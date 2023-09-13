Editorial：Review Flooding Blackspots, Improve Flood Control

Battered by a once-in-a-century black-signal rainstorm last week, many districts in Hong Kong were inundated. The Wong Tai Sin MTR station looked like a reservoir. In the following days, unstable weather continued to affect the city. On Monday morning, Sai Kung, Shatin and other areas were hit by exceptionally heavy rainstorms, with 80 to 100 mm of rainfall recorded in one hour. The Observatory had to issue the "Localised Heavy Rain Advisory" three times. Flooding occurred in at least eight sites in areas such as Tseung Kwan O and Kwun Tong, with floodwaters up to one metre.

Hong Kong's drainage system was designed to cope with "once-in-200-years" rainstorms. However, during the exceptionally heavy rainstorm last Thursday, the peak rainfall reached 158 mm in one hour, and the total rainfall in some areas reached 800 mm in 24 hours. According to statistical analysis, it was a "once-in-500-years" condition that exceeded the bearing capacity of the city's drainage system. The Secretary for Development said that the government had already done a good job in drainage work many years ago, and that there was "a certain degree of confidence" in Hong Kong's drainage system and slope maintenance work. Despite the fact that the localised heavy rainstorms on Monday morning were not "once in several hundred years", they still caused serious flooding in several sites in Kwun Tong and Tseung Kwan O. At one point, the Acting Director of Drainage Services described the situation as "water accumulation in local areas" rather than "flooding". His remarks go against common people's perception and will only raise doubts as to whether the authorities are willing to face up to the problem.

The Drainage Services Department said that a total of more than 120 flooding blackspots had been eliminated around the past 30 years, and that there were only four flooding blackspots left in Hong Kong. However, the reality is that the places that were seriously flooded in the last few days, including Wong Tai Sin, Chai Wan, Kwun Tong and Tseung Kwan O, are not on the list of flooding blackspots. Moreover, all of them are located in densely populated urban areas. The department must review the list of flooding blackspots in accordance with the actual situation.

Since the 2020 rainy season, the Drainage Services Department started to implement the "just-in-time clearance" arrangement. If the Observatory forecasts that a rainstorm is coming, personnel will be deployed by the department to inspect about 200 locations that are susceptible to blockage by litter or fallen leaves, and clearance work will be immediately arranged if necessary. After the rainstorm and typhoon signals are cancelled, personnel will also be dispatched to inspect and clear rivers and the inlets of main stormwater drainage systems. The exceptionally heavy rainstorm last Thursday night came not long after Typhoon Saola passed the city. The department should have had several days to implement the "just-in-time clearance" arrangement. The flooding in Kwun Tong and Tseung Kwan O on Monday also happened about three days after last week's exceptionally heavy rainstorm. The officials cannot make it sound as if the floods were "unavoidable" simply because heavy rain had flushed litter to the drains and blocked them.

明報社評 2023.09.13：重新檢視水浸黑點 防洪工作急須加強

一場世紀暴雨，冲出不少問題，本港防洪能力和治水工作，尤其需要重新檢視。上周四深夜全港多地嚴重水浸，若說是跟「500年一遇」暴雨超出排水系統負荷有關，但本周一觀塘和將軍澳局部地區嚴重水浸，當時降雨量雖大，卻談不上空前；高近1米的水深，也肯定不止是「積水」。由黃大仙站到觀塘及將軍澳，最近出現嚴重水浸的地區，皆非目前水浸黑點，當局需要正視問題，改善治水工作。

本港上周經歷世紀黑雨洗禮，多區如同澤國，黃大仙港鐵站恍若水塘。其後幾天天氣持續不穩定，周一早上西貢、沙田等地區出現特大暴雨，1小時內錄得80至100毫米降雨量，天文台需要三發「局部地區大雨提示」。將軍澳和觀塘等地至少8處地點出現水浸，最高水位達1米。

本港排洪系統以應付200年一遇暴雨為標準，惟上周四特大暴雨，高峰降雨量達1小時158毫米，部分地區24小時總降雨量達800毫米，以統計學分析，屬500年一遇情況，超出本港排水系統的承受能力。發展局長稱，政府多年前已做好渠務工作，香港的渠務和斜坡工程管理「有一定底氣」。可是周一早上局部地區暴雨，說不上數百年不遇，一樣導致觀塘將軍澳多處嚴重水浸；署理渠務署長一度形容，那是「局部積水」而非「水浸」，有違常人認知，只會令外界質疑，當局是否願意正視問題。

渠務署稱，過去30年合共消除逾120個水浸黑點，現時全港只剩4個水浸黑點。現實是過去數天發生嚴重水浸的地方，包括黃大仙、柴灣、觀塘、將軍澳，統統不在水浸黑點名單之上，兼且全都位於人口密集的市區。署方有必要因應實際情況，檢討水浸黑點名單。

渠務署於2020年雨季起，實施「及時清渠」，若天文台預測暴風雨來臨，署方會調配人手巡查約200個容易受垃圾或枯葉阻塞的位置，在需要時立刻安排清理；暴雨及風球除下後，亦會派員巡視及清理主要雨水排放系統進水口及河道。上周四晚特大暴雨，適逢颱風「蘇拉」過後不久，署方理應有數天時間「及時清渠」；本周一觀塘將軍澳水浸，跟上周特大暴雨，相距也有大約3天。官員不能因為大雨會將垃圾冲到渠口阻塞，就將水浸說成好像「無可避免」。

/ Glossary生字 /

deluge：a severe flood; a sudden very heavy fall of rain

inundate：to cover an area of land with a large amount of water

susceptible (to something)：very likely to be influenced, harmed or affected by something