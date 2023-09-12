Editorial：Record Rainfall Uncovers Rampant Illegal Construction

As seen at the scene, the collapse of the slope beneath the sea-facing house involved at Redhill Peninsula has revealed its foundation structure and suspected illegal constructions. After the inspections by the Buildings Department and the Geotechnical Engineering Office, it has been confirmed that House No. 72 had an unlawfully built single-storey basement near a government slope. The slope retaining wall had also been knocked down illegally, posing a high risk to the overall structural safety of the building.

The adjacent House No. 70, although not showing obvious structural hazards, was found to have unauthorised constructions and an unapproved basement. As for House No. 74, the owner initially refused to cooperate and did not allow government officials to enter and inspect the property. The authorities are only able to enter today (12 September) to determine if there is any unauthorised construction that poses a risk.

The media has occasionally mentioned the issue of illegal structures in luxury low-density houses in the past, even describing it as an "open secret". However, these houses are generally more concealed. Their unauthorised extensions underground are also less likely to be discovered, rendering aerial surveys by the Buildings Department ineffective. A real estate professional claimed that underground illegal structures in these houses can be quite extensive, potentially equivalent to an additional unit of the same size underground.

Raymond Chan, former head of the Geotechnical Engineering Office, pointed out that after landslides occurred on the slopes in question, no significant water seepage was observed, indicating that the slopes had not been affected by groundwater. Instead, multiple water pipes were visible at the top of the slopes with continuous drainage. Whether the landslide was related to the long-term seepage from the water pipes was uncertain. Meanwhile, a structural engineer stated that the construction of unauthorised basements involves digging holes in the ground, which can introduce rainwater into the slopes during rainfall, leading to a heightened risk of landslides.

While the impact of unauthorised constructions in luxury homes on slope safety is unacceptable, the act of occupying government land when owners possess properties of sizes that ordinary citizens can barely dream of is equally deplorable. Based on aerial maps from the Lands Department, a reporter found that several houses in the coastal area extend beyond the plot of Redhill Peninsula, implying possible possession of government land.

A surveyor has pointed out that there are currently private development projects that rent government land beyond private land for other purposes through short-term leases. Yet, as a large-scale development project, the chances of individual homeowners at Redhill Peninsula obtaining approval to build gardens or swimming pools on government land are believed to be very low.

The problem lies in the weak enforcement of the government, which allows violators to act with impunity. The conviction of the former president of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers, Otto Poon, for the unauthorised construction of a swimming pool in his Tuen Mun house only incurred a $20,000 fine. Such punishment lacks deterrent effect. It is necessary for the authorities to amend the legislation and increase the penalties.

明報社評 2023.09.12：一場世紀特大暴雨 冲出離譜僭建真相

世紀暴雨下，本港出現數十宗山泥傾瀉，當中又以港島南區大型低密度豪宅屋苑紅山半島的情况，引來最多議論，原因除了坍塌規模嚴重，還因山泥傾瀉暴露了涉事豪宅獨立屋僭建之離譜。

現場所見，出事的紅山半島面海獨立屋，下方斜坡坍塌，露出地基結構，以及懷疑非法構建物。屋宇署與土力工程處人員視察後，證實72號獨立屋在近政府斜坡位置僭建了一層地庫，又非法拆除了斜坡擋土牆，對整體樓宇結構安全構成高度風險。

毗鄰的70號獨立屋，雖然整體樓宇結構沒有明顯危險，屋宇署亦發現有僭建物和僭建地庫；至於74號屋，戶主一度拒絕合作，不讓署方人員入內視察，當局要今天才能入屋確定是否有違規僭建構成危險。

低密度豪宅獨立屋僭建問題，媒體過去偶有提及，甚至形容為「公開的秘密」，然而這些獨立屋一般較為隱蔽，地下僭建物更不易為人發現，屋宇署高空勘察巡視，根本不起作用。有地產業人士稱，這些獨立屋的地下僭建情况，可以相當誇張，隨時等同於地下多建一間面積相同的單位。

土力工程處前處長陳健碩指出，涉事斜坡發生山泥傾瀉後，未見有水大量滲出，估計斜坡並非受地下水影響，反而是斜坡頂部可見多條水管，有水管仍在不停排水，未知山泥傾瀉會否跟水管長期滲水有關；有結構工程師則指出，僭建地庫工程須在地面挖洞，下雨時會將雨水引進斜坡內，加劇山泥傾瀉風險。

豪宅僭建影響斜坡安全，固然不能接受；明明已有一般市民不敢奢望的房屋面積，還要霸佔官地，同樣令人不齒。紅山半島山泥傾瀉，記者根據地政總署的地理鳥瞰圖，發現臨海方向一帶，多幢獨立屋看來都超出紅山半島所屬地段，意即有佔用官地之嫌。

有測量師指出，雖然現時有私人發展項目會以短期租約方式，租用私人土地以外的官地作其他用途，但紅山半島屬大型發展項目，即使個別業主申請在政府土地興建花園或泳池，相信獲批機會也很低。

問題是政府執法軟弱無力，違規者自然有恃無恐。香港工程師學會前會長潘樂陶屯門獨立屋僭建泳池案罪名成立，也不過是罰款2萬元。這樣的懲罰，無阻嚇力可言，當局有必要修改法例，加重罰則。

/ Glossary生字 /

rampant：(of something bad) existing or spreading everywhere in a way that cannot be controlled

knock (something) down：to destroy a building or part of a building

impunity：freedom from punishment or from the unpleasant results of something that has been done