Editorial : The Much-anticipated Hangzhou Asian Games

All 45 members of the Olympic Council of Asia have sent teams to participate in the Hangzhou Asian Games. North Korea has sent its team for the first time after the COVID-19 pandemic, while the numbers of participating athletes from Japan and South Korea are record highs. Hong Kong's delegation is about 940 strong, the highest ever number. It includes 660 athletes, an even bigger number than that of India (634), the most populous country in the world.

Hangzhou is renowned as the "city of innovation" and "city of digitalisation", so the organiser is publicising the concept of hosting the "Smart Asian Games". With the aid of the "Alibaba Cloud" owned by Alibaba, a company headquartered in the city, a traditional internet data centre will be replaced by cloud computing in the Hangzhou Asian Games. From ticketing services to information release, all data processing will be performed "on the cloud". It will only take five to six seconds to release results, the fastest record at a global multi-sport event. "Live cloud broadcasting", to be adopted for the first time, will enable regions or media that cannot receive satellite signals to broadcast live events. A 5.5G network, currently the fastest and most handy network in the world, will be used in the venue.

"Green Asian Games" is another commitment made by the organiser. To implement the low-carbon and eco-friendly concepts, the entire opening ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games will have no fireworks, which is a break with tradition. 3D animation and AR technology will be used instead to generate virtual fireworks. "Green electricity" has been used in all the 65 venues and related facilities of the Asian Games from March to the end of this year. Such green electricity will come from solar power generators in Qinghai, Gansu and other places as well as wind power generated in Xinjiang. Carbon emissions will be zero or near zero, and the electricity will be transmitted to various Asian Games venues and office spaces in Hangzhou through the ultra-high voltage power grid.

Furthermore, green energy such as electricity from 136 solar power stations and offshore wind power in Hangzhou will also be transmitted to the Asian Games venues through the power grid. Even the roof of the "Ten Thousand People Restaurant" in the Asian Games Village is covered in solar electric system, and its green power is integrated into the power grid and can be supplied to nearby residences. Based on blockchain technology, Zhejiang Zheneng Electric Power has created a green power traceability system, named "Green Power Verification Model". This will make the supply of green power to Asian Games venues traceable, verifiable, and provable. It can be said that such a system is the best model of the organic integration between "smart" and "green".

At the Asian Games in Hangzhou, a group of people will also attract attention – the female athletes from Afghanistan. Earlier this month, the Afghan National Olympic Committee announced that 17 female athletes would represent Afghanistan in the Hangzhou Asian Games. In addition to individual events, they will also compete in an Asian Games team event for the first time, which is women's volleyball. The Taliban regime in Afghanistan has been banning women from participating in sports competitions. If these 17 female athletes, known as "Flying Angels", finally appear in the venue, it will add lustre to the Hangzhou Asian Games.

杭州亞運疫後盛事

智能綠色令人期待

因新冠疫情全球大流行延期一年後，杭州亞運會將於明晚開幕。

亞奧理事會的45個成員全數派隊參加杭州亞運，朝鮮是新冠疫情後首次派隊出國參賽，日本、韓國的參賽運動員人數，均創歷史新高。本港亦派出約940人代表團，人數創歷年之冠，其中運動員達660人，甚至多過人口第一大國印度的634名。

杭州有「創新之城」、「數字之城」之稱，故主辦方標榜「智能亞運」的辦賽理念。借助總部設在當地的阿里巴巴旗下的「阿里雲」，杭州亞運將以雲端運算取代傳統數據中心（IDC），從票務服務到資訊發布等數據處理，均百分百「上雲」，賽果發布僅需5至6秒，創全球綜合運動會的最快紀錄。首次採用的「雲上直播」，可令接收不到衛星信號的地區或媒體能直播賽事。亞運會場採用5.5G網絡，是目前全球最快、最好用的網絡。

「綠色亞運」是今次主辦方的另一承諾。為貫徹低碳環保理念，杭州亞運開幕式將打破常規，全程不燃放煙花，而是利用3D動畫、AR技術，以虛擬煙花取代。亞運會所有65間場館及相關設施，從今年3月起到年底，全部使用「綠色電力」。這些綠電，來自青海、甘肅等地的太陽能發電，以及新疆的風力發電，碳排放為零或近乎零，經特高壓電網傳輸至杭州亞運各場館及辦公場地。

此外，杭州本地136個太陽能電站的電能、海上風電等綠色能源，亦通過電網傳送至亞運場館，甚至亞運村內的「萬人餐廳」屋頂，都鋪設太陽能發電系統，其綠電併入電網，還可供應附近民居。浙江電力創建了一套基於區塊鏈技術的綠電溯源系統「綠電驗證模型」，讓亞運場館綠電供應有迹可溯、有數可查、有據可證，可謂「智能」與「綠色」有機結合的最佳範例。

在杭州亞運上，還有一群人引人關注，就是阿富汗的女運動員。本月初，該國奧委會曾宣布，有17名女運動員將代表阿富汗參加杭州亞運，除個人項目外，這些女選手還將首次參加亞運團隊項目 — 女子排球的比賽。由於阿富汗塔利班政權一直禁止女性參加體育比賽，如果這17名被稱作「飛翔的天使」的女運動員最終出現在賽場，杭州亞運也將異彩倍增。

