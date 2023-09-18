Editorial : A Coordinated Contingency Plan for the GBA

The extremely heavy rainstorm broke all-time records in terms of rainfall and the duration of the black rainstorm warning remaining in force. The so-called "once in 500 years" description means that the probability of such a rainstorm occurring within a year is one in 500 — it does not mean that the next heavy rainstorm of this level is 500 years away. The intensifying impact of extreme weather, in particular, means that all sorts of measures need to be adjusted without delay.

The rainstorm, the heaviest in history, was even threatening the northern cities of the Shenzhen River. As the water level of the Shenzhen reservoir rose sharply and posed a risk to the dams, the municipal government had no choice but to discharge floodwater from the Shenzhen reservoir. Although the action was not the reason why widespread flooding occurred in many areas of Hong Kong or why the flooding was aggravated, the rising water levels of the Shenzhen River could not have had no impact on drainage in the North District. According to Secretary for Security Tang Ping-keung, the SAR government immediately visited the six most affected villages to put officers on standby and evacuate villagers.

For decades, Shenzhen has not been investing enough in the drainage system. A long-standing criticism is that streets and alleys alike flood whenever it rains. An entire underground sewage and drainage system should be improved and constructed as soon as possible to avoid a repeat of the same mistake. There are views in Hong Kong that when designing various drainage systems, flood discharge plans and emergency plans, Shenzhen should do so in a way that does not affect Hong Kong. This is unrealistic. No doubt the drainage system of any city mostly affects the city itself. However, Hong Kong and Shenzhen share the Shenzhen River. When an extremely heavy rainstorm comes, neither Shenzhen nor Hong Kong can be spared the consequences.

Shenzhen's emergency plan should take Hong Kong's factors into account. Likewise, Hong Kong's emergency plan should also take Shenzhen's factors into account. Experts from the two places should inform each other of the design and capacity of the projects and other technical factors. They should solicit the views of each other and try to accommodate each other as much as possible.

Natural disasters know no boundaries. The 11 cities in the Greater Bay Area can even be said to be cheek by jowl. Research on the impact of extreme weather on climate change should be done in no time. Furthermore, research on the impact on the entire region cannot be conducted by any of the cities alone. Emergency mechanisms, including notification mechanisms, personnel and equipment deployment, standards to be adopted etc, should be coordinated and implemented by the governments at the Greater Bay Area level. How the establishment of this mechanism should be coordinated is a matter that should also be discussed as soon as possible, and practical plans should be proposed.

明報社評2023.09.18：排水系統延誤要問責 應急計劃要協調灣區

打破所有紀錄的暴雨已經過去一周，目前關注點集中在紅山半島的僭建和災區清理問題，輿論沒有放過追究排水系統工程延誤且在局部地區未能發揮作用問題，特區政府承諾加快進度和調整原來工程的排序，市民希望在下次特大暴雨來臨之時，不再發生同樣事情以及聽到政府的同樣托詞。

這次特大暴雨，無論從降雨量和黑雨信號維持時間來說，都打破了有史以來的紀錄。所謂「500年一遇」，是指一年內發生機率為五百分之一，並非這個級別的暴雨下次重來是在500年之後，特別是極端天氣影響加劇的情况下，各種應對措施要重新調整，不容拖延。

史上最大暴雨還危及深圳河以北的城市，深圳水庫水位急劇上升威脅到堤壩有危險，市政府被迫決定深圳水庫排洪，雖然排洪並非香港市區多個地方出現水浸或者加劇水浸的原因，但深圳河水位上漲，對於北區的排水不可能沒有影響。保安局長鄧炳強透露，特區政府第一時間到最受影響的6條鄉村戒備及撤離村民。

深圳市幾十年來對排水系統投入不足，大街小巷逢雨必浸一直為人詬病，應該盡快修建整個排污和排水的下水道系統，以免重蹈覆轍。香港有議論認為，要求深圳市設計各種排水系統、排洪計劃和應急方案時，盡量做到不要影響香港。這種看法不切實際，任何一個城市的排水系統當然絕大部分是影響本市，但香港與深圳共用一條深圳河，在特大暴雨面前，深圳和香港都不可能「獨善其身」。

深圳的應急方案要考慮到香港因素，同樣，香港的應急方案也應該考慮到深圳因素，有關工程的設計與容量等技術因素，兩地專家應該知會對方，徵求意見，盡量做到協調。

天災無疆界，大灣區11個城市更加是唇齒相依，極端天氣影響氣候變化的研究刻不容緩，而且研究對整個地區的影響，更不可能由任何一個城市單獨從事；應急機制，包括通報機制、人員和設備調配、採用標準等，都應該由大灣區層面政府協調推行，這套機制的設置如何協調，也應該盡快討論並拿出切實可行方案。

■ Glossary 生字 /

solicit : to ask somebody for something, such as support, money or information; to try to get something or persuade somebody to do something

cheek by jowl : very close together

in no time : very quickly or very soon