Editorial : Huawei's Major Breakthrough

A main battlefield in the Sino-US technology war is chips. Although US chip manufacturers are reluctant to give up China's huge market, the US government, in order to hinder the development of China's high-tech fields such as artificial intelligence, has strictly restricted the export of chips to China. It has also heaped pressure on allies such as the Netherlands, demanding that they do not provide China with advanced technology and equipment for the production of high-end chips.

During the recent China visit of Gina Raimondo, the US Secretary of Commerce, she claimed that the US had no intention of decoupling from China and would still sell chips to China; but at the same time, she stated that the US would not sell advanced chips to China. However, just when Raimondo was in China, Huawei launched its flagship new mobile phone Mate 60 Pro equipped with a high-end chip without any prior notice. Priced at RMB 6,999, the phone has sold over a million units in an instant.

In 2019, the US put Huawei on the export control list on the grounds of so-called "security concerns". US corporations must obtain approval from Washington before they can supply parts to Huawei. Faced with an all-out blockade by the US, Huawei had difficulty importing high-end chips. At one point, observers thought that Huawei's mobile phone business was doomed. Unexpectedly, after a three-year hiatus, Huawei has launched another high-end flagship mobile phone. The focus of all sides is on the chip used in the phone.

Huawei's new phone is equipped with an advanced chip capable of 5G capabilities and can make satellite calls. These are all confirmed facts. So far, there is no evidence that the chip in question was supplied by other countries or regions. In other words, the national production of the core components of Huawei's new phone has been achieved, which is a significant breakthrough. What implications this will have for the mobile phone market, the chip market and the "bottleneck" problem will depend on how the chip was produced.

Since Huawei is tight-lipped about the new phone chip, the total volume of the shipments of the new phone and its gross profit margin will have to be unveiled in the results announced later. At this point, it is actually impossible to say whether foreign analysis is accurate. It is possible that the mainland has made improvements on the yield of finished products, enabling more effective cost control and the mass production of 7-nanometre wafers. If this is the case, China-made high-end chips may indeed subvert the entire 5G mobile phone market.

Of course, given that there are still many unknowns, it will take time to observe the impact of Huawei's new mobile phone and domestic high-end chips. The Sino-US technology war is a long-term struggle, and the "bottleneck" problem will not be resolved overnight. Politicians in Washington believe that to maintain US hegemony, it is necessary to thwart China's development. In response to Huawei's breakthrough, it is believed that the US will take more repressive measures, and the Sino-US technology war will intensify.

明報社評2023.09.08：華為突破美國封殺 科技戰是長期鬥爭

華為新手機發售，在國內外惹來極大迴響，皆因不同獨立測試和拆機報告均顯示，它是符合5G標準兼採用國產晶片的手機，網速不比市面上的美國蘋果最高階手機遜色。

晶片是中美科技戰一個主戰場。雖然美國晶片商不願放棄中國龐大市場，但華府為了阻礙中國人工智能等高科技領域的發展，嚴格限制對華出口晶片，還向荷蘭等盟友施壓，不得向中國提供生產高階晶片的先進設備。

美國商務部長雷蒙多最近訪華，一邊聲稱美國無意與中國脫鈎，仍會賣晶片給中國，另一邊則表明，不會向華出售高階先進晶片，然而就在雷蒙多訪華期間，華為在未有任何預告下，發售搭載高階晶片的旗艦級新手機Mate 60 Pro，標價人民幣6999元，上百萬部手機瞬間認購一空。

2019年，美方以所謂「安全疑慮」為由，將華為列入出口管制清單，美國企業須獲華府批准，才能向華為供貨。華為面對美方全面封殺，難以進口高階晶片，外界一度認為，華為手機業務「完蛋」。未料華為蟄伏3年，竟能再推高階旗艦手機，各方焦點落在手機所用晶片之上。

華為新手機搭載具備5G能力的先進晶片，還可以打衛星電話，這些都是已確認的事實，目前看不到任何證據顯示，有關晶片是由其他國家或地區提供。換言之，華為新手機核心部件已實現國產化，這是一次重要突破，對手機市場、晶片市場和「卡脖子」問題有何啟示，則要視乎有關晶片是如何生產出來。

由於華為對新手機晶片守口如瓶，新手機出貨總量及毛利率，也要留待日後業績分曉，現在其實無法斷言，外國分析評估是否準確，說不定內地方面在已知技術之上，成功作出改良，提高了成品良率，可以更有效控制成本，量產7納米晶片。倘若這是現實情况，國產高端晶片確有可能顛覆整個5G手機市場。

當然，鑑於目前仍有很多未知，華為新手機與國產高端晶片所帶來的影響和衝擊，需要時間觀察；中美科技戰是一場長期鬥爭，「卡脖子」問題也不會忽然旦夕解決。華府政客認定，延續美國霸權，必須阻止中國發展；因應華為今次突破，相信美方將採取更多壓制措施，中美科技戰將愈演愈烈。

■ Glossary 生字 /

on a par with : as good, bad, important, etc. as somebody or something else

blockade : the situation in which a country or place is surrounded by soldiers or ships to stop people or goods from going in or out

subvert : to try to destroy or damage something, especially an established political system