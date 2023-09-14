Editorial : HK and the Belt and Road Initiative

Under the Belt and Road Initiative, China has signed over 200 cooperative documents with more than 150 countries and more than 30 international organisations. Beijing will host the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the initiative next month, at the same time discussing high-quality construction cooperation.

In Hong Kong, the Belt and Road Summit organised by the SAR government was held yesterday (13 September), with over 6,000 people attended, including official delegations from more than 70 countries and regions. The number of memorandums of cooperation signed was also the highest ever. In his speech, Chief Executive John Lee said that these record-breaking numbers demonstrated that Hong Kong had returned to the global stage.

The Belt and Road Initiative has never been simply about infrastructure construction. The West has dominated the world for 200 years. From the division of labour on the industrial chain to the production-consumption relationship, the global economic system has long revolved around the West, and the distribution of interests has also been heavily slanted in its favour. For nearly half a century, developing countries have provided the West with raw materials and cheap consumer goods, while the West has controlled advanced manufacturing and cutting-edge technology. Even though occasionally non-Western economies were able to join the ranks of the developed world, very often the prerequisite was that they must be politically subordinate to the Western camp. Worse still, some backward regions were in effect exiled outside this system for a long time. The rise of China broke this situation, and the Belt and Road Initiative is a new construction of the existing global economic system, allowing all sides to make the pie bigger so that everyone can get more.

Hong Kong is well-positioned to play a greater role in the Belt and Road Initiative. The key is to change its thinking and mentality, understand the global situation clearly and jump out of the comfort zone of the past. Hong Kong has a long history of doing business with the West and has an extensive network of connections. In contrast, the Belt and Road region is a new market with a cultural background that Hong Kong finds unfamiliar. Risk factors have made some Hong Kong people reluctant give it a try even though they are inching for it and would rather stay in their comfort zones. Some people even despise these markets.

However, the global situation has changed dramatically in recent years. Hong Kong has also become a target of suppression. Rivalry between major powers and geopolitics are risks that Hong Kong has never faced when doing business with the West in the past. On the contrary, the development of the Belt and Road market has the support of the country. With divergence of risk factors between these two fronts can become the catalyst for Hong Kong to accelerate its participation in the Belt and Road Initiative.

When Hong Kong's economy took off in the last century, the daring and entrepreneurial spirit played an important role. Participation in the Belt and Road Initiative now also requires this spirit. Hong Kong's exploration of opportunities presented by the Belt and Road Initiative can go hand in hand with its continued dealings with the West, but Hong Kong people must deepen their understanding of Belt and Road countries as soon as possible.

明報社評2023.09.14：參與一帶一路建設 香港須跳出舒適圈

今年是「一帶一路」倡議10周年，香港如何參與其中並發揮作用，多年來談得多、做得少，當中有歷史因素，亦有心態問題。

一帶一路倡議下，中國跟150多國及30多個國際組織，簽署逾200份合作文件。北京下月將舉辦第三屆一帶一路國際合作高峰論壇，一邊紀念倡議10周年，一邊共商高質量建設合作。

在香港，由特區政府舉辦的一帶一路高峰論壇，則於昨天舉行，逾6000人參加，包括來自70多個國家地區的官方代表團，簽署合作備忘錄的數目也是歷來之最，行政長官李家超致辭稱，這些創紀錄的數字，說明香港已回到世界舞台。

一帶一路從來不止是搞基建。西方主導世界200年，全球經濟體系由產業鏈分工到生產-消費關係，長期以西方為中心，利益分配也是大幅向其傾斜。近半個世紀以來，發展中國家為西方提供原材料和廉價消費品，西方陣營則控制尖端生產技術和科技，縱使偶有非西方經濟體得以躋身發達世界行列，但前提往往是政治上從屬於西方陣營；部分落後地區，更是變相長期遺棄於這個體系之外。中國崛起打破了這格局，而一帶一路就是對現有世界經濟體系一個新構建，齊齊將餅做大，人人分得更多。

香港有條件在一帶一路上發揮更大作用，關鍵是要改變思維心態，認清世局，跳出過往的舒適圈。香港跟西方做生意有很長的歷史，人脈網絡亦多，相比之下，一帶一路地區是新市場，文化背景又不熟悉，風險因素導致一些港人想試不敢試，寧可留在舒適圈，有些人甚至是看不起這些市場。

然而這幾年世界格局變化巨大，香港亦成打壓對象。大國角力與地緣政治，是以往香港與西方做生意打交道時不曾面對的風險，反觀開拓一帶一路市場有國家支持，風險因素此消彼長，可以成為推動香港加快參與一帶一路的助燃劑。

上世紀香港經濟騰飛，敢闖敢拼的企業家精神，發揮重要作用，現在投入一帶一路建設，同樣需要這份精神。香港開拓一帶一路機遇，與繼續跟西方打交道，可以並行不悖，但港人必須盡快加深對一帶一路國家的認識。

■ Glossary 生字 /

revolve around something : to have somebody or something as the main interest or subject

slant : to present information based on a particular way of thinking, especially in an unfair way

despise : to dislike and have no respect for somebody or something