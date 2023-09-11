Editorial : Dedicated Agency to Boost Private Economy

The expected economic growth target for this year is 5%, and the growth rate in the first half of the year reached 5.5%. However, the economic performance in recent months has been weak, and momentum has been lacking. This has led to worry about a higher likelihood of an economic downturn in the second half of the year. Although the profits of state-owned enterprises are still growing, there has been a continued negative growth in private investment, which has not been seen in many years.

The private economy's lack of confidence in future development is partly due to external factors and partly due to domestic economic transformation, as high-tech industries have higher thresholds. But in the final analysis, the unfavourable factors posed by the overall business environment to the private economy are a long-standing structural problem that cannot be cured.

The private economy plays an important role in the overall economy, which can be illustrated using the numbers 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: the private economy accounts for over 50% of tax revenue; over 60% of the GDP; over 70% of technological innovation achievements; over 80% of urban jobs and over 90% of the number of enterprises. As for the difficulties encountered by the private economy, there might be even more numbers to list.

Some commentators argue that the state's policies on the private economy are in fact sufficient, and the legal protection can be said to be sound. The crux of the matter is that the policy has not been implemented properly. While whether this is the case is a matter of opinion, it is a fact that whenever there are economic difficulties, the national government will always introduce a series of policies and spare no effort to do what can be done to tide private companies over.

However, the structural problem encountered by the private economy is that state-owned enterprises and central enterprises monopolise resources and markets, and there are not many opportunities for private enterprises to get a share of the pie. The central government has kept arguing that state-owned enterprises and private enterprises should be treated fairly. But in fact, not much can be done. Businesses at the lower end of the production chain, which cannot be completed by state-owned enterprises or which are not profitable, can be handled by private enterprises with their flexible business. However, they will encounter difficulties such as access standards, financing difficulties, high taxes and fees, and talent shortage.

In addition to policies introduced this time, the central government has also set up a special agency to implement them. The Private Economy Development Bureau has been established under the National Development and Reform Commission. Its person in charge has said that the functions of the agency are overall planning and coordination, comprehensive policy implementation and the promotion of development.

The private economy is the key to the overall economy. The national government has always attached great importance to it, but it has struggled to promote it in the right way. Now that a dedicated agency has been set up, which is an unprecedented move, whether it can effectively implement the policy and achieve the goal of promoting the private economy will depend on the actual practices of the agency.

明報社評2023.09.11：專責機構促進民營經濟 成效還看具體執行做法

今年國家整體經濟疲軟，民企首當其衝，中央7月出台《促進民營經濟31條》，9月份正式批准成立民營經濟發展局，顯示中央的態度十分明確，要刺激經濟，必先激活民營經濟，要恢復投資者信心，必先重振民營企業信心。

今年預期經濟增長目標為5%，上半年增速也達到5.5%，惟近月經濟表現疲軟，後勁乏力，令人擔心下半年會出現滑落，壓力加大。雖然國企盈利仍然有增長，但民間投資出現連續負增長，這是多年未曾有過的情况。

民營經濟對未來發展缺乏信心，有外圍因素影響，也有國內經濟轉型，高科技產業門檻較高的原因，但歸根結柢是總體經營環境對民營經濟的不利因素，是長期存在的結構性問題未能根治。

民營經濟對整體經濟舉足輕重，「56789」的一組數字足以說明，民營經濟貢獻了50%以上的稅收、60%以上的國內生產總值、70%以上的技術創新成果、80%以上的城鎮勞動就業崗位、90%以上的企業數量。而民營經濟遇到的困難，要列舉的數字可能更多。

有評論認為，其實國家對民營經濟的政策已經足夠，法律保障也算完善，關鍵是政策執行不到位，是否如此，可能還有不同意見，事實是每當遇到經濟困難，國家都會推出一系列政策，「雪中送炭」能做到的，政府也會不遺餘力去做。

然而，民營經濟遇到的結構性問題，是國企、央企壟斷資源和市場，民企可以分一杯羹的機會不多，中央不斷提出要公平對待國有企業和民營企業，但實際上做到的不多，在生產鏈條末端國企無法完成或者利潤不高的部分，民企憑藉靈活經營可以承接，卻會遇到准入標準、融資困難、稅費高企、人才難求等難題。

這次中央除了出台政策，還設置專門機構執行，在國家發改委下，成立民營經濟發展局。有關負責人表示，這個機關的功能是統籌協調、綜合施策、促進發展。

民營經濟是整體經濟的關鍵，國家向來都十分重視，但如何促進則不得其法，現在成立專責機構，是破天荒的做法，是否能夠有效執行政策以及做到促進民營經濟的目標，尚要觀察這個機構的具體做法。

■ Glossary 生字 /

bear the brunt : to receive the main force of something unpleasant

manifest : to show something clearly, especially a feeling, an attitude or a quality

tide somebody over : to help somebody during a difficult period by providing what they need