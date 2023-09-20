Editorial：Lesson Learnt from JPEX Incident

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) stressed more than once that it had no power to regulate or investigate JPEX before the licensing regime came into effect this June. But given that the SFC has long been aware of the "suspicious features" of JPEX's operations, it should have referred the case to the police's Commercial Crime Bureau for follow-up a long time ago. The authorities' poor thinking has given unlicensed exchange platforms and OTC shops the opportunity to do whatever they want in the one-year grace period for licence application. As the existing regulations are ineffective, the authorities must fully review the shortcomings of the legislation and enforcement process.

In a warning statement issued last Wednesday (13 September), the SFC said that JPEX had been promoting its products and services through internet celebrities as well as OTC shops, but no entity in the JPEX group had been licensed by the SFC, and there were many "suspicious features" regarding its promotional practices. Afterwards, many investment customers found that they failed to "cash out" (withdraw the assets from their accounts). Chief Executive John Lee expressed concern and said that the case seemed to involve fraud. The police said yesterday (19 September) that so far they had received more than 1,600 complaints about failure to withdraw assets from JPEX and suspicion of scam, involving about $1.187 billion in assets. Judging from the present situation, the chances of customers recovering their invested funds are not optimistic.

At the end of last year, the government passed amendments to the "Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance" to include VATPs in the scope of regulation, which came into effect this June. The SFC emphasised yesterday that it had been closely monitoring virtual asset trading services since 2017. However, due to the laws previously in force, the SFC had "no authority to supervise" and "could only" add JPEX to the list of unlicensed companies and suspicious websites in the middle of last year and issue multiple "reminders" warning investors about the risks of unlicensed trading platforms without naming names. The problem is that after just a few days of investigation, the police already had reason to suspect that "the relevant persons are suspected of conspiracy to commit fraud" — there was never any need to invoke the new regulations for overseeing VATPs.

The government's amendments last year were primarily aimed at preventing the use of virtual assets for money laundering activities. In light of this incident, the authorities need to review whether the current regulations are focused enough on fraud prevention and investor protection. After the licensing system took effect, the authorities deliberately set a one-year grace period originally intended to give existing trading platforms planning to obtain a licence sufficient time to prepare. However, the JPEX incident reflects that if supervisory bodies impose self-limitations and enforce regulations ineffectively, under lenient arrangements, it will not be difficult for somebody to exploit the situation.

Furthermore, as over-the-counter physical "exchange shops" for virtual assets, OTC shops are not like any regular currency exchange stores. They are not regulated by the Money Service Operators Licensing System, and the SFC's virtual asset regulations also do not apply to them. In theory, they can continue to collaborate with unlicensed trading platforms until the grace period expires next May. The fact that such a huge loophole exists is shocking.

明報社評 2023.09.20：JPEX案12億元買教訓 監管法例缺失須檢視

虛擬資產交易平台JPEX案件，迄今有8人涉嫌串謀詐騙被捕，包括場外找換店（OTC）負責人等，然而誰是JPEX負責人、近12億元客戶投資下落等，至今仍不清不楚。

證監會一再表示，發牌制度今年6月生效前，無權力監管或調查JPEX，但既然證監會早已察覺JPEX經營手法可疑，理應一早轉介警方商罪科跟進。當局思慮不周，令無牌交易平台和場外找換店，有機會在申領牌照一年寬限期內上下其手，現行監管條例未有發揮作用，當局必須全面檢視法例和執管上的缺失。

證監會上周三發出警告聲明，指JPEX透過網紅及OTC推廣產品服務，但集團旗下實體並未獲證監會發牌，推廣手法也存在眾多可疑之處。事後不少投資客戶發現「出金」（提取資產）失敗。行政長官李家超對事件表示關注，認為有欺詐成分。警方昨天表示，暫時接獲逾1600宗報案，涉及未能在JPEX提取資產及懷疑受騙，涉款約11.87億元。觀乎目前情況，客戶討回投資款項的機會，並不樂觀。

去年底，政府通過修訂《打擊洗錢及恐怖分子資金籌集條例》，將虛擬資產交易平台納入規管，今年6月生效。證監會昨天強調早於2017年已密切關注虛擬資產交易服務，但囿於舊有法律，證監會「無權監管」，「只可以」於去年中將JPEX列入無牌公司及可疑網站名單，以及之後發出多次「提醒」，不點名呼籲投資者小心無牌交易平台的風險。問題是短短數天調查，警方已認為「有理由懷疑相關人士涉嫌觸犯串謀詐騙」，根本毋須援引監管虛擬資產交易平台新例。

政府去年修例，主要目的是提防有人利用虛擬資產從事洗錢活動，經過今次事件，當局有必要檢討現行規例在提防詐騙、保障投資者方面是否對焦。發牌制度生效後，當局特設一年寬限期，本意是讓有意領牌的現有交易平台，有足夠時間準備，JPEX事件卻反映，倘若監管機構自我設限、執管不力，通融安排下要渾水摸魚一點不難。

另外，OTC作為虛擬資產場外實體「找換店」，既不似一般貨幣找換店般，接受金錢服務經營者法例規管，證監會的虛擬資產監管法例又不適用於它們身上，理論上，直至明年5月寬限期屆滿前，它們依然可以跟無牌交易平台合作。這麼大的漏洞，令人驚訝。

/ Glossary生字 /

name names：to give the names of the people involved in something, especially something wrong or illegal

invoke：to mention or use a law, rule, etc. as a reason for doing something

lenient：​not as strict as expected when punishing somebody or when making sure that rules are obeyed