiwu to write "the next chapter of glory", expanding exports is the only way. Currently, there are only 568 enterprises in Zhejiang Province that have investments overseas. The number has increased by 30% this year, but these are merely the actions of specific entrepreneurs. The Yiwu municipal government or industry associations have not set up overseas representative offices to market Yiwu products, build connections for wholesalers, expand sales channels or promote exports to a higher level. This cannot be achieved by wholesalers alone. Only with the government's intervention can the Yiwu's market as a whole be served.

One of the national development goals is to revitalise rural areas. The great cause of national rejuvenation can then be achieved with the "surrounding cities with rural areas" strategy. How Yiwu's future development embodies a high-quality development model deserves attention.

明報社評2023.09.25：小政府造就義烏發迹 高質量發展靠走出去

亞運會在杭州舉行，開幕禮驚艷四方，杭州以至浙江成為亞洲關注焦點。而同樣引人關注的是，國家主席習近平在宣布此次亞運會開幕前幾天，專程去了一趟義烏商貿城，公開透露的信息，只有他在義烏批發市場講的一句話：「義烏的小商品、大市場，不斷的再造新的輝煌。」

到過義烏的人，對這個龐大的小商品批發市場，無不驚歎其品種齊全和種類繁多。每一個「無盡頭」的展廳有成千上萬間店舖，以不同價格出售來自全國各地不同規格的商品。始建於2001年的商貿城，至今總營業面積已經發展到640餘萬平方米，相當於900個足球場。經營產品26個大類，全球八成的「一次性打火機」都經過義烏銷售。7.5萬家中小微企業在這裏經營，直接與間接創造就業崗位達到3200萬個。

平均每天超過20萬人次，在這個全球最大的小商品批發市場尋找商機，今年前8個月，義烏市出口3360億元人民幣，同比增長20.4% ，尤其對中東、非洲、東盟和拉美國家的出口，都有雙位數增長。義烏本來就有靠近碼頭的運輸優勢，近年開通18條鐵路線路直達歐洲不同城市，減低運輸成本。義烏不但吸引國內外買家前來訂貨，也有外國貿易商帶來近10萬種商品進駐。

義烏從小商販在馬路邊搭起帳篷搞銷售，發展到全國最大批發市場，是政府「不管」市場，讓商家自由發揮，及後的政策是減稅降費，簡化行政手續等等，總的來說就是「小政府」成就大市場。

義烏要「再創輝煌」，再擴大出口是必由之路，目前浙江省在海外投資的企業只有568家，今年已經增長三成，但都只是個別企業家的行為。缺乏的是義烏市政府或者行業協會在海外成立推廣辦事處，介紹義烏商品，為批發商搭橋引路，拓展銷售渠道，促進出口再上一台階，但這樣做不是批發商靠單打獨鬥就可以達成目標 ，政府的介入，才能為義烏整體市場服務。

全國的發展目標，其中一個是振興農村，再以「農村包圍城市」以達到全國復興大業，義烏今後的發展，如何體現高質量發展模式，值得關注。

■ Glossary 生字 /

dazzle : to impress somebody a lot with your beauty, skill, etc.

commodity : a product or a raw material that can be bought and sold

embody : to express or represent an idea or a quality