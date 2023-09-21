Editorial : Democrats Should Participate in District Council Elections

The Hong Kong Association for Democracy and People's Livelihood and the Democratic Party are both traditional local democratic parties. Though dissatisfied with the design of the new system, they have not ruled out taking part in it. In recent months, there were occasional reports that some current or former district councillors from the two parties intended to stand as candidates in the elections. Last night (20 September), the Central Committee of the Democratic Party finally made a clear decision to recommend eight people to run. As the Democratic Party had not participated in the reformed Legislative Council elections in 2021, this decision will inevitably arouse controversy. Some people argue that, since directly elected seats are too scarce to make any difference and it will be difficult for democratic candidates to get nominations from the "three committees", they will not stand much chance even if they are allowed to run. However, it is worth noting that several Democratic Party veterans, including Emily Lau and Yeung Sum, approve of the Democratic Party's decision to field candidates.

The raison d'être of political parties is elections. They must strive to make themselves heard within the system. For a political party, to refrain from taking part in elections is to go into self-imposed exile and "bleed itself dry" after all. It is true that democratic political parties are already experiencing a lack of financial resources and facing even more constraints in the new political environment. The road to victory in an election will be much rockier than before. However, the chance of winning should not be the only consideration in an election. Even if the democrats fail in the end, at least during their campaign they can try to engage with as many voters as possible and explain their political platform and ideas. There is no guarantee of winning in an election, but there is no possibility of winning if one is not participating. Even though the number of directly elected seats in the District Councils has been slashed and the nomination threshold has been dramatically heightened, democratic parties should still strive to participate in the elections.

The anti-amendment storm has left a deep scar on Hong Kong, and pro-democracy parties will indeed have to shoulder a heavy burden when they participate in the District Council elections this time. On the one hand, many traditional democrats did not dissociate themselves from violence or the "scorched earth" philosophy back then. Even if they want to run for office now, they might not pass the eligibility review. On the other hand, the decision to run might lead to scepticism of "political U-turning" and infuriate past supporters of the pro-democracy camp.

The past cannot be changed. Unless one decides to give up, one must move forward no matter how heavy the burden is. The current District Councils have experienced a wave of disqualifications (DQ) and a wave of resignations. There are still some pro-democracy district councillors, including members of the Democratic Party, who were successfully sworn in. Chief Executive John Lee once stated that the restructuring of the District Councils was only aimed at excluding those who undermined national security, advocated Hong Kong independence and supported "black violence" and the "scorched earth" philosophy. As long as they met the requirements, those with opposing views and different ideas about the government's governance could enter the District Councils.

The new District Councils will have massively different roles and functions. Whether the room for directly elected district councillors to get things done will be greatly reduced needs to be examined through participation. Democratic political parties should actively participate in this process and test how much space there is in practice. They should not become bystanders.

明報社評2023.09.21：多元社會必須有得揀 樂見民主派參選區會

區議會選舉年底舉行，民主黨決定派人參選。反修例風暴後，中央落實愛國者治港，不容反中亂港者循選舉進入體制，但也強調無意搞清一色。

民協和民主黨這兩個本地傳統民主派政黨，雖然不滿新制度設計，惟亦沒有關上參選之門。近月不時有消息指兩黨一些現任或前任區議員有意出戰，及至昨晚，民主黨中委會終有明確決定，推薦8人參選。民主黨並無參與2021年改制後的立法會選舉，今次決定難免惹來議論。有人認為直選議席寥寥難起作用、民主派參選者難獲「三會」提名，就算能夠入閘，勝算也不高，然而值得留意的是，多名民主黨元老，包括劉慧卿、楊森等，都認同民主黨參選。

政黨為選舉而生，必須爭取在體制內發聲，不參與選舉，等於自我流放，最終只會「陰乾」。誠然，民主派政黨本來已經缺乏財力，新政治環境下面對的掣肘就更多，參選爭勝之路，必然比以往崎嶇很多，然而勝算高低並非參選唯一考慮，就算最終鎩羽而歸，至少可以在參選過程中，盡量多去接觸選民，闡述政綱和理念。參選不一定能贏，但不參選一定不會有勝出之日。即使區議會直選議席大減，提名門檻也高了很多，民主派政黨依然應該力爭參選。

反修例風暴在港留下極深烙印，民主派政黨這次參選區議會，確要背負很大包袱。一方面，很多傳統民主派人士當日沒有跟暴力或「攬炒」切割，就算現在想參選，亦未必可以通過資格審查；另一方面，參選決定也可能惹來「政治轉軚」一類質疑，觸怒昔日一批支持者。

歷史無法改寫，除非決定放棄，否則包袱再重亦要往前行。現屆區議會經歷了「DQ（取消資格）潮」及辭職潮，仍然有一些民主派區議員宣誓「過關」，當中包括民主黨成員。行政長官李家超曾表示，區議會改制只是排除破壞國安、宣揚港獨、支持「黑暴」及「攬炒」的人，只要符合要求，持反對意見、對政府施政有不同想法者，均可進入區議會。

新一屆區議會角色作用均有重大變化，直選議員做事空間會否大減，需要透過實踐檢驗，民主派政黨應積極參與這過程，測試實際空間有多大，不應成為旁觀者。

■ Glossary 生字 /

field : to provide a candidate, speaker, team, etc. to represent you in an election, a competition, etc.

rule out : to state that something is not possible

veteran : a person who has a lot of experience in a particular area or activity