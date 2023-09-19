Editorial : Inadequate Regulation of Virtual Asset Platforms

Hong Kong's VATP licensing system came into effect in June this year. JPEX has yet to apply for a licence; whether its promotion of services and operation in Hong Kong are in violation of the regulations has been a recent focus of attention. Since 2021, JPEX has been advertising its services at MTR stations, at bus stations and on the façades of high-rise buildings. It once proclaimed itself to be a "Japanese cryptocurrency exchange that has established a foothold in Hong Kong" and so on. At the same time, it kept lining up internet celebrities, KOLs and over-the-counter virtual asset money changes (OTC) to build its momentum, actively promoting its services and products to the public.

In July this year, our reporter attended a public talk on virtual asset investment led by Joseph Lam, a local internet personality. Lam had previously announced that he "had applied to become a partner of JPEX". During the talk, he also invited participants to open a JPEX account and arranged for them to convert their cash into virtual currency and deposit it onto the platform on the spot.

Over the past year and a half, false or misleading statements about JPEX have been made continuously. The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) should have kept a consistent and close watch on the company's business activities in Hong Kong. It should have taken the initiative to investigate the company, understand its background, see if other false statements had been made and notify investors as soon as possible. However, as of last Wednesday (13 September), when it made the warning statement, the SFC's most noticeable follow-up action had been to include JPEX on the list of unlicensed companies and suspicious websites in July last year. Despite the lack of information about who was in charge of JPEX and doubts about where it was headquartered, the company was still able to operate and promote its operations in a high-profile manner to attract customers. The Alert List system of the SFC gives the public an impression that it is merely a piece of paper. A warning is issued, but there is not any active follow-up action, let alone an active investigation.

After the VATP licensing system took effect, the authorities set up a grace period. The original intention was to allow enough time for existing platforms that intended to obtain a licence to make preparations. However, exactly because of this flexible arrangement, the authorities must pay close attention to the market situation and beware of anyone exploiting legal loopholes, and take advantage of the transitional period. The SFC should at least clearly list the platforms that are applying for a licence and strengthen investor education.

In response to JPEX making sudden and significant changes to currency withdrawal fees recently, in effect retaining customers' funds, it is necessary for the authorities to formulate measures to regulate fee arrangements. JPEX is not a banking institution, but it claims on its website that it provides banking and deposit services, which obviously is a potential violation of the Banking Ordinance. However, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority did not call for public vigilance until recently, and it did not name the company. This also makes citizens feel that the authorities are slow to recognise the situation and their regulation is not enforced adequately.

明報社評2023.09.19：監管虛擬資產平台不力 證監可疑名單恍若空文

虛擬資產交易平台JPEX下架理財頁面所有交易，投資者擔心血本無歸，警方昨天以涉嫌串謀詐騙拘捕6人，包括本地網紅KOL。市民需要小心投資陷阱，網紅名人也要為其言行負責，若涉及虛假陳述誤導投資者，當局介入調查亦屬必然。

本港監管虛擬資產交易平台發牌制度今年6月生效，迄今仍未申領牌照的JPEX，在港宣傳經營有否違規，近日成為關注焦點。JPEX自2021年起在港鐵站、巴士站和高樓大廈大賣廣告，一度自稱是「日本加密貨幣交易所登陸香港」，云云，同時又不斷找網紅KOL和場外虛擬資產貨幣兌換商（OTC）造勢，積極向公眾推廣服務及產品。

今年7月，本報記者以參與者身分，報名參加本地網紅林作舉辦的虛擬資產投資公開講座。林作之前曾公開表明「已經申請成為『JPEX合伙人』」，他在講座上亦邀請參與者開設JPEX帳戶，並即場安排將現金轉成虛擬貨幣存入平台。

有關JPEX的不實或誤導陳述，過去一年半屢見不鮮，證監會理應持續密切留意該公司在港經營活動情况，主動調查，了解該公司的背景，看看是否還有其他不實陳述，盡快通知投資者，然而截至上周三發出警告聲明之前，證監會最為人知的「跟進」，只得去年7月將JPEX列入無牌公司及可疑網站名單。JPEX負責人是誰不清楚，總部在哪存疑問，依然可以繼續高調營運宣傳招客，證監會的可疑名單制度，予人觀感是一紙空文，發過警告便了事，不見有何積極跟進，遑論主動調查。

虛擬資產交易平台發牌制度生效後，當局特設寬限期，本意是讓有意領牌的現行平台，有足夠時間準備，然而正因有通融安排，當局更須密切緊盯市場情况，提防有人走法律罅，利用過渡期魚目混珠。證監會至少應該清楚列出正在申請牌照的平台名單，以及加強教育投資者。

針對JPEX日前突然大幅調整提幣手續費，變相扣起客戶資金，當局有必要制訂措施，規管手續費安排。JPEX並非銀行機構，網頁卻曾聲稱提供銀行及存款服務，明顯有違《銀行業條例》之嫌，但金管局直至日前才不點名呼籲市民提高警覺，同樣令人覺得當局後知後覺，監管不到位。

■ Glossary 生字 /

(go) down the plughole : to be wasted

proclaim : to publicly and officially tell people about something important

loophole : a mistake in the way a law, contract, etc. has been written that enables people to legally avoid doing something that the law, contract, etc. had intended them to do