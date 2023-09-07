Editorial : Universities Must Say No to Sexual Offences

The Nursing Society of the University of Hong Kong held an orientation camp earlier. Later, a freshman said online that they suspected some senior students in the camp of smoking marijuana, also mentioning that they had been molested by their "group father" — a senior male student leading the newcomers. A 20-year-old man was arrested afterwards and was charged with two counts of indecent assault. The incident provoked a lot of discussion in society, but more serious sex-related cases were to follow.

Two female students from the Education University of Hong Kong (EDUHK) levelled accusations against a man they met during two orientation events in July and August respectively. One claimed that she had been raped, the other that she had been watched when taking a shower. A 28-year-old local man was arrested yesterday. Preliminary police investigation has revealed that the man took part in as many as six orientation camps between July and August this year. After the crime unit took over the investigation and communicated with the school, they got hold of two other victims, who claimed that they had been sexually assaulted by a man at two different orientation camps at the end of August. In all these four cases, the suspect was the same person.

University students are the mainstay of future society. The fact that indecent incidents have been reported so frequently at orientation camps is saddening and disturbing. The alleged sexual assault cases at the EDUHK orientation camps were the most serious. If the allegations are true, it will mean these incidents had nothing to do with fun activities that have crossed the boundaries — they were unmistakable sex crimes. The police stated that due to the sensitivity of these cases and the need to protect the victims, it is not appropriate to disclose more details of the cases at this stage. The EDUHK has also stated that since the cases are under criminal investigation, it is inappropriate for the university to comment.

That said, when freshmen participate in orientation camp, they must submit their personal information. If a victim reported the crime as early as July, could the police and the university have taken action earlier to prevent the male student involved from continuing to participate in other orientation activities and committing crimes?

At present, many institutions such as the University of Hong Kong (HKU) and the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) have formulated guidelines for orientation camp activities. The CUHK guidelines specifically remind student organisations to pay attention to the different cultural backgrounds of new students when organising orientation activities. They also stress that the university has "zero tolerance" towards any offensive and inappropriate activities, adding that any unnecessary physical contact should be avoided. The HKU's orientation camp activity guidelines also have a focus on avoiding discrimination and sexual harassment, reminding organisers that the content of the activities should not contain sexual innuendo.

Of course, the guidelines are just documents, and whether they can be fully implemented depends on the attitudes of the university and students. In any case, universities have the responsibility to strengthen the moral standards of students and ensure that orientation camps are held legally, safely and with mutual respect among participants.

明報社評2023.09.07：迎新營猥褻事件頻傳 校園須向性冒犯說不

大學迎新營接連發生猥褻事件，更有學生因為涉嫌性侵或非禮被捕，事件震驚社會。性侵是嚴重罪行，昨天被捕的28歲男子，涉嫌先後在3個迎新營侵犯不同女子，外界關注為何未能及早揭發暴行、避免出現更多受害人；有關校方角色責任問題，同樣有待釐清。

港大護理學會早前舉辦迎新營，有新生在網上表示，營內有高年級生疑吸食大麻，又提及遭「組爸」非禮，一名20歲男子事後被捕，被控兩項非禮罪。事件在社會惹來不少議論，然而更嚴重的迎新營風化案件，尚在後頭。

教大兩名女生報稱於7月和8月兩個迎新活動中，分別遭一名男生強姦和偷窺洗澡，涉案28歲本地男子昨天被捕。警方初步調查顯示，該男子在今年7至8月間參加了多達6個迎新營活動，重案組接手調查並與校方溝通後，還接觸到另外兩名受害人，她們分別報稱在8月底兩個不同的迎新營，遭一名男子性侵，前後4宗案件，疑犯是同一人。

大學生是未來社會棟樑，迎新營猥褻事件頻傳，令人痛心和不安，當中以教大迎新營性侵案最嚴重，倘若指控屬實，性質已跟「玩過火」完全無關，而是赤裸裸的性犯罪。警方表示，鑑於案件敏感，加上要保護受害人，現階段不便披露更多案情；教大也表示，案件已進入刑事調查階段，校方不宜評論。

不過話說回來，新生參與迎新營活動，一定有報上個人資料。如果有受害人早於7月報案，警方和校方是否可以更早採取行動，避免涉案男生繼續參與其他迎新活動犯案?

目前港大、中大等多間院校，均有就迎新營活動制定指引，中大指引便特別提醒，學生組織舉辦迎新活動，必須注意新生不同文化背景，又強調對任何冒犯性和不合適的活動「零容忍」，應避免不必要的身體接觸；港大的迎新營活動指引，亦有針對避免發生歧視及性騷擾情况，提醒活動內容等不能涉及性暗示。

當然，指引不過是文件，能否得到貫徹執行，還看校方與學生的態度。無論如何，大學有責任加強培養學生品德，並確保迎新營活動在合法、安全及參與者互相尊重下舉行。

■ Glossary 生字 /

indecent : morally offensive, especially in a sexual way

victimise : to treat someone in an intentionally unfair way, especially because of their race, sex or beliefs

mainstay : a person or thing that is the most important part of sth and enables it to exist or be successful